The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed May 10-14 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
A Place in the Heart Theatricals Inc., nonprofit, agent Preston L. Coghill, 2217 Sweet Bay Drive Unit A, Greenville.
Alexander Enterprise Group LLC, agent Rudolph Roger Daniels Jr., 2945 Fox Glove Drive, Winterville.
All of a Sutton Photography LLC, agent Doerico Sutton, 2417 County Home Road Apt. 37, Greenville.
Alpha Phoenix Concrete Construction LLC, agent Nallely Perez Mote, 529 Burruss Place, Greenville.
B & M Furnishings & Things LLC, agent Brittany Lynn Phelps, 5935 Hibernia Drive, Grifton.
Best Realty Group BRG LLC, agent Michael Best, 1528 Evans St. Ste. C2, Greenville.
Bigger B Transportation LLC, agent Ashia Barnes, 1576 Hollow Drive Apt. B, Greenville.
Creative By HER LLC, agent Hannah Elizabeth Ridge, 623 Legacy Court Apt. 121, Winterville.
Davenport Courier Services LLC, agent Keni-Tai Davenport, 133 Pinewood Drive Apt. C, Winterville.
DezyTae’s Boutique LLC, agent Aquilla Ann Gibson, 104 Chesterfield Court Apt. 25, Greenville.
DM Carr LLC, agent Deshon L. Carr, 346 Haven Drive X-5, Greenville.
E.L. Graham Behavioral Health Consulting, agent Eric Graham, 5242 U.S. 13 South, Greenville.
ETS Landscape Yard Maintenance, agent Eric T. Smith, 2383 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville.
Extreme Clean Services LLC, agent Maria Villa Chavez, 7621 Main St., Bethel.
FaithCovered LLC, agent Chicquita Elaine Ward, 2134 Braselton Drive, Winterville.
Gabriel’s Drywall LLC, agent Gabriel Cuevas, 2610 Lina Court, Winterville.
Hearts of Love Home Care Services Inc., agent Robin F. Clark, 640 Rosedown Lane, Greenville.
Heritage Multifamily Investments LLC, agent Thomas F. Taft Sr., 631 Dickinson Ave., Greenville.
ICare Housing Facility LLC, agent Markel Spencer, 2914 Mulberry Lane Apt. D, Greenville.
K & K Holley Enterprises LLC, agent Kelcey Holley, 711 Ashley Meadows Drive, Winterville.
Kaire’s Kustom Kreations LLC, agent Tavonda Gibbs, 2300 N. Miller Circle, Winterville.
Lesia Z Enterprises LLC, agent Lesia Zintchouk, 4103 Bilks Way, Winterville.
Live Oak Shade LLC, agent Entity Solutions LLC, 108 S. Pitt St., Greenville.
Madison Downing LLC, agent Madison S. Downing, 316 Pinewood Road, Greenville.
Maine Auto LLC, agent Jermaine Terel McNair, 800 W. Fifth St. Ste. 2, Greenville.
New York Nails & Spa I Inc., agent The Quan Nguyen, 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Ste. 36, Greenville.
Nolen and Company LLC, agent Abdullah Nolen, 1504 Iris Circle Lot A, Greenville.
Novam Domum LLC, agent John Hughes Evans, 2305 Fieldstone Place, Greenville.
Only One Records LLC, agent Freddie Lee Rambert III, 390 Windmill Drive, Winterville.
Overflow Logistics LLC, agent Khadijah Moye, 2120 E. Fire Tower Road Ste. 107-1118, Greenville.
PAYPA Courier Services LLC, agent Robert Evans Gordon Jr., 5 Merry Lane F, Greenville.
Pickett Property Investments LLC, agent Robert M. Hughes IV, 1035 W. Rock Spring Road, Greenville.
Pirates Convenience Store LLC, agent Hezam Abdullah Al Dhabyani, 3209 S. Memorial Drive, Greenville.
Prestige Insight Staffing LLC, agent Paislee R. Cobb, 106 Heritage St., Greenville.
Quality Services Transport LLC, agent Queena Hodges, 502 Dexter St. Studio A, Greenville.
Randolph Trucking Express LLC, agent Brandon Elliot Randolph, 205 Oakdale Road, Greenville.
Screaming With A Voice NC, nonprofit, agent Angel Crandall, 4502 Johnson Circle, Ayden.
Sheatique LLC, agent Reneasha Shea Gillespie, 1510 Spruce St., Greenville.
SMR Hydro Seeding Corporation, Steven Michael Ragaglia, 2606 Worthington Warren Road, Stokes.
Sons of Confederate Veterans Inc., nonprofit, agent Charles A. Mozingo, 1884 Altons Trail, Greenville.
Southeast Capital Ventures LLC, agent Benjamin Allen Hahn, 504A Red Banks Road, Greenville.
Sugg Bundy PTO LLC, agent Alison Setser, 3994 Grimmersburg St., Farmville.
Sutton’s Natural Hair Academy LLC, agent Tonishia Shakita Anthony, 1548 Manning Forest Drive 8, Greenville.
SVN 8 Enterprise LLC, agent Tyree L. Ross, 1910 Rosemont Drive Apt. 25, Greenville.
T-n-T Mobile Detailing and Pressure Washing LLC, agent Terrence Smith, 5130A Deveron St., Greenville.
Town Creek Community Development Corporation Inc., nonprofit, agent Carl R. Cox, 515 Hillcrest Ave., Winterville.
Twinkle Pawz Pet Resort LLC, agent Lindsay Whitehurst, 3637 Old Creek Road, Greenville.
Un.Known Foods A LLC, agent Nija Monet Edwards, 108 Wyndham Circle D, Greenville.
UniQue Without Limits LLC, agent Amyell Ricks, 4210 Treetops Circle, Winterville.
Uniquely Designs & Boutique LLC, agent Leslie Howard, 478 House Road, Bethel.
West Bay 2 LLC, agent William L. Blount, 300 Cotanche St., Greenville.