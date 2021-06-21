The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from April 22-28. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Leland Watson to HVAA Rentals 6 LLC: Lot 8, Block A, Biltmoore subdivision, Greenville $110
Jason Scott Stephens to Phyl Walker Kennedy Jr., Yaleny Suyen Santos Montoya: Lot 8, Emerald Park subdivision, Phase I, Section 2 $470
Shameka Blow Guion, Anthony Guion to Derrick Langley: Lot 18, Falcon Wood, Section 3, Grimesland Township $70
Rachel C. Bailey, Jerry O. Bailey (t/t/a Jery O. Bailey) to Act Investments LLC: lot, Fountain Township $170
Daniel Vern Stanford, Elizabeth Ann Wieland to Ashley Bailey: Lot 5, Block B, Westhaven subdivision, Section III $350
Greenbrier Place LLC to W. Walton Kitchin Jr., Anne T. Kitchin: Lot 31, Greenbrier Place, Section 1, Greenville $158
All My Sisters and Me, 7 Investments LLC to Van Life Tech LLC: Unit 126-E, Willoughby Park Condominium, Section 17 $100
William H. Taft Jr., Mary Hannah F. Taft to Harry H. Albritton Jr., Lesley Albritton: Lot 5, Block E, Lynndale subdivision, Section 1, Greenville $724
Eva Lorelle Barwick (t/t/a Eva Lorelle Garris), Carroll Brooks Barwick, Elmyra H. Barwick, Jeffrey Lynn Barwick to Joshua Michael Spears: Lot 5, Block C, Belvedere subdivision, Section 1, Greenville $294
Henry Michie Faulconer (executor) to Mark A. Barbee, Dianne C. Barbee: Lot 8, Eastwood subdivision, Section 6, Greenville $230
Ronnie Gerald Stroud, Linda P. Stroud to George Rubio, Megan Rubio: parcel, NCSR #1567 $802
Benjamin Stuart Hardy, Barbara Bowen Hardy to Thomas E. Lamm Jr., Brianne B. Lamm: Lot 18, Brook Valley subdivision, Section 10 $960
William E. Price III to CLH Faith LLC: Lot 7-A, Hampton Creek, Phase One $225
Jacob Cody Souva, Mary Allison Smith to HVAA Rentals 6 LLC: Lot 62B, Block C, Summerhaven subdivision, Section Two, Winterville Township $176
Miriam A. Reed to Arrrgh! Properties LLC: Unit I-103-E-2-2BR, Lot 2A, Breezewood Condominiums, Winterville Township $176
David C. Mink, Ashley Mink to Nicholas Tilden Wililams, Amanda H. Williams, Carla Y. Delp: Lot 66, Teakwood Green subdivision, Phase One, Arthur Township $400
Alan Brock, Tami Strickland Brock to Brock Realty Group LLC: Lot 4, Falconwood subdivision
Vernon Y. Wenger, Leslie Carol Wenger to Ravicharan Reddy: Lot 54B, Brook Hollow, Section 1, Greenville $390
Jessica Mitchell Russell (f/k/a Jessica Lynn Mitchell) to John J. Caddle IV, Tonya M. Caddle: Unit 201, Building 1930, Lot 3, Tara Condominium Complex, Phase 8 $260
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Betsy Rose Haddock: Lot 265, Arbor Hills South cluster subdivision, Section 2, Phase 7 $438
Joseph J. Sheva, Linda Sheva to Joseph J. Sheva, Linda Sheva, Jennifer Guerrero: Lot 176, Cherry Oaks subdivision, Section V quitclaim
Dark Star Enterprises Inc. to Carlton L. Highsmith: Lots 9 and 10, Block B, Blount property, Bethel Township $24
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to Kirby Aaron Maness, Alayna Heath Maness: Lot 4, October Glory subdivision, Section One, Grimesland Township $636
Betty Haddock Kite to Amber Leigh Culver: 1.00 acre, Chicod Township
Donna S. Simpkins to CMH Homes Inc.: Lot 4, Silver Creek subdivision, Phase 1, Section 2, Greenville $34
Christopher Lee Williams to Dudley Scott Williams, Glenda Williams: Lot 22, Stone Gate subdivision, Grimesland Township $297
ABC Family LLC to Malek Maswarah: Lot 44 A, South Ridge subdivision, Winterville Township; Lot 44 B, South Ridge subdivision, Winterville Township $524
ALSO Enterprises Inc. to CSLK LLC: parcel, SR #1210, Arthur Township
Jerry Lee Carawan, Alicia Shephard Carawan to Heike Armatta Robbins: Lot 90, Arden Ridge, Section 2 $480
Kimberly D. Alford (t/t/a Kimberly Doepker), Charles E. Alford to Kelly Dewire, Jane Dewire: Lot 36, Langston Farms, Phase 4 $591
Wendy Ellen Martin (f/k/a Wendy Leys), Joseph Quinn Martin to MASD Properties LLC: Lot 4B, Block A, Whitebridge, Section Two $184
Jonathan Tyler Williams, Corrie Jayne Mason Williams to Bradford M. Carter: Lots 200A and 200B, Brook Hollow, Section Two, Greenville Township $84
Tremmel Construction Company to Koinonia Christian Center Church Ministries Inc.: Building H, Units 1-10; Building I, Units 1-5; Building J, Units 1-8; Building K, Units 1-7; Building L, Units 1-10; Building M, Units 1-8; Building N, Units 1-10; Building O, Units 1-11; Building P, Units 1-9; Building Q, Units 1-8; Building R, Units 1-8; Building S, Units 1-7, Building T, Units 1-6; Building U, Units 1-7; and Building V, Units 1-7, Cross Creek Townhomes, Lot 5 division