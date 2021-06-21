The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from May 20-26:
Antwain Dickens, LaTanis Dickens to State Employees’ Credit Union $352,800
Mary Whitehurst Morris, Gregory Alan Morris to State Employees’ Credit Union $148,000
Nevenka Christy to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $117,800
Gregory L. Poythress, Christy O. Poythress to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $150,000
Jeramiah S. Florio, Clarissa Florio to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $203,515
Zachary Robinson, Laura Ann Robinson to Provident Funding (d/o Colorado Federal Savings Bank) $180,000
Eric D. Sheppard, Toicha Williams-Sheppard to Quicken Loans LLC $148,500
John P. Monahan, Deborah J. Monahan to Quicken Loans LLC $249,105
William L. Bell, Judith S. Bell to Truist Bank $517,500
Rebecca Bunn, Antonio Bunn to Broker Solutions Inc. (d/b/a New American Funding) $351,500
Martin J. Russell to Local Government Federal Credit Union $391,000
Stratton Capital LLC to Amber Renee Stallings $128,000
Sonny and Micky LLC to BFK Holdings LLC $175,000
Gabriel Pantoja, Nancy Pantoja to Better Mortgage Corporation ISAOA $130,000
Hines Strength and Conditioning LLC to First Bank $310,000
Raoul H. Mata Amaya, Lisandra E. de Castro Bras to Ameris Bank $299,750
Longfor LLC to Union Bank $122,500
Sharon R. Jones to Quicken Loans LLC $255,000
Richard L. Pennington to Wells Fargo Bank NA $104,200
Latchu Mahadeo, Yee Yone Cheong to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $177,600
Terrell Putman, Katie L. Putman to USAA Federal Savings Bank $199,485
Joseph Elliot Yatzor, Elizabeth Yatzor to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $216,437
The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from May 13-19:
Mallory Best to On Q Financial Inc. $156,000
Bonnie B. Rogers, Daniel T. Rogers to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $271,300
Mitchell Evans Buck to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $135,385
Nicholas P. Slattery, Irene S. Pastis to Fifth Third Bank NA $227,400
L & L Investment Group LLC to Union Bank $160,000
Craig S. LaJoie to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $209,000
Samantha Warren, Steven Warren to Quicken Loans LLC $218,250
Bryan Thomas Gerber, Brooklyn Colleen Gerber to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $460,000
Shawn Peoples, Carolyn Stewart-Peoples to Village Capital & Investment LLC $224,234
Brandon Scott Demers, Ashley Blair Demers to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $234,908
Eastern Investments LLC to First Bank $260,000
Joseph M. Main to State Employees’ Credit Union $197,000
S & K Wainright Holdings LLC to Union Bank $300,000
Jesse A. Gauvin, Rachel R. Gauvin to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $350,817
Danny Ray Anderson to Julie Ann Anderson to Southern Bank and Trust Company $150,000
Katie Kennedy to Quicken Loans LLC $282,750
Michael Harold Elliott, Alice Yates Elliott to Quicken Loans LLC $137,500
Darren Hall, Deborah Hall to Nationstar Mortgage LLC (d/b/a Mr. Cooper) $115,300
Richard Lloyd Walch, Rhonda Walch to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $399,100
Andrew Lyman Dietsche, Jennifer Leigh Dietsche to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $136,000
Kegan Ryan Land to Atlantic Bay Mortage Group LLC $147,283
Andrew Witherspoon, Todd Witherspoon to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation $352,450
Sarah Marie Edwards to Wells Fargo Bank NA $124,900
Deborah A. Devine (a/k/a Deborah Ann Devine) to Capital Center LLC $129,200
Savannah Lynn Harris, Lauren Elizabeth Harris to Truist Bank $147,250
Bernard James Shaf, Stacey Rae Shaf to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. (d/b/a Silverton Mortgage) $521,550
Jaison Joseph, Celin John to JPMorgan Chase Bank NA $125,000
Tammy L. Stafford, Ermal Stafford Jr. to Alcova Mortgage LLC $109,800
Emily A. Smith to TowneBank Mortgage $173,600
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville to United Community Bank $603,750
James D. Kidd, Christina S. Kidd to Alcova Mortgage LLC $235,920
Demeta Mewborn to GSF Mortgage Corporation $112,818
Paul Soderlund to United Wholesale Mortgage LLC $905,000
Tucker Farms Inc. to Select Bank & Trust Company $180,000
Stephen Wayne Allen, Laura Elizabeth Carter to TowneBank Mortgage $255,525
Melissa H. Justice, Marvin J. Justice to Truist Bank $166,748
Pair Investments LLC, Kevin O’Sullivan to Donald Southerland $250,000
Rekha Khatri, Gajendra Kumar Khatri to Alcova Mortgage LLC $277,600
Airborne Ventures LLC to Union Bank $224,000
Robert Henry Phillips, Penny Thomas Phillips to Cardinal Financial Company LP (d/b/a Sebonic Financial) $304,081
Shebellera Monique Hollis to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $196,377
The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from May 6-12:
Russell S. Eaves, Deborah B. Eaves to State Employees’ Credit Union $150,000
Seodial Frank Deena, Deborah Viola Deena to State Employees’ Credit Union $172,550
David A. Konzem, Ann Gielyn Silva-Abueg Konzem to loandepot.com LLC $165,800
Dalton Blake Bailey, Whitney Banks Bailey to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $100,000
John Surles, Lara Surles to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $100,000
Daniel P. Powers Sr., Nina O. Powers to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $250,000
Stephen B. Pass II (a/k/a Stephen Bradley Pass II), Allison Smith Pass to Wells Fargo Bank NA $193,815
John Castleberry, Faith Hudnell to Quicken Loans LLC $150,350
Marcus H. Goodie, Diana L. Goodie to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $130,000
Charles Jefferson Stephens, Celeste Hart Stephens to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $249,900
Matthew J. Parent, Teresa L. Parent to American Financing Corporation $175,000
Daniel A. Deas to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $168,612
Anthony T. Dinoto, Kaitlyn E. Brobst to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $440,000
Jessica Vaughn Sandy to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $257,570
David Cornelius Drummond, Sharon Marie Drummond to Quicken Loans LLC $270,514
Junior Paris, Nadege Paris to Wells Fargo Bank NA $154,000
Simone P. Montoya, Eric P. Nicholas to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $538,000
Steven Michael Riddick Jr., Mary Adelaide Riddick to Truist Bank $137,000
William L. Luzadder, Jan J. Luzadder to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $3,102,500
Antony Clark to On Q Financial Inc. $177,911
Cynthia M. Hicks to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $109,264
Monica Jacobson, Andrew M. Jacobson to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $365,000
Samuel Blake Townsend, Ashlee Townsend to American Financing Corporation $183,000
First Colony Construction Co. to First Bank $198,365
First Colony Construction Co. to First Bank $188,954
Lisa M. Dahlquist to ARC Home LLC $207,000
Vivian Tyler Carol Brinkley to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $136,875
Laqueita Q. Morning to On Q Financial Inc. $219,220
Christopher Bell, Pamela D. Bell to Union Home Mortgage Corp. $188,888
TES Logistics Holdings LLC to TowneBank $2,022,000
Amber Burgess Hardee, John Austin Hardee to State Employees’ Credit Union $177,000
Bleau & Associates Inc. to Union Bank $115,200
Billy H. Wilson Jr., Jamie L. Wilson to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $143,000
Annette Moore to Wells Fargo Bank NA $204,000