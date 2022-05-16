In November President Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law. The bill includes $550 billion in new funding to, among other things, rebuild roads and bridges.
The act includes $110 billion for construction, repair, and research for roads and bridges. It is hard to argue that the money is not needed. Our traffic infrastructure has been in decay for decades, whether due to lack of funding, shifting priorities, or political influence.
After a pandemic fueled delay, a return to a “normal” state of road construction funded in part by the new federal dollars is a double-edged sword for property owners. On one hand, the suspensions allowed many home and business owners to remain in place and escape the inconvenience of construction and, for some, relocation.
On the other hand, many owners are eager to put the uncertainty behind them, move forward with the inevitable, and receive payment for their property. Regardless of your position, it is imperative you know your rights.
Briefly, when the government takes your property, it is required to pay just compensation or fair market value. Fair market value is the price paid in an arms-length transaction where neither the seller nor the buyer is forced to act.
In condemnation proceedings, the government wants to resolve your case as quickly and cheaply as possible. The government has practically unlimited resources, including the ability to hire “independent” appraisers and other experts whose costs might be too high for a property owner. While the word “independent” sounds nice, appraisers who are regularly hired by condemning agencies understand who is paying them.
This is not to suggest they will do anything unethical, but there is often a range of available comparable sales running from low to high. The government appraiser will choose the sales from this range they find appropriate, and sales selected may not seem reasonable to impacted owners. Further, appraisals may fail to fully assess damages to the property, or what costs may be incurred to cure, or fix, problems caused by the project.
Additionally, as these projects move forward, state engineers and road planners will be expected to expedite their work, potentially resulting in increased mistakes, and potentially costing property owners thousands to tens of thousands of dollars.
The potential for errors and oversights resulting in unfair offers to impacted owners is why we recommend owners discuss their claim with an eminent domain attorney before deciding how to move forward. Eminent domain is a niche area of law with many distinctions from other areas. Whether the government is taking just a few feet of your land temporarily, or taking all of your land and your home, it may be critical you work with lawyers experienced in eminent domain.
A good eminent domain attorney should be able to explain to you all of your rights and the condemnation process. They should be able to explain exactly what the government is acquiring and how it will affect your property. A competent eminent domain attorney should be able to independently research comparable sales and develop demands that lead to negotiation and, hopefully, settlement.
Most work on a contingency fee basis, meaning they get paid only if they recover more money for you than the government’s initial offer. Most will pay for any necessary experts and recoup the money when the case settles or there is a jury verdict.
As infrastructure funds come in, projects will move forward to the property purchasing stage, and owners will end up having their yards, homes, or businesses taken by the government in the name of progress.
Be forewarned, it may be difficult to go it alone; you may be leaving a lot of money on the table and it can’t hurt to get a second opinion before signing on the dotted line.