The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from May 20-26:

Antwain Dickens, LaTanis Dickens to State Employees’ Credit Union $352,800

Mary Whitehurst Morris, Gregory Alan Morris to State Employees’ Credit Union $148,000

Nevenka Christy to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $117,800

Gregory L. Poythress, Christy O. Poythress to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $150,000

Jeramiah S. Florio, Clarissa Florio to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $203,515

Zachary Robinson, Laura Ann Robinson to Provident Funding (d/o Colorado Federal Savings Bank) $180,000

Eric D. Sheppard, Toicha Williams-Sheppard to Quicken Loans LLC $148,500

John P. Monahan, Deborah J. Monahan to Quicken Loans LLC $249,105

William L. Bell, Judith S. Bell to Truist Bank $517,500

Rebecca Bunn, Antonio Bunn to Broker Solutions Inc. (d/b/a New American Funding) $351,500

Martin J. Russell to Local Government Federal Credit Union $391,000

Stratton Capital LLC to Amber Renee Stallings $128,000

Sonny and Micky LLC to BFK Holdings LLC $175,000

Gabriel Pantoja, Nancy Pantoja to Better Mortgage Corporation ISAOA $130,000

Hines Strength and Conditioning LLC to First Bank $310,000

Raoul H. Mata Amaya, Lisandra E. de Castro Bras to Ameris Bank $299,750

Longfor LLC to Union Bank $122,500

Sharon R. Jones to Quicken Loans LLC $255,000

Richard L. Pennington to Wells Fargo Bank NA $104,200

Latchu Mahadeo, Yee Yone Cheong to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $177,600

Terrell Putman, Katie L. Putman to USAA Federal Savings Bank $199,485

Joseph Elliot Yatzor, Elizabeth Yatzor to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $216,437

The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from May 13-19:

Mallory Best to On Q Financial Inc. $156,000

Bonnie B. Rogers, Daniel T. Rogers to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $271,300

Mitchell Evans Buck to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $135,385

Nicholas P. Slattery, Irene S. Pastis to Fifth Third Bank NA $227,400

L & L Investment Group LLC to Union Bank $160,000

Craig S. LaJoie to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $209,000

Samantha Warren, Steven Warren to Quicken Loans LLC $218,250

Bryan Thomas Gerber, Brooklyn Colleen Gerber to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $460,000

Shawn Peoples, Carolyn Stewart-Peoples to Village Capital & Investment LLC $224,234

Brandon Scott Demers, Ashley Blair Demers to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $234,908

Eastern Investments LLC to First Bank $260,000

Joseph M. Main to State Employees’ Credit Union $197,000

S & K Wainright Holdings LLC to Union Bank $300,000

Jesse A. Gauvin, Rachel R. Gauvin to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $350,817

Danny Ray Anderson to Julie Ann Anderson to Southern Bank and Trust Company $150,000

Katie Kennedy to Quicken Loans LLC $282,750

Michael Harold Elliott, Alice Yates Elliott to Quicken Loans LLC $137,500

Darren Hall, Deborah Hall to Nationstar Mortgage LLC (d/b/a Mr. Cooper) $115,300

Richard Lloyd Walch, Rhonda Walch to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $399,100

Andrew Lyman Dietsche, Jennifer Leigh Dietsche to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $136,000

Kegan Ryan Land to Atlantic Bay Mortage Group LLC $147,283

Andrew Witherspoon, Todd Witherspoon to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation $352,450

Sarah Marie Edwards to Wells Fargo Bank NA $124,900

Deborah A. Devine (a/k/a Deborah Ann Devine) to Capital Center LLC $129,200

Savannah Lynn Harris, Lauren Elizabeth Harris to Truist Bank $147,250

Bernard James Shaf, Stacey Rae Shaf to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. (d/b/a Silverton Mortgage) $521,550


Jaison Joseph, Celin John to JPMorgan Chase Bank NA $125,000

Tammy L. Stafford, Ermal Stafford Jr. to Alcova Mortgage LLC $109,800

Emily A. Smith to TowneBank Mortgage $173,600

Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville to United Community Bank $603,750

James D. Kidd, Christina S. Kidd to Alcova Mortgage LLC $235,920

Demeta Mewborn to GSF Mortgage Corporation $112,818

Paul Soderlund to United Wholesale Mortgage LLC $905,000

Tucker Farms Inc. to Select Bank & Trust Company $180,000

Stephen Wayne Allen, Laura Elizabeth Carter to TowneBank Mortgage $255,525

Melissa H. Justice, Marvin J. Justice to Truist Bank $166,748

Pair Investments LLC, Kevin O’Sullivan to Donald Southerland $250,000

Rekha Khatri, Gajendra Kumar Khatri to Alcova Mortgage LLC $277,600

Airborne Ventures LLC to Union Bank $224,000

Robert Henry Phillips, Penny Thomas Phillips to Cardinal Financial Company LP (d/b/a Sebonic Financial) $304,081

Shebellera Monique Hollis to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $196,377

The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from May 6-12:

Russell S. Eaves, Deborah B. Eaves to State Employees’ Credit Union $150,000

Seodial Frank Deena, Deborah Viola Deena to State Employees’ Credit Union $172,550

David A. Konzem, Ann Gielyn Silva-Abueg Konzem to loandepot.com LLC $165,800

Dalton Blake Bailey, Whitney Banks Bailey to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $100,000

John Surles, Lara Surles to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $100,000

Daniel P. Powers Sr., Nina O. Powers to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $250,000

Stephen B. Pass II (a/k/a Stephen Bradley Pass II), Allison Smith Pass to Wells Fargo Bank NA $193,815

John Castleberry, Faith Hudnell to Quicken Loans LLC $150,350

Marcus H. Goodie, Diana L. Goodie to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $130,000

Charles Jefferson Stephens, Celeste Hart Stephens to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $249,900

Matthew J. Parent, Teresa L. Parent to American Financing Corporation $175,000

Daniel A. Deas to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $168,612

Anthony T. Dinoto, Kaitlyn E. Brobst to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $440,000

Jessica Vaughn Sandy to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $257,570

David Cornelius Drummond, Sharon Marie Drummond to Quicken Loans LLC $270,514

Junior Paris, Nadege Paris to Wells Fargo Bank NA $154,000

Simone P. Montoya, Eric P. Nicholas to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $538,000

Steven Michael Riddick Jr., Mary Adelaide Riddick to Truist Bank $137,000

William L. Luzadder, Jan J. Luzadder to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $3,102,500

Antony Clark to On Q Financial Inc. $177,911

Cynthia M. Hicks to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $109,264

Monica Jacobson, Andrew M. Jacobson to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $365,000

Samuel Blake Townsend, Ashlee Townsend to American Financing Corporation $183,000

First Colony Construction Co. to First Bank $198,365

First Colony Construction Co. to First Bank $188,954

Lisa M. Dahlquist to ARC Home LLC $207,000

Vivian Tyler Carol Brinkley to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $136,875

Laqueita Q. Morning to On Q Financial Inc. $219,220

Christopher Bell, Pamela D. Bell to Union Home Mortgage Corp. $188,888

TES Logistics Holdings LLC to TowneBank $2,022,000

Amber Burgess Hardee, John Austin Hardee to State Employees’ Credit Union $177,000

Bleau & Associates Inc. to Union Bank $115,200

Billy H. Wilson Jr., Jamie L. Wilson to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $143,000

Annette Moore to Wells Fargo Bank NA $204,000