GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for June 8-12:
No owner listed, 1911 Old Creek Road, commercial demolition, no estimate.
No owner listed, 108 Harbor Pointe Lane, commercial building, $180,000.
No owner listed, 418 W. Fifth St. A1, commercial alterations, $447,370.
No owner listed, 2803 Evans St. 108, commercial alterations, $115,115.
No owner listed, 121 Harbor Pointe Lane, commercial alterations, $44,000.
No owner listed, 1508 Coral St. C4, mobile home, $1.
No owner listed, 314 Charlie S. Lane 69, mobile home, $33,065.
No owner listed, 402 Charlie S. Lane 67, mobile home, $30,817.
No owner listed, 2101 Jackson Ave. 7, mobile home, $32,663.
No owner listed, 2201 Nathaniel Drive 22, mobile home, $30,817.
No owner listed, 1202 Drexel Lane, residential additions, $90,000.
No owner listed, 2336 Great Laurel Court, residential additions, $13,000.
No owner listed, 2121 Scotsdale Court, Winterville, residential alterations, $17,100.
No owner listed, 3337 Pacolet Drive, single-family residential, $163,650.
No owner listed, 1313 Wanetas Court, Winterville, single-family residential, $163,650.
No owner listed, 2273 Birch Hollow Drive, single-family residential, $366,375.
No owner listed, 3821 Oglethorpe Drive, Winterville, single-family residential, $261,075.
No owner listed, 820 Knoll Circle, single-family residential, $237,225.
No owner listed, 813 Knoll Circle, single-family residential, $200,175.
No owner listed, 829 Knoll Circle, single-family residential, $204,900.
No owner listed, 2612 Dakota Drive, single-family residential, $205,350.
No owner listed, 2278 Birch Hollow Drive, single-family residential, $297,075.
No owner listed, 324 Sequoia Drive, single-family residential, $202,050.
No owner listed, 312 Williams St., residential storage/accessory structure, $17,280.
WINTERVILLE
The Town of Winterville Inspections Department issued the following permits for June 8-12:
Michael J. Sisley, 5481 Reedy Branch Road, addition, $150,000.
Rodney Jacobs, 2379 Brock Ave., detached structure, $4,371.
Clyn Willard Barber Jr., 2586 Railroad St., change of occupancy, $20,000.
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain, 621 W. Firetower Road, commercial alteration/renovation, $40,000.
Pitt County Shrine Club Hold Corp., 3100 Church St. Extension, change of occupancy, no estimate.
Steven R. Ayers, 2221 Becket Circle, swimming pool, $3,000.
John D. Amon, 2703 Ramblewood Court, single-family alterations, $25,000.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for June 10-16:
Peyton House, 1325 Fox Hollow Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $223,520.
Timothy B. Johnson, 2415 Waterview Road, Greenville, Lot 12, single-family house with attached garage, $390,560.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, 105 Turner Run Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $291,080.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, 230 Brown Farm Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $312,240.
P & CHC LLC, 4641 Pleasant Plain Road, Ayden, single-family house, $187,560.
P & CHC LLC, 4633 Pleasant Plain Road, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $176,920.
Renee L. Smith, 1611 Crawfords Pointe Drive, Greenville, residential renovation, $7,560.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 3101 Bessemer Drive, Greenville, Lot 26, single-family house with attached garage, $243,520.
D.R. Horton Inc., 944 Allen Park Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $218,120.
D.R. Horton Inc., 930 Allen Park Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $224,600.
D.R. Horton Inc., 4312 Thomas Trail Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $244,920.
D.R. Horton Inc., 936 Allen Park Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $225,600.
D.R. Horton Inc., 923 Allen Park Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $162,360.
D.R. Horton Inc., 4324 Thomas Trail Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $224,440.
D.R. Horton Inc., 931 Allen Park Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $244,920.
Houses BPR LLC, 3105 Twin Creeks Road, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $246,320.
Keith L. Runyan, 1470 Kelly Circle, Grimesland, detached residential accessory, $3,500.
Linwood Gene Bateman, 3338 J.C. Galloway Road, Grimesland, detached residential accessory, $27,000.
NSD Company Inc., 505 Seashore St., Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $250,400.
NSD Company Inc., 495 Flip Flop Lane, Grimesland, single-family house, $173,520.
Dexter L. Randolph, 4134 Blue Eyes Road, Bethel, single-family modular residence, $143,360.
Raymond Mitchell Eakes, 2774 Bruce Strickland Road, Greenville, residential porch, no estimate.