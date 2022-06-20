The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from March 31-April 5. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Deborah K. Taylor to Fidela Cervantes Mendoza, Oliva Juarez Cervantes, Gabriela Juarez Cervantes: lot, Farmville Township $144
Yany Rivera, Deeann Taylor-Rivera to FTV Properties LLC: Unit No. E, Building 4, Rownetree Woods Townhomes, Falkland Township $200
Thelbert C. Leggett Jr., Cindy L. Hall Leggett to Gloria O. Adedoyin: Lot 4 (portion), Mrs. B.M. Whitehurst property $198
Grimes Built Construction LLC to Michael L. Tyler, Jana Tyler: Lto 15, Kinsaul Place East, Arthur Township $704
Alicia M. Howard, Stephen A.G. Howard to Raymond David Jackson, Karen L. Jackson: Lot 24, Cheshire Landing $800
D.R. Horton Inc. to Patrick Scott Williford, Donna Katherine Spring Williford: Lot 6, Allen Park subdivision, Section 2 $574
R & P Garris Enterprises LLC to Kevin Ramirez: Lot 21, Block A, Park West subdivision, Greenville $236
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to Heather N. Ryan, Jonathan P. Tyree: Lot 30, Brookfield, Section Three, Winterville Township $596
Clarence E. Whitley Jr., Kimberly H. Whitley to Timothy S. Buhlig, Laura L. Buhlig: Lot 56, Mellon Downs, Winterville Township $820
Patrick Morgan Fay, Krishna Barbour Fay to Scott Matthews, Rebecca Matthews: Lots 5 and 6 (portions), Block C, Bedford subdivision, Section 5, Phase I, Winterville Township $1,130
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Antoinette O. Daniels, Ronald Moore: Lot 227, Davenport Farms at Emerald Park, Phase 5 $530
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Joffre Fidel Alvarez, Samantha M. Alvarez: Lot 370, Langston West, Phase 11, Section 2 $864
Azzopardi Family Partnership to BV 217 LLC: Greenville Township parcel $2,000
D.R. Horton Inc. to Matthew H. Costin: Lot 5, Allen Park subdivision, Section 2 $624
David Howard Nanney Jr. to Perri Bryan Elliott: 12.10 acres, Farmville Township $400
Lisa Selby Keel (individually and as co-executor), Don Keel, Michael Scott Selby (individually and as co-executor), Kristin Selby, Reggie Earl Selby, Beverly Selby, Paul Douglas Burbage (a/k/a Paul Douglas Selby) to Great Place Properties LLC: Lot 64, Brookridge cluster development, Section 3, Winterville Township $600
Daniel M. Furimsky, Mary Katherine Furimsky to Patrick Fay, Krishna Fay: Lot 18, Bedford subdivision, Section 7, Phase 2 $1,080
Stephen Huntington Dunn (executor and trustee) to Utmost LLC: Lots 2 and 3, Block C, Forest Hills subdivision $1,250 (executor’s and trustee’s)
Brittany Norville (a/t/a Brittany Clark), Bliss Norville to Stephen Watson Elks, Vanessa Bibbs: 0.55 acres and 0.57 acres (with exception) $476
Ronnie M. Davenport, Patrice K. Davenport to William J. Godigkeit Jr., Ellen Godigkeit: tract, N.C.S.R. 1123, Ayden Township $1,525
Homespread LLC to GG Strong Holdings LLC: Lot 117A, Brook Hollow, Section Two, Greenville $510
Garland Wesley Mozingo, Connie H. Mozingo, Margaret Mozingo Stephenson, Irving W. Stephenson, Carolyn Mozingo Kirby, Donna Mozingo Dash, Robert Philip Dash Jr. to Garland W. Mozingo Jr.: five parcels $20
D.R. Horton Inc. to Christina M. Dudley, Anthony Dudley, Maria V. Ramsammy: Lot 4, Allen Park subdivision, Section 2 $633
Palco Investments LLC to Christopher E. Evans: 0.24 acres, Farmville Township $462
James Emmert (25 percent undivided interest), Jerry Emmert (25 percent undivided interest), Pitt & Beaufort County Farms LLC (50 percent undivided interest) to Jeffrey Whitehurst, Shannon Courtney Whitehurst: 10.40 acres $133
Rocky Russell Builders Inc. to Amit E. Razel: Lot 16, Block E, Lynndale East subdivision, Section 4, Winterville Township $1,340
Jane Ward Bullock, William Floyd Bullock Jr. to Cullen B. Koonce: Unit 2597-B, Lot 12, Breezewood 2 Condominiums, Section 2, Phase 2, Winterville Township $284
Derrick James Wiandt, Tracy Wiandt to Richard M. Walsh: Lot 68, Mill Creek subdivision, Phase One, Greenville $702
ABI Investments LLC to Mary Ann Lanier Howard: Lot 100, Montevallo, Section 1, Phase 1, Ayden Township $620
ABI Investments LLC to Clinton B. Rowlett, Teresa H. Rowlett: Lot 98, Montevallo, Section 1, Phase 1, Ayden Township $620