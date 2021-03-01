The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from Jan. 28-Feb. 3:
Nicole Harrell Stokes, William Matthew Stokes to State Employees’ Credit Union $236,000
Thomas Leake, Barbara Leake to State Employees’ Credit Union $108,000
William A. Telfair, Bobbie A. Telfair to State Employees’ Credit Union $210,000
Ernestine Renee Scott to Quicken Loans LLC $161,206
Nedra Dianne Worthy to State Employees’ Credit Union $152,300
Darius Evans to Wells Fargo Bank NA $160,050
Jasmin L. Spain to State Employees’ Credit Union $158,000
Mindy L. Wallace, Christopher L. Wallace to Alcova Mortgage LLC $253,535
Ray L. Hull, Bobbie W. Hull to State Employees’ Credit Union $182,000
Samuel William Sumrell Jr. to Wells Fargo Bank NA $333,000
Krisan M. Walker to Capital Center LLC $112,850
Felecia D. Langley, Christopher Langley to Alcova Mortgage LLC $363,598
Brian Edward Biolchini, Marisol Biolchini to The Federal Savings Bank $205,167
Alicia L. Wolny, Adam Wolny to Truist Bank $395,910
Madeline Kortze to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $120,280
Meghan Noel Capiaghi, Alex Capiaghi to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $189,905
Staci G. Streeter-Moye, Morris J. Moye Jr. to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $760,000
Derrick Haskins, Bethany Haskins to Better Mortgage Corporation ISAOA $153,127
Craig M. Wilson II to Homeside Financial LLC (d/b/a Lower) $103,800
Taryn Talyza White to Truist Bank $238,000
Alice I. Manuel to Amerisave Mortgage Corporation $155,000
Joshua David Gunn, Giovanna Ivette Gunn to First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation (d/b/a goodmortgage.com) $127,317
Jason Lorent, Jennifer Lorent to Loanpal LLC $118,400
Jesse N. Leneave, Andrea Leneave to State Employees’ Credit Union $157,000
Carol Sarah Lessen to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $130,000
Howard Gaynor, Ellyn Rossing-Gaynor to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $195,691
Camryn Koonce to Truist Bank $101,850
Lara P. Smith, Brande West (a/k/a Brande M. West) to Truist Bank $118,300
Robert B. Gottschalk III, Lauren M. Gottschalk to Guaranteed Rate Inc. $240,500
Richard Beck, Leah Nicole Beck to Wells Fargo Bank NA $254,500
Tyler Carson Campbell to Newrez LLC $128,530
Ryan J. Cudnik, Elaine L. Cudnik to Mary Ann Lamb $363,000
Robert F. Raitt, Rebecca T. Raitt to CMG Mortgage Inc. (d/b/a CMG Financial) $300,600
Yareymi Escamilla Trejo, Daniel Vasquez to Wells Fargo Bank NA $148,000
Brian Bunch, Stephanie Davis Bunch to Wells Fargo Bank NA $351,678
Corey Cooper, Jacquelin Cooper to Local Government Federal Credit Union $192,000
Todre D. Daniels, Latanya Daniels to Quicken Loans LLC $129,476
Rodney Chason Hill, Jenna Raye Hill to PrimeLending, A PlainsCapital Company $261,500
Christina Harrell Mattison (a/k/a Christina M. Mattison) to Alcova Mortgage LLC $125,300