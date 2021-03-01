GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Feb. 8-19:
Hudson Brothers Construction Co., 1540 E. Arlington Blvd., commercial addition, $1,272,000.
Keystone Management Co., 3288 Colony Court 601, commercial addition, $14,880.
Keystone Management Co., 1406 Hooker Road, commercial alteration, $28,160.
Ericsson Inc., agent 1077 Rock Spring Road, commercial alteration, $15,800.
P. West Company Inc. (d/b/a Custom Building Company), 425 Greenville Blvd. Ste. A, commercial alteration, $413,930.
City of Greenville, NC, 1500 Beatty St. A, commercial alteration, $66,000.
Spectrum Building Co. Inc., 600 Greenville Blvd. Ste. D, commercial alteration, $157,740.
R. Richard Miller, 2305 Dickinson Ave. 100, commercial alteration, $71,500.
Capital Tower & Communications Inc., 2525 Greenpark Drive, commercial alteration, $15,000.
Ericsson Inc., 1122 S.W. Greenville Blvd., commercial alteration, $28,000.
CareMaster LLC, 1240 Westpointe Drive B, residential duplex alteration, $134,640.
Randy Coghill, 3404 Rounding Bend Road, Winterville, residential addition, $38,149.
KW Quality Trades Inc., 1300 Dunbrook Drive 10, Winterville, residential addition, $2,777.
No contractor/owner listed, 3508 Palmetto Drive 42, residential alteration, $41,250.
D.R. Horton Inc., 3617 Corinth Drive, residential single-family, $247,725.
D.R. Horton Inc., 3613 Corinth Drive, residential single-family, $198,525.
D.R. Horton Inc., 3620 Corinth Drive, residential single-family, $247,725.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1008 Josh Court, residential single-family, $226,500.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 808 Knoll Circle, residential single-family, $253,350.
D.R. Horton Inc., 3621 Corinth Drive, residential single-family, $172,125.
Cherry Construction Company, 424 Wade Drive, residential single-family, $350,000.
First Colony Construction Co., 3700 Colony Woods Drive, residential single-family, $285,450.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 804 Knoll Circle, residential single-family, $221,400.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 805 Knoll Circle, residential single-family, $238,200.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 809 Knoll Circle, residential single-family, $218,475.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2609 Dakota Drive, residential single-family, $187,575.
Design Construction and Commissioning Inc., 5900 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, commercial storage addition, $52,000.
Greenville Pool & Supply Co., 1905 Tempo Court, residential swimming pool, $57,100.
Greenville Pool & Supply Co., 3500 Wyneston Road, residential swimming pool, $77,900.
TideLand Construction, 4150 Bayswater Road, Winterville, commercial addition, $1,288,369.07.
Kathy Howard, 802 Daventry Drive, residential addition, $8,000.
BMS Builders, 1910 E. Ninth St., residential alteration, $106,150.
Regional Waterproofing Inc., 4400 Southlea Drive, Winterville, residential alteration, $77,000.
Regional Waterproofing Inc., 215 Bent Creek Drive, residential alteration, $65,120.
Regional Waterproofing Inc., 102 Essex Drive, Winterville, residential alteration, $96,250.
Tierney Construction LLC, 201 Granville Drive, residential alteration, $22,000.
TW Construction LLC, 3701 Prestwick Place, residential alteration, $25,000.
Pirates Place Dot Com LLC, 401 Student St., residential alteration, $83,820.
Ashley Lewis, 4216 Dunhagan Road, residential alteration, $26,730.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 608 Knoll Circle, residential single-family, $216,375.
D.R. Horton Inc., 3628 Corinth Drive, residential single-family, $247,725.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1012 Josh Court, residential single-family, $198,525.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1025 Josh Court, residential single-family, $247,725.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 6025 Mack Vernon Drive, residential single-family, $239,400.
Spain Builders LLP, 628 Megan Drive, residential single-family, $257,000.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1021 Josh Court, residential single-family, $172,125.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1017 Josh Court, residential single-family, $247,725.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1013 Josh Court, residential single-family, $226,500.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1009 Josh Court, residential single-family, $198,525.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1005 Josh Court, residential single-family, $247,725.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1001 Josh Court, residential single-family, $198,525.
D.R. Horton Inc., 3609 Corinth Drive, residential single-family, $172,125.
D.R. Horton Inc., 3610 Corinth Drive, residential single-family, $226,500.
D.R. Horton Inc., 3614 Corinth Drive, residential single-family, $247,725.
D.R. Horton Inc., 3616 Corinth Drive, residential single-family, $198,525.
WINTERVILLE
The Town of Winterville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Feb. 8-12:
Cooper Island Development LLC, 2806 Stamford Court, new single-family dwelling, $169,730.
East Med Properties LLC, 241 Forlines Road, addition to existing tower, $5,000.
Pitt County Farm Bureau Inc., 247 Beacon Drive, new commercial construction, $868,000.
Randall Fox, 465 Castleford Drive, detached structure, $12,310.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Feb. 3-9:
Houses BPR LLC, 582 Hines Drive, Ayden, Lot 35, single-family house with attached garage, $174,400.
RB4 Holdings LLC, 2841 Landing Circle, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $326,560.
Reggie Spain Homes LLC, 2148 Harris Ridge Road, Winterville, detached residential accessory, no estimate.
Bobby E. Jones, 4006 Grover Smith Road, Grimesland, residential carport, no estimate.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, 257 Brown Farm Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $269,440.
Eric R. Howell, 2195 Lexington Farms Court, Greenville, Lot 21, single-family house with attached garage, $580,480.
Irvin Thomas Freeman, 6084 N. Main St., Falkland, residential renovation, $113,520.
Sarah Combs, 4695 Bell Road, Walstonburg, detached residential accessory, no estimate.
Allison Paige El Jabi, 4418 Sheppard Mill Road, Stokes, single-family house with attached garage, $251,440.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1100 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, residential storage building, no estimate.
Jeffrey Ryan Harding, 3422 Mobleys Bridge Road, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $266,160.
SAMT LLC, 2503 Rockwell Court, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $209,360.
Clinton Arthur Ridenour, 538 Sweet Gum Grove Church Road, Stokes, residential renovation, $124,800.
Jody Ray Andrews, 2824 Old Creek Road, Greenville, addition to residence, $23,040.
William J. Kidd, 1115 Seasons End Lane, Grimesland, pool, $25,600.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1100 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, pool, $13,440.
Brian Carawan, 2266 Mills Road, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $268,440.
Brian J. Magnin, 2010 Ivy Road, Greenville, pool, $24,800.
Gerald G. McGowan, 1151 Rouse Road, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $274,880.
Houses BPR LLC, 3910 Sunny Lane Drive, Ayden, Lot 36, single-family house with attached garage, $187,840.
Jeffrey Todd Jackson, 1196 1196 Seasons End Lane, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $344,040.
Matthew A. Murchison, 761 Pinepoint Road, Greenville, re-roofing, no estimate.
RB4 Holdings LLC, 2841 Landing Circle, Grimesland, detached residential accessory, $2,500.
A.T. Venters Properties LLC, 3970 Ayden Golf Club Road, Ayden, residential garage addition, $27,000.
Robert Klinger, 3970 Ayden Golf Club Road, Ayden, residential renovation, $208,000.
Robert Klinger, 3970 Ayden Golf Club Road, Ayden, deck, no estimate.
Stuart Michael Edwards, 1066 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, Lot 2, residential renovation, $200,080.
Luz Bernarda Caro, 3978 Old River Road, Greenville, porch, no estimate.