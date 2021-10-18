The N.C. Department of Labor recognized area employers and employees at the agency’s annual safety awards banquet held on Sept. 21 at the Greenville Country Club.
“In an especially challenging year, these employers and employees have shown us the true importance of a strong commitment to safety and health,” Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson said. “North Carolina has experienced a continuously declining injury and illness rate, which remains at a historic low. These businesses’ dedication to safety is the reason why North Carolina is one of the safest states in which to work and they deserve this distinguished recognition.”
The awards honor outstanding on-the-job safety achievements of each recipient during 2020. Recipients recognized are in Greenville and surrounding counties.
The event was co-sponsored by the Greenville-Pitt Chamber of Commerce.
The local recipients have met the stringent requirements necessary to receive a safety award.
Under program rules, companies must have been free of fatal accidents at the site for which the award is given to be eligible. The gold award criteria are based on an injury rate that is at least 50% below the statewide rate for its industry. The rate includes cases of days away from work, restricted activity or job transfer due to injury.
The silver award is based only on cases with days away from work. They are recorded when the worker misses at least one full day of work, not including the day of the injury. The applicant must attain an incidence rate for cases with days away from work that is at least 50% below the rate for its industry.
Silver Awards
Criteria: Rate of days away from work must be at least 50% below the industry average.
First year
- Cintas Corp., Location No. 410
- City of Greenville, Engineering Department
- E.R. Lewis Construction Co. Inc.
- Pitt County Public Health, C/O Pitt County Human Resources
- Pitt County Solid Waste, C/O Pitt County Human Resources
Second consecutive year
- N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, Walter B. Jones Center
- Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, C/O Pitt County Human Resources
- Pitt County Social
- Services, C/O Pitt County Human Resources
Third consecutive year
- Pitt County Detention Center, C/O Pitt County Human Resources
Gold Awards
Criteria: Rate of days away from work, job transfer or restriction must be at least 50% below the industry average.
First year
- City of Greenville, Administrative Offices
- City of Greenville, Recreation/Parks Department
- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Greenville Branch 532
- Greenville Utilities Commission, Express Office
- Gregory Poole Equipment Co., Washington Branch — Construction Division
- Pitt Area Transit System (Pats), C/O Pitt County Human Resources
- Pitt County Animal Control, C/O Pitt County Human Resources
Second consecutive year
- City of Greenville, Sheppard Memorial Library
- Denso Manufacturing North Carolina Inc., Greenville Plant
- DHHS Greenville District Office for Division Services, For The Blind
- Greenville Utilities Commission, Electric Department
- Pitt County Buildings & Grounds, C/O Pitt County Human Resources
- River City Construction Inc.
- Town of Farmville, Utility Department
Third consecutive year
- Brady Trane Service Inc., Greenville Service Team
- Pitt County General Government, C/O Pitt County Human Resources
- Town of Farmville
Fourth consecutive year
- Greenville Utilities Commission, Water Treatment Plant
Fifth consecutive year
- Gregory Poole Equipment Co., Greenville Branch — Industrial Division
- Town of Farmville, Administrative Department
- Town of Farmville, Public Works Department
Seventh consecutive year
- Greenville Utilities Commission, Red Banks
- Gregory Poole Equipment Co., Greenville Branch — Trucking Division
Eighth consecutive year
- Greenville Utilities Commission, Customer Relations Department
Ninth consecutive year
- DSM Protective Materials
14th consecutive year
- Greenville Utilities Commission, Human Resources Department
- Greenville Utilities Com
mission, Wastewater Treatment Plant