As an ECU faculty member, I have had the privilege of teaching thousands of students about their Constitutional rights, including their Sixth Amendment right to counsel.
Students usually know about their right to counsel in criminal matters, thanks to television shows, movies, and books that depict defendants with court-appointed attorneys.
Many students express shock and dismay, however, when they learn that their right to counsel does not include most non-criminal matters. What happens if you cannot afford an attorney to handle your child custody case, or assist you in writing a living will, or represent you when you try to obtain a domestic violence protective order?
The answer for North Carolinians for more than 40 years has been to call Legal Aid of North Carolina for help.
Legal Aid of North Carolina is a nonprofit law firm, with 19 offices statewide. Our state’s legal aid programs are funded by the federal Legal Services Corp. — created by Congress in the 1970s — by state and local government entities, by grants, and by donor contributions.
Legal aid provides direct services to qualifying individuals for cases and also provides educational programs and materials that are available to all citizens.
For example, if a consumer calls legal aid to seek help with an unfair and deceptive trade practices case, the consumer must meet specific income tests in order to qualify for direct, in-court representation in the case. As a general rule, the consumer’s income may not exceed 125% of the federal poverty level.
According to legal aid’s 2018 annual report, more than 30% of the population of North Carolina qualifies for its assistance. If the consumer does not qualify for direct representation, he or she still could speak with an attorney about the case and could receive legal advice. The consumer could also use legal aid’s resources to research the case and to learn more about unfair and deceptive trade practice laws.
Legal aid also offers numerous clinics that are open to everyone, regardless of income. A parent who is interested in filing for custody or visitation but cannot afford an attorney to file the case can attend one of the free custody clinics offered by legal aid. At the clinic, the parent could access custody forms and paperwork and receive instructions about filling out the forms and presenting a custody case in court.
To provide clinic services in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, legal aid moved many of its clinics to online meetings via Facebook Live and Zoom. If you wanted to learn more about drafting a living will or a health care power of attorney, you could sign up for an online clinic offered through its website. The website also will direct you to additional clinics and resources offered by other groups, such as Vidant Health or other health care organizations.
If you would like to learn more about the services offered by Legal Aid of North Carolina, you can visit their website at legalaidnc.org. If you would like to request help from legal aid, you can call its toll-free statewide number at 1-866-219-LANC.