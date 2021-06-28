GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for June 7-18:
No contractor/owner listed, 3101 S. Memorial Drive, commercial alteration, $130,075.
Keystone Management Co., 1400 Hooker Road, commercial alteration, $16,170.
Berry Building Group Inc., 2100 Stantonsburg Road, commercial alteration, $65,000.
TSC Construction, 2101 Mimosa Court, commercial alteration, $28,000.
Timco Properties Inc., 3101 S. Memorial Drive, commercial garage/carport, $50,000.
WIMCO, 1325 Staton House Road, commercial modular housing, $250,833.
Walker/Morrison Builders Inc., 4442 Galway Drive, Winterville, residential addition, $20,000.
Walker/Morrison Builders Inc., 1102 W. Wright Road, residential addition, $55,000.
Carolina East Home Improvements LLC, 909 Fox Chase Lane, Winterville, residential alteration, $20,240.
AG’s Home Solutions LLC, 314 Windsor Road, residential alteration, $69,000.
Randall A. Britton, 2141 Cherrytree Lane, Winterville, residential alteration, $88,715.
Langley Contracting LLC, 1913 Forest Hill Drive, residential alteration, $153,670.
Esquivel Home Repair, 213 Churchill Drive, residential alteration, $129,030.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 3612 Chesson Court, Winterville, residential single-family, $238,200.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2520 Charity Lane, Winterville, residential single-family, $221,400.
MQ Construction Inc., 901 Dearborn Court, Winterville, residential single-family, $160,000.
MQ Construction Inc., 903 Dearborn Court, Winterville, residential single-family, $190,000.
Cherry Construction Company, 901 Rupert Drive, residential single-family, $800,000.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 5811 Ivan Drive, residential single-family, $187,575.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 716 Knoll Circle, residential single-family, $176,100.
Top Level Construction Inc., 911 Port Terminal Road, commercial storage/accessory structure, $10,000.
Pool Pros of Greenville LLC, 100 Lakewood Drive, residential swimming pool, $68,600.
Home Builders Supply Co., 301 Hooker Road, commercial building, $2,257,200.
NC Solar Now Inc., 600 W. Arlington Blvd., commercial alteration, $26,632.32.
CareMaster LLC, 3030 Adams Blvd. 4, commercial alteration, $40,000.
A. Elks Construction Inc., 3904 Junipine Court A, residential duplex/townhome, $259,125.
A. Elks Construction Inc., 3904 Junipine Court B, residential duplex/townhome, no estimate.
A. Elks Construction Inc., 3900 Junipine Court A, residential duplex/townhome, $259,125.
A. Elks Construction Inc., 3900 Junipine Court B, residential duplex/townhome, no estimate.
A. Elks Construction Inc., 409 South Pointe Drive A, Winterville, residential duplex/townhome, $259,125.
A. Elks Construction Inc., 409 South Pointe Drive B, Winterville, residential duplex/townhome, no estimate.
Porter Building Co. LLC, 2500 Brookville Drive A, residential duplex/townhome, $250,000.
Porter Building Co. LLC, 2500 Brookville Drive B, residential duplex/townhome, no estimate.
Chance Unlimited Construction Inc., 100 Moore Road, residential alteration, $77,720.
Titan Solar Power, 624 Arbor Drive, residential alteration, $21,300.
Tammie Morrison, 806 Fairfax Ave., residential alteration, $20,000.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2404 Rhinestone Drive, residential single-family, $191,025.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2501 Rhinestone Drive, residential single-family, $201,525.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2424 Rhinestone Drive, residential single-family, $204,825.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2432 Rhinestone Drive, residential single-family, $191,025.
Oasis Inground Pools, 2032 Sedbrook Lane, residential swimming pool, $29,800.
WINTERVILLE
The Town of Winterville Inspections Department issued the following permits for June 7-18:
JC Hazelton Builders LLC, 507 Teversham Court, single-family dwelling, $280,000.
Wayne E. Anderson, 2661 Barefoot Lane, swimming pool, $15,500.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville, 3000 Dearing Court, single-family dwelling, $212,000.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville, 3002 Dearing Court, single-family dwelling, $197,000.
Gene F. Manning Life Estate, 422 Lora Lane, single-family alteration, $26,000.
JSD Real Estate LLC, 406 Cooper St., single-family renovation, $150,000.
Jamar Sampson, 612 Ashley Meadows Drive, single-family addition, $18,000.
Ronald Randolph, 683 Grasmere St., single-family alteration, $125,269.
Franklin Michael Brown, 2551 Black Horse Lane, single-family detached addition, $15,000.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for May 26-June 8:
Billy Lee Merrill, 4205 Holly St., Ayden, pool, $24,640.
Jameson Mark Taunton, 2590 Eastman Road, Greenville, Lot 10, single-family house with attached garage, $385,120.
P & CHC LLC, 1953 Willoughcroft Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $147,160.
Rachel Raiford Gauvin, 2428 Old Creek Road, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $275,040.
Ronald Carroll Venters Jr., 1814 N.C. 102 East, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $172,360.
Vicus Development LLC, 3657 Bellflower Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $171,800.
ABI Investments LLC, 2183 Harris Ridge Road, Winterville, single-family house with attached garage, $208,560.
Donald T. Little, 1934 Willoughcroft Drive, Greenville, detached residential accessory, $12,000.
Josub LLC, 745 McDonald St., Simpson, sign, no estimate.
Richard C. Armstrong, 2928 V.O.A. Site B Road, Grimesland, residential garage, $41,600.
Ronnie W. Leggett, 1387 Boyd-Galloway Road, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $324,240.
WJH LLC, 4054 Linwood Smith Court, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $194,560.
WJH LLC, 4001 Linwood Smith Court, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $209,240.
WJH LLC, 4005 Linwood Smith Court, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $162,280.
WJH LLC, 4040 Linwood Smith Court, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $210,760.
WJH LLC, 4024 Linwood Smith Court, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $164,320.
WJH LLC, 4063 Linwood Smith Court, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $180,320.
WJH LLC, 4008 Linwood Smith Court, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $178,040.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville, 2212 Three Oaks Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $277,560.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville, 939 Arbor Rose Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $288,400.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville, 2232 Three Oaks Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $271,840.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville, 923 Arbor Rose Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $268,840.
TDRMAR LLC, 5282 Clarks Neck Road, Washington, single-family house with attached garage, $549,200.
Package Craft LLC, 146 Package Craft Road, Bethel, commercial building addition, $860,280.
Carlton Ray Manning, 4239 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, residential storage building, no estimate.
Daniel L. Hollowell, 2802 Autumn Blaze Court, Greenville, pool, $19,200.
Mae McMillian, 395 McCrae St., Grifton, carport, $1,000.
Vicus Development LLC, 3679 Bellflower Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $161,040.
Vicus Development LLC, 3649 Bellflower Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $150,240.
Willie Ray Hardee, 2259 S. Grimesland Bridge Road, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $502,960.
Woodrow W. Robison, 2420 Turner Court, Greenville, pool, $11,520.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1152 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $223,920.