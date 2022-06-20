The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed May 9-13 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
3rd and Whatever LLC, agent Timothy E. Burch, 313 Evans St., Greenville.
938 Pine Tree LLC, agent Jon W. Lancaster, 211 Chowan Road, Greenville.
Adore by Design LLC, agent Ashley Nicole Williams, 2029 B Cambria Drive, Greenville.
Author Shelley LLC, agent Latina Edwards Shelley, 1000 Jade Lane, Winterville.
BDAL Properties LLC, agent Daniel Charles Black, 2235 Eagle Ridge Drive, Greenville.
Bella Maddison Boutique LLC, agent Maddison H. Lamm, 1720 Penncross Drive, Greenville.
Chastete LLC, agent Chastity Roulac, 117 Oak Towne Drive Apt. A, Greenville.
Dakota Creek Homeowners’ Association Inc., nonprofit, agent Christian E. Porter, 1698 E. Arlington Blvd., Greenville.
Daughters Of The Covenant LLC, agent Alma O. Lucas, 314 School Road, Windsor.
Dazzle on Demand LLC, agent Tamara Riddick, 206 Staffordshire Road, Greenville.
Dental Care For All Inc., nonprofit, agent Jarod Ruffing, 500-31 Treybrooke Circle, Greenville.
Dianna Sasser Custom Creations LLC, agent Dianna Carroll Sasser, 2415 Lillington Court, Winterville.
DJ Real Estate Holdings LLC, agent Charles Gregory Justice, 2752 N.C. Highway 121, Farmville.
Down East Movers Inc. LLC, agent Cameron Delmarcus Veal-Davis, 2873 Stokes Road, Greenville.
Down East LLC, agent Hunter Thomas Murry, 3828 Wilkerson Blvd., Farmville.
Eastward Marine LLC, agent West Baldwin, 412 Gayle Blvd., Winterville.
Eleven Eleven Consulting LLC, agent LaShawn Willingham, 1117 W. Ragsdale Road, Greenville.
Elite Cutz LLC, agent Gerald Wooten, 1216 E. Fire Tower Road Apt. G, Greenville.
ENC Rise S.T.A.R.S. Ltd., nonprofit, agent Bobby Jerrod Thompson, 6449 N.C. Highway 33 East, Grimesland.
Glisson Distributing Inc., agent Billy Glisson Jr., 2443 Hunterchase Lane, Greenville.
Goalflex LLC, agent India Lawson, 1232 Holden Drive Apt. 204, Greenville.
Great Quality Improvements LLC, agent Jamal Tiyon Brown, 3005 Clubway Drive Apt. 67, Greenville.
Harrells Timely Trucking LLC, agent Christopher Harrell, 3211 Summer Place, Greenville.
Hawthorne Place Homeowners Association Inc., nonprofit, agent T. Ashley Elks, 1645 E. Arlington Blvd. Ste. C, Greenville.
HLM Investment Group LLC, agent Hannah L. Martin, 1901 S. Elm St., Greenville.
J & A Trucking LLC, agent John Bernard Stokes Jr., 556 Second St., Greenville.
JEMSS Lawn and Remodeling LLC, agent James E. Smith, 200 Verdant Drive Apt. E1, Greenville.
Longshore Home Services LLC, agent Jeffrey Longshore, 514 White Horse Drive, Greenville.
Love No Limit Family Care Home LLC, agent Shaniqua Nicole Williams, 208 Haw Drive, Greenville.
Marcus Sugg LLC, agent Jarrette M. Pittman, 225 S. Pointe Drive Unit B, Winterville.
Martin Down East LLC, agent Christian Martin, 3833 Cherry St., Bethel.
Martinez Masonry LLC, agent Roman Martinez Hermenegildo, 1325 Prison Camp Road, Williamston.
Noir Et Blanc Weddings & Events LLC, agent Nashara Turrentine, 2164 Silver Maple Lane, Greenville.
Outrated Records LLC, agent Raija Ellis, 637 Village Drive, Grifton.
Palm Coast Taft Dev LLC, agent Thomas F. Taft Sr., 631 Dickinson Ave., Greenville.
Pink Aura Aesthetics LLC, agent Abbey G. Friday, 114 Emily Drive A, Winterville.
Pure Gold LLC, agent Ronda Barnes, 3006 Phillips Road, Greenville.
Pure Integrity Enterprise LLC, agent Piorria Arnee Manning, 3107 Evans St. Ste. C, Greenville.
Real Hidalgo’z Concrete Construction LLC, agent Diego Armando Perez Mote, 806 Home St., Greenville.
RGB14 LLC, agent Ronald E. Bass II, 1307 Hemlock Drive, Greenville.
RV Holdings of North Carolina Inc., agent Valente Saucedo, 4890 N.C. Highway 43 South, Greenville.
SBLB Properties LLC, agent West Baldwin, 412 Gayle Blvd., Winterville.
Sergeant Patrick LLC, agent Russell A. Patrick, 206 Hickory Branches Close, Winterville.
Smith & Design LLC, agent Danielle Paige Jones, 2345 Great Laurel Court, Greenville.
Soundside Sunsets LLC, agent Lynwood P. Evans, 729 Chesapeake Place, Greenville.
Stormin Norman Lawn & Landscaping LLC, agent Norman Kirk, 1601 Old Fire Tower Road, Greenville.
Tabourn Heating and AC Inc., agent Joshua Tabourn, 1202 E. Fire Tower Road Ste. B-107, Greenville.
Tai Customz LLC, agent Taina R. Winstead, 213 N. Martin Luther King St., Pinetops.
Taylor Made Ventures LLC, agent Nikki Nicole Taylor, 1100 Bexley Drive, Winterville.
TB Johnson LLC, agent Timothy Burton Johnson, 2415 Water View Road, Greenville.
TC & K Transportation LLP, agent Ernest Stilley II, 2350 Jackie Field Road, Greenville.
TSS 4 LLC, agent Amit Razel, 400 N. Greene St., Greenville.
Turner Home Team LLC, agent Justin N. Turner, 1610 Beaumont Drive, Greenville.
Under Pressure Boys LLC, agent Dewayne Devonta Windley, 6215 Clarks Neck Road, Washington.
VLP LLC, agent Christian E. Porter, 1698 E. Arlington Blvd., Greenville.
WE & MR Harrington Rentals LLC, agent Monteena R. Harrington, 434 Cotton Lane, Tarboro.
Wrightsville Beach Multifamily Investments LLC, agent Thomas F. Taft Jr., 631 Dickinson Ave., Greenville.