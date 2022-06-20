The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from April 28-May 4:
Matthew Johnson, Laura Measamer Johnson to AmeriHome Mortgage Company LLC $213,000
Allison Baynor Turkovich (f/k/a Allison C. Baynor) to Truist Bank $265,000
Judson H. Blount III to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $289,000
Kimberly Denise Sayers, Ronald Merle Sayers to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $399,000
Dylan Charles Justice to Union Home Mortgage Corp. $151,200
Steven Sheets, Donna Leigh Sheets to Bank of America NA $170,000
Michael L. Schwartz, Stephanie A. Schwartz to TowneBank Mortgage $735,000
Nicholas David Smart, Nikki Smart to Broker Solutions Inc. (d/b/a New American Funding) $105,820
Kenesia T. Ormond, Henry Lee Ormond Jr. to State Employees’ Credit Union $250,000
Warren R. Miller, Veta Miller to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $100,000
John C. Barnes, Melissa F. Barnes to AgCarolina Farm Credit ACA $356,250
Robert L. Licari, Deborah J. Licari to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $296,925
Hunter Ryan Hardee, Holly W. Hardee to Leon R. Hardee Jr., Karen S. Hardee $125,000
Thaddaeus Paul Caldwell, Aliesha Joy Caldwell to Alcova Mortgage LLC $270,000
Jerome Browne to Better Mortgage Corporation ISAOA $121,500
Thomas M. Braley Jr. to Alcova Mortgage LLC $334,248
200 West Arlington Blvd LLC to Capital One NA $55,995,312
Harry Vernon Carr Jr., Rebecca Fern Carr to Local Government Federal Credit Union $100,000
Jasper Perkins Jr. to Mutual of Omaha Mortgage Inc. $131,000
Ernest Roach (a/k/a Ernest T. Roach), Jasmine E. Roach to MortgagePros LLC (d/b/a MortgagePros of Michigan LLC) $245,000
Alex B. Ezzell, Mariah C. Ezzell to State Employees’ Credit Union $268,400
Yoselin Guadalupe Serrano Rodas, Jorge L. Serrano, Rafael Antonio Hernandez Landaverde to Alcova Mortgage LLC $232,655
John C. Warren, Laura Warren to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $261,000
Douglas Lee Coward, Lynn Sutton Coward to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $230,000
Courtney A. Mendell to State Employees’ Credit Union $317,000
Pair Properties LLC to ABC Subsidiary LLC $186,000
Wesley R. Melvin, Caitlin T. Melvin to State Employees’ Credit Union $387,000
Theodore Gregory Graber, Kathleen Frances Bowman-Graber to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $261,608
Kelly M. Semon to Barbara Jean Vanhoorebeck, Richard D. Vanhoorebeck, Nancy L. Semon $143,309
East Domus Development LLC to Garris-Evans Lumber Company $279,000
Kathryn Elizabeth Lee to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $160,050
Mary H. Sugg, Joshua A. Haddock to Local Government Federal Credit Union $200,000
Pamela L. Boyd to Cardinal Financial Company LP $291,620
Main Street Value Partners 2 LLC to Lima One Capital LLC $107,250
Vincent Joseph Alimenti, Sarah Leigh Lamon to Movement Mortgage LLC $340,200
Kimberly C. Haddock, Brandon Scott Haddock to State Employees’ Credit Union $100,750
Anthony Mosca to Movement Mortgage $133,500
Rachel J. Craft to TowneBank Mortgage $190,780
Alterrent Properties LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $187,000
Joseph C. Ward III to PrimeLending, A PlainsCapital Company $252,000
Odell Ray Morris Jr. to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $172,829
Renuka Ananth Kalyan Kadali, Ravali Janagama, Sathish Kumar Bompally, Rajitha Mechineni to Flagstar Bank FSB $176,250
Van Leer Rentals LLC to United Bank $585,000
Theodore Seagroves III to Corporate Investors Mortgage Group Inc. $172,500