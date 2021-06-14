The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from April 15-21. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Christopher T. Mizell, Kacie N. Mizell to Miguel Vega-Herrera, Tiffany Vega: Lot 28, Mellon Downs, Phase 1, Winterville Township $500
Robert Earl Coward to Herman Larry Ebron: Lot 10, Block 5, Greenville Heights subdivision, Greenville $32
Grifton Rescue Squad Inc. to D & S Sales LLC: two parcels $80
Marcus A. Jones, Mary S. Jones to Marcus A. Jones: Lot 15, Crooked Creek subdivision quitclaim
Patsy M. Porter, Bunnie Lynn Lunsford, Nicole Lunsford to Teon Shamar Atkinson: Unit 2, Building I, Dudley’s Grant, Section 6, Winterville Township $190
Robert N. Carver, Natalia Carver to Department of Transportation: parcel, Grimesland Township $16 (highway right of way)
Susan Arden Tucker Hatcher, Martin Armstead Hatcher to Tucker Hill Farms LLC: 43.9274, Grimesland Township $868
James T. Coile, Jennifer L. Coile to Heather Joy Arling, Jeffery William Arling: Lot 221, Block G, Windsor Estates subdivision, Section V, Phase II, Winterville Township $486
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to John David Pereira III, Kymberly Pereira: Lot 145, Arbor Hills South cluster subdivision, Section 2, Phase 7 $506
Carlos Delveckio Roberts to Joann Jenkins Pettus: two tracts, Bethel Township
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville to Keith R. Wagoner, Victoria A. Wagoner: Lot 1, Turner Run subdivision $712
Bleau & Associates Inc. to Dilva C. Guy: Unit 3011-5, Forbes Woods Condominium, Section 1 $230
Grimes Built Construction LLC to Haley Mackenzie Moore, Taylor Lee Moore: Lot 14, Kinsaul Place East, Arthur Township $490
Carrie Nichole Elks to Preston Wayne Elks: three tracts, Belvoir Township $200
CMH Homes Inc. to Thaddeus L. Walker: Lot 3, Staton Mill Crossing $323
Kevin A. Ayers, Brittany Ayers to Inez Selena Black, Lamont Donte’ Black: Lot 23, Eastern Pines Crossing, Section 3 Phases 1 and 2 $510
Benny G. Watts Jr., Debra L. Watts to James Carroll Jones, Sandra Lassiter Jones: Lot 149, Quail Ridge, Section 7 $330
Stow Management Inc. to PTM LP: lot $1,310
David F. McGuire, Geralyn B. McGuire to Elizabeth Bolt, Trevor James Bolt: Lot 20, Oak Pointe, Section Two, Phase Two, Arthur Township $452
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville to Kevin Ayers, Brittany Ayers: Lot 49, Summer Place, Phase One $608
Philbiss LLC to Henry Rex Lewis Jr.: Lot 1, Bissette subdivision, Grifton Township $37
John Harvey McLawhorn to Glenda May: parcel (correction)
Glen Stewart to Rebekah Sumrell Cooley: 0.38 acre, Arthur Township
Joel Douglas Clark, Gail Godwin Clark, William Layton Clark III to Shams Real Estate LLC: Lots 16, 17 and 18, Block B, Woodcrest subdivision $260
Clarence P. Gardner, Amanda F. Gardner, Jessica Gardner Adams (t/t/a Jessica Y. Gardner), Eric Adams to Clarence P. Gardner, Amanda F. Gardner: Unit 17, Building 3, Twin Oaks Townhomes, Court E quitclaim
Clarence P. Gardner, Amanda F. Gardner to Abubakr Saleh Mobarez: Unit 17, Building 3, Twin Oaks Townhomes, Court E $180
Stanley L. Styron III (t/t/a Stanley Styron), Megan Styron to Jason Bradley Dulworth, Courtney Maye Dulworth: 3.0 and 7.95 acres, Chicod Township $700
First Colony Construction Co. to Jennifer L. Adema: Lot 134, Meadow Woods subdivision, Section 2, Phase 2 $460
Marlena Raye Rose (t/t/a Marlena Barber), Bryan Scott Rose to William Blackley: Lot 8, Block B, Englewood subdivision, Greenville $340
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Debra S. Mills, Rebecca Dawn Mills: Lot 163, Arbor Hills South cluster subdivision ,Section 2, Phase 7 $558
Hunter Ryan Hardee, Holly Hardee to Quintin H. Aldridge, Michelle Aldridge: Lot 8, Bedford Heights North, Section 2, Grimesland Township $114
Larry W. Rook, Betty E. Rook to Randi Lynn Gerwatosky: Lot 1, Block E, Fairline subdivision, Addition No. 1, Greenville $240
Grace Ridge of Greenville NC LLC (76.201 percent undivided interest), Grace Ridge of Maxton LLC (3.749 percent undivided interest), GRM Winterville LLC (20.05 percent undivided interest) to General Utility Company Inc. (1/3 undivided interest), A B J Enterprises Inc. (1/3 undivided interest), B/T Storage LLC (1/3 undivided interest): Lot 4, Tucker Commercial Park $10,852
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville to Brian Edward Churney, Alison Renee Hafera: Lot 2, Turner Run subdivision $634
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to Michael Dwain Hill, Angela Marie Hill: Lot 1, October Glory, Section One, Grimesland Township $722
Steven Cherry, Crystal Cherry to William Patrick McClung, April Langley McClung: Lot 43, Brittwood, Section 2, Phase 2, Grimesland Township $133
Hazel B. Barnett, Amy Barnett, Nancy B. Westbrook, Robert H. Westbrook, Kelly Elks, Timothy Elks to Hazel B. Barnett: 0.9800 acre, Winterville Township gift
Jacob Thomas Hostetler, Corri Hostetler to The Sunbird Group LLC: Lot 1A, Carroll Crossing subdivision, Section 1, Winterville Township $280
Rhonda Cannon Walker, Brian Alvin Walker, Debbie Cannon Wood, Danny Keith Wood, Felton Gray Cannon Jr., Theresa Jones Cannon, Kimberley Maples Price, Randolph Anthony Price, Thomas Hugh Henderson III, Krista Marie Henderson to Michael Woolverton, Jeannine Woolverton: 0.0682 acre, Swift Creek Township $130
Joseph E. Costello, Jacqueline R. Costello to Amanda Waters Rogister: Lot 78, Brandy Creek, Phase 3, Grimesland Township $630
Robert A. Willis, Nelia H. Willis to Steven Boyd Letchworth, Erica Letchworth: Unit E, Building 5, Rownetree Woods Townhomes, Section One, Falkland Township $212