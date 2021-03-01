GREENVILLE

The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Feb. 8-19:

Hudson Brothers Construction Co., 1540 E. Arlington Blvd., commercial addition, $1,272,000.

Keystone Management Co., 3288 Colony Court 601, commercial addition, $14,880.

Keystone Management Co., 1406 Hooker Road, commercial alteration, $28,160.

Ericsson Inc., agent 1077 Rock Spring Road, commercial alteration, $15,800.

P. West Company Inc. (d/b/a Custom Building Company), 425 Greenville Blvd. Ste. A, commercial alteration, $413,930.

City of Greenville, NC, 1500 Beatty St. A, commercial alteration, $66,000.

Spectrum Building Co. Inc., 600 Greenville Blvd. Ste. D, commercial alteration, $157,740.

R. Richard Miller, 2305 Dickinson Ave. 100, commercial alteration, $71,500.

Capital Tower & Communications Inc., 2525 Greenpark Drive, commercial alteration, $15,000.

Ericsson Inc., 1122 S.W. Greenville Blvd., commercial alteration, $28,000.

CareMaster LLC, 1240 Westpointe Drive B, residential duplex alteration, $134,640.

Randy Coghill, 3404 Rounding Bend Road, Winterville, residential addition, $38,149.

KW Quality Trades Inc., 1300 Dunbrook Drive 10, Winterville, residential addition, $2,777.

No contractor/owner listed, 3508 Palmetto Drive 42, residential alteration, $41,250.

D.R. Horton Inc., 3617 Corinth Drive, residential single-family, $247,725.

D.R. Horton Inc., 3613 Corinth Drive, residential single-family, $198,525.

D.R. Horton Inc., 3620 Corinth Drive, residential single-family, $247,725.

D.R. Horton Inc., 1008 Josh Court, residential single-family, $226,500.

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 808 Knoll Circle, residential single-family, $253,350.

D.R. Horton Inc., 3621 Corinth Drive, residential single-family, $172,125.

Cherry Construction Company, 424 Wade Drive, residential single-family, $350,000.

First Colony Construction Co., 3700 Colony Woods Drive, residential single-family, $285,450.

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 804 Knoll Circle, residential single-family, $221,400.

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 805 Knoll Circle, residential single-family, $238,200.

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 809 Knoll Circle, residential single-family, $218,475.

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2609 Dakota Drive, residential single-family, $187,575.

Design Construction and Commissioning Inc., 5900 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, commercial storage addition, $52,000.

Greenville Pool & Supply Co., 1905 Tempo Court, residential swimming pool, $57,100.

Greenville Pool & Supply Co., 3500 Wyneston Road, residential swimming pool, $77,900.

TideLand Construction, 4150 Bayswater Road, Winterville, commercial addition, $1,288,369.07.

Kathy Howard, 802 Daventry Drive, residential addition, $8,000.

BMS Builders, 1910 E. Ninth St., residential alteration, $106,150.

Regional Waterproofing Inc., 4400 Southlea Drive, Winterville, residential alteration, $77,000.

Regional Waterproofing Inc., 215 Bent Creek Drive, residential alteration, $65,120.

Regional Waterproofing Inc., 102 Essex Drive, Winterville, residential alteration, $96,250.

Tierney Construction LLC, 201 Granville Drive, residential alteration, $22,000.

TW Construction LLC, 3701 Prestwick Place, residential alteration, $25,000.

Pirates Place Dot Com LLC, 401 Student St., residential alteration, $83,820.

Ashley Lewis, 4216 Dunhagan Road, residential alteration, $26,730.

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 608 Knoll Circle, residential single-family, $216,375.

D.R. Horton Inc., 3628 Corinth Drive, residential single-family, $247,725.

D.R. Horton Inc., 1012 Josh Court, residential single-family, $198,525.

D.R. Horton Inc., 1025 Josh Court, residential single-family, $247,725.

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 6025 Mack Vernon Drive, residential single-family, $239,400.

Spain Builders LLP, 628 Megan Drive, residential single-family, $257,000.


D.R. Horton Inc., 1021 Josh Court, residential single-family, $172,125.

D.R. Horton Inc., 1017 Josh Court, residential single-family, $247,725.

D.R. Horton Inc., 1013 Josh Court, residential single-family, $226,500.

D.R. Horton Inc., 1009 Josh Court, residential single-family, $198,525.

D.R. Horton Inc., 1005 Josh Court, residential single-family, $247,725.

D.R. Horton Inc., 1001 Josh Court, residential single-family, $198,525.

D.R. Horton Inc., 3609 Corinth Drive, residential single-family, $172,125.

D.R. Horton Inc., 3610 Corinth Drive, residential single-family, $226,500.

D.R. Horton Inc., 3614 Corinth Drive, residential single-family, $247,725.

D.R. Horton Inc., 3616 Corinth Drive, residential single-family, $198,525.

WINTERVILLE

The Town of Winterville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Feb. 8-12:

Cooper Island Development LLC, 2806 Stamford Court, new single-family dwelling, $169,730.

East Med Properties LLC, 241 Forlines Road, addition to existing tower, $5,000.

Pitt County Farm Bureau Inc., 247 Beacon Drive, new commercial construction, $868,000.

Randall Fox, 465 Castleford Drive, detached structure, $12,310.

PITT COUNTY

The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Feb. 3-9:

Houses BPR LLC, 582 Hines Drive, Ayden, Lot 35, single-family house with attached garage, $174,400.

RB4 Holdings LLC, 2841 Landing Circle, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $326,560.

Reggie Spain Homes LLC, 2148 Harris Ridge Road, Winterville, detached residential accessory, no estimate.

Bobby E. Jones, 4006 Grover Smith Road, Grimesland, residential carport, no estimate.

Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, 257 Brown Farm Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $269,440.

Eric R. Howell, 2195 Lexington Farms Court, Greenville, Lot 21, single-family house with attached garage, $580,480.

Irvin Thomas Freeman, 6084 N. Main St., Falkland, residential renovation, $113,520.

Sarah Combs, 4695 Bell Road, Walstonburg, detached residential accessory, no estimate.

Allison Paige El Jabi, 4418 Sheppard Mill Road, Stokes, single-family house with attached garage, $251,440.

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1100 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, residential storage building, no estimate.

Jeffrey Ryan Harding, 3422 Mobleys Bridge Road, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $266,160.

SAMT LLC, 2503 Rockwell Court, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $209,360.

Clinton Arthur Ridenour, 538 Sweet Gum Grove Church Road, Stokes, residential renovation, $124,800.

Jody Ray Andrews, 2824 Old Creek Road, Greenville, addition to residence, $23,040.

William J. Kidd, 1115 Seasons End Lane, Grimesland, pool, $25,600.

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1100 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, pool, $13,440.

Brian Carawan, 2266 Mills Road, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $268,440.

Brian J. Magnin, 2010 Ivy Road, Greenville, pool, $24,800.

Gerald G. McGowan, 1151 Rouse Road, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $274,880.

Houses BPR LLC, 3910 Sunny Lane Drive, Ayden, Lot 36, single-family house with attached garage, $187,840.

Jeffrey Todd Jackson, 1196 1196 Seasons End Lane, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $344,040.

Matthew A. Murchison, 761 Pinepoint Road, Greenville, re-roofing, no estimate.

RB4 Holdings LLC, 2841 Landing Circle, Grimesland, detached residential accessory, $2,500.

A.T. Venters Properties LLC, 3970 Ayden Golf Club Road, Ayden, residential garage addition, $27,000.

Robert Klinger, 3970 Ayden Golf Club Road, Ayden, residential renovation, $208,000.

Robert Klinger, 3970 Ayden Golf Club Road, Ayden, deck, no estimate.

Stuart Michael Edwards, 1066 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, Lot 2, residential renovation, $200,080.

Luz Bernarda Caro, 3978 Old River Road, Greenville, porch, no estimate.