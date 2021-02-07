Most people who are familiar with Legal Aid of North Carolina are aware of LANC’s services in landlord-tenant cases, consumer cases and domestic violence cases.
Legal Aid has a long history of appearing in local courts on behalf of clients in these matters and their resources that discuss these areas of law are well-known and easy to find.
However, Legal Aid’s law practice is about more than just two or three kinds of law. As a statewide nonprofit law firm, Legal Aid has many different practice areas and projects that serve North Carolinians.
Two of these projects, the Disaster Relief Project and the Veterans Law Project, are of special interest to people living in North Carolina.
The Disaster Relief Project was created to assist survivors and communities affected by natural disasters. Project attorneys and volunteers handle a variety of issues for individuals whose lives have been upended by hurricanes, tropical storms, floods and other events.
The services offered include ascertaining and clarifying the ownership of property, assisting clients with FEMA-related issues such as recoupment, applying for benefits and appealing denied benefits, assisting with applications for Rebuild NC and appeals related to that program and analyzing insurance policies and other documents to see what assistance or help might be available.
Attorneys also can offer important insights about how to combat fraud on the part of contractors and service providers.
In addition to serving individual clients, project workers assist community groups engaged in ensuring an equitable disaster recovery for their communities in coordinating services and in creating legal structures and protections for their organizations, such as 501©(3) incorporation.
According to statewide project manager Lesley Albritton, the project has assisted around 700 North Carolinians over the past year, with total financial outcomes of over $300,000. As North Carolinians continue to endure active hurricane seasons and other natural disasters, the help provided by the Disaster Relief Project is proving to be an invaluable resource for our state.
The North Carolina Governor’s Working Group on Veterans, Servicemembers, and Their Families estimates that there are approximately 800,000 veterans in North Carolina. Many of these veterans struggle with service-related disabilities, with finding employment and with finding safe and affordable housing.
The Veterans Law Project seeks to assist lower income veterans by providing them with legal representation in cases involving the denial of pension and disability benefits and in efforts to change or to upgrade veterans’ discharges.
The project’s guidelines for assistance are designed to include more individuals than the ordinary Legal Aid guidelines. The normal cutoff for Legal Aid’s services is 125% of the federal poverty guidelines, while the cutoff for the Veterans Law Project services is 200% of the guidelines. For an individual veteran, 200% of the guidelines would be $25,520, and for a household of four, 200% of the guidelines would be $52,400. The project also places a special emphasis on helping veterans who are either homeless or in danger of becoming homeless.
Go to nclegalaid.org and explore some of the many projects created to serve your fellow North Carolinians. The mission of Legal Aid of North Carolina is “to provide free legal services in civil matters to low-income people in order to ensure equal access to justice and to remove legal barriers to economic opportunity.” LANC is doing creative, targeted work to help North Carolinians improve their lives.