GREENVILLE

The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for June 7-18:

No contractor/owner listed, 3101 S. Memorial Drive, commercial alteration, $130,075.

Keystone Management Co., 1400 Hooker Road, commercial alteration, $16,170.

Berry Building Group Inc., 2100 Stantonsburg Road, commercial alteration, $65,000.

TSC Construction, 2101 Mimosa Court, commercial alteration, $28,000.

Timco Properties Inc., 3101 S. Memorial Drive, commercial garage/carport, $50,000.

WIMCO, 1325 Staton House Road, commercial modular housing, $250,833.

Walker/Morrison Builders Inc., 4442 Galway Drive, Winterville, residential addition, $20,000.

Walker/Morrison Builders Inc., 1102 W. Wright Road, residential addition, $55,000.

Carolina East Home Improvements LLC, 909 Fox Chase Lane, Winterville, residential alteration, $20,240.

AG’s Home Solutions LLC, 314 Windsor Road, residential alteration, $69,000.

Randall A. Britton, 2141 Cherrytree Lane, Winterville, residential alteration, $88,715.

Langley Contracting LLC, 1913 Forest Hill Drive, residential alteration, $153,670.

Esquivel Home Repair, 213 Churchill Drive, residential alteration, $129,030.

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 3612 Chesson Court, Winterville, residential single-family, $238,200.

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2520 Charity Lane, Winterville, residential single-family, $221,400.

MQ Construction Inc., 901 Dearborn Court, Winterville, residential single-family, $160,000.

MQ Construction Inc., 903 Dearborn Court, Winterville, residential single-family, $190,000.

Cherry Construction Company, 901 Rupert Drive, residential single-family, $800,000.

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 5811 Ivan Drive, residential single-family, $187,575.

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 716 Knoll Circle, residential single-family, $176,100.

Top Level Construction Inc., 911 Port Terminal Road, commercial storage/accessory structure, $10,000.

Pool Pros of Greenville LLC, 100 Lakewood Drive, residential swimming pool, $68,600.

Home Builders Supply Co., 301 Hooker Road, commercial building, $2,257,200.

NC Solar Now Inc., 600 W. Arlington Blvd., commercial alteration, $26,632.32.

CareMaster LLC, 3030 Adams Blvd. 4, commercial alteration, $40,000.

A. Elks Construction Inc., 3904 Junipine Court A, residential duplex/townhome, $259,125.

A. Elks Construction Inc., 3904 Junipine Court B, residential duplex/townhome, no estimate.

A. Elks Construction Inc., 3900 Junipine Court A, residential duplex/townhome, $259,125.

A. Elks Construction Inc., 3900 Junipine Court B, residential duplex/townhome, no estimate.

A. Elks Construction Inc., 409 South Pointe Drive A, Winterville, residential duplex/townhome, $259,125.

A. Elks Construction Inc., 409 South Pointe Drive B, Winterville, residential duplex/townhome, no estimate.

Porter Building Co. LLC, 2500 Brookville Drive A, residential duplex/townhome, $250,000.

Porter Building Co. LLC, 2500 Brookville Drive B, residential duplex/townhome, no estimate.

Chance Unlimited Construction Inc., 100 Moore Road, residential alteration, $77,720.

Titan Solar Power, 624 Arbor Drive, residential alteration, $21,300.

Tammie Morrison, 806 Fairfax Ave., residential alteration, $20,000.

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2404 Rhinestone Drive, residential single-family, $191,025.

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2501 Rhinestone Drive, residential single-family, $201,525.

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2424 Rhinestone Drive, residential single-family, $204,825.

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2432 Rhinestone Drive, residential single-family, $191,025.

Oasis Inground Pools, 2032 Sedbrook Lane, residential swimming pool, $29,800.

WINTERVILLE


The Town of Winterville Inspections Department issued the following permits for June 7-18:

JC Hazelton Builders LLC, 507 Teversham Court, single-family dwelling, $280,000.

Wayne E. Anderson, 2661 Barefoot Lane, swimming pool, $15,500.

Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville, 3000 Dearing Court, single-family dwelling, $212,000.

Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville, 3002 Dearing Court, single-family dwelling, $197,000.

Gene F. Manning Life Estate, 422 Lora Lane, single-family alteration, $26,000.

JSD Real Estate LLC, 406 Cooper St., single-family renovation, $150,000.

Jamar Sampson, 612 Ashley Meadows Drive, single-family addition, $18,000.

Ronald Randolph, 683 Grasmere St., single-family alteration, $125,269.

Franklin Michael Brown, 2551 Black Horse Lane, single-family detached addition, $15,000.

PITT COUNTY

The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for May 26-June 8:

Billy Lee Merrill, 4205 Holly St., Ayden, pool, $24,640.

Jameson Mark Taunton, 2590 Eastman Road, Greenville, Lot 10, single-family house with attached garage, $385,120.

P & CHC LLC, 1953 Willoughcroft Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $147,160.

Rachel Raiford Gauvin, 2428 Old Creek Road, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $275,040.

Ronald Carroll Venters Jr., 1814 N.C. 102 East, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $172,360.

Vicus Development LLC, 3657 Bellflower Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $171,800.

ABI Investments LLC, 2183 Harris Ridge Road, Winterville, single-family house with attached garage, $208,560.

Donald T. Little, 1934 Willoughcroft Drive, Greenville, detached residential accessory, $12,000.

Josub LLC, 745 McDonald St., Simpson, sign, no estimate.

Richard C. Armstrong, 2928 V.O.A. Site B Road, Grimesland, residential garage, $41,600.

Ronnie W. Leggett, 1387 Boyd-Galloway Road, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $324,240.

WJH LLC, 4054 Linwood Smith Court, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $194,560.

WJH LLC, 4001 Linwood Smith Court, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $209,240.

WJH LLC, 4005 Linwood Smith Court, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $162,280.

WJH LLC, 4040 Linwood Smith Court, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $210,760.

WJH LLC, 4024 Linwood Smith Court, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $164,320.

WJH LLC, 4063 Linwood Smith Court, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $180,320.

WJH LLC, 4008 Linwood Smith Court, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $178,040.

Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville, 2212 Three Oaks Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $277,560.

Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville, 939 Arbor Rose Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $288,400.

Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville, 2232 Three Oaks Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $271,840.

Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville, 923 Arbor Rose Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $268,840.

TDRMAR LLC, 5282 Clarks Neck Road, Washington, single-family house with attached garage, $549,200.

Package Craft LLC, 146 Package Craft Road, Bethel, commercial building addition, $860,280.

Carlton Ray Manning, 4239 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, residential storage building, no estimate.

Daniel L. Hollowell, 2802 Autumn Blaze Court, Greenville, pool, $19,200.

Mae McMillian, 395 McCrae St., Grifton, carport, $1,000.

Vicus Development LLC, 3679 Bellflower Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $161,040.

Vicus Development LLC, 3649 Bellflower Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $150,240.

Willie Ray Hardee, 2259 S. Grimesland Bridge Road, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $502,960.

Woodrow W. Robison, 2420 Turner Court, Greenville, pool, $11,520.

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1152 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $223,920.