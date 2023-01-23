082522_gdr_entrepreneurs-7.jpg

Garrett Taylor, 11, is one of the youngest entrepreneurs recognized and presented with a certificate and stipend during graduation from Crossing the Bridge Youth Entrepreneurship Program at G.K. Cafe & Catering on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Standing beside Taylor are Tom Kulikowski, interim president and CEO of Greenville ENC Alliance and Robert Williams, Executive Director of Youth Entrepreneurs and Owner of Williams Marketing.

 Willow Abbey Mercando

A Greenville industry leader who helped prison inmates lead better lives, provided needed stability to an economic development partnership and served numerous community organizations has been named Citizen of the Year by the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber announced Saturday that it honored the business leadership and community advocacy efforts of Tom Kulikowski by naming him its 2022 Citizen of the Year during its annual membership celebration at the Hilton Greenville.


