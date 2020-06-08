GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for May 18-22:
No owner listed, 251 Industrial Blvd., commercial building, $562,500.
No owner listed, 3550 N.E. Greenville Blvd. 4, commercial alterations, $18,100.
No owner listed, 3229 Landmark St., commercial alterations, $18,100.
No owner listed, 530 Crestline Blvd., residential additions, $30,000.
No owner listed, 112 Leanne Drive, residential additions, $74,500.
No owner listed, 416 Knoll Circle, residential alterations, $49,512.
No owner listed, 1035 Dearborn Court, Winterville, single-family residential, $200,000.
No owner listed, 2297 Birch Hollow Drive, single-family residential, $347,325.
No owner listed, 2105 Sedbrook Lane, single-family residential, $375,000.
No owner listed, 2133 Moxie Lane, single-family residential, $284,325.
No owner listed, 2299 Birch Hollow Drive, single-family residential, $281,625.
No owner listed, 356 Sequoia Drive, single-family residential, $210,525.
No owner listed, 349 Sequoia Drive, single-family residential, $180,750.
No owner listed, 325 Boyne Way, Winterville, single-family residential, $207,900.
No owner listed, 417 Wade Drive, single-family residential, $380,000.
No owner listed, 413 Wade Drive, single-family residential, $482,000.
No owner listed, 169 Blackwater Drive, Winterville, residential swimming pool, $51,825.
No owner listed, 1901 Thomas Langston Road, Winterville, residential swimming pool, $56,685.
WINTERVILLE
The Town of Winterville Inspections Department issued the following permits for May 18-22:
Ruben G. Wiley, 6207 Reedy Branch Road, swimming pool, $48,500.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for May 20-26:
Amy Bell Dixon, 3989 Wards Bridge Road, Greenville, single-family modular residence, $149,600.
Jason M. Brown, 931 Derbyshire Lane, Greenville, pool, $25,920.
Wilson Todd Venters, 4924 Stokestown-St. Johns Road, Ayden, detached residential accessory, $33,218.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 919 Whiskey Court, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $230,120.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 3030 Lucas Court, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $181,680.