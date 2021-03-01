The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed Jan. 18-22 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
3rdculture Investment LLC, agent Andre Berry, 1508 Beal St., Rocky Mount.
606 Designs LLC, agent Ronita Jones, 606 Bancroft Ave., Greenville.
A & M Harvesting Inc., agent Crescencio Angel Andrade, 2638 Claude Green Road, Robersonville.
All Around Beads LLC, agent Kimberly A. Prayer, 3800 Satinwood Court, Winterville.
Allure Kustom Creations LLC, agent Breyona Armstead, 2481 County Home Road Apt. 162, Greenville.
Always Engaged Seafood LLC, agent Derek A. Taft Sr., 119 Trent Circle, Greenville.
AtkWrites LLC, agent Justin J. Atkinson, 314 Treybrooke Circle Apt. 34, Greenville.
Autochthon Indian LLC, agent Felica Yolanda Cotton-Brake, 2642 Meadowbrook Road, Rocky Mount.
Bayside Breeze LLC, agent William Roebuck, 1625 Pelham Road, Winterville.
Big Boy Grizzly LLC, agent Kameron Crandell, 1603 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville.
Big Oak Ag Inc., agent Chase E. James, 1668 Big Oak Road, Robersonville.
Blake Investment Holdings LLC, agent Laura Blake, 928 Bremerton Drive, Greenville.
BulletProofLUV LLC, agent Tramaine L. Land, 1974 Bay City Road, Aurora.
Camp David One LLC, agent Kevin D. Rawls, 209 Edgebrook Drive, Greenville.
Chapman Elite Construction LLC, agent Alishia Young, 4251 Dudleys Grant Drive Apt. F, Winterville.
Coastal Breeze Succulents and Herbs LLC, agent Mary S. Burr, 307 Paradox Point Drive, Aurora.
Coastal Plains Transport LLC, agent Andrew Scott Knight, 4770 Tharrington Road, Rocky Mount.
CrookAmon’e Hauling LLC, agent Tyron Lamont Hoggard, 324 Jack Branch Road, Windsor.
D.d.ROBOTS LLC, agent John Reggie Holmes, 1358 Warren Town Road, Snow Hill.
D’Andrea’s Delivery Service LLC, agent D’Andrea Vanessa Walker, 3150 Streamside Lane, Winterville.
DarrChon LLC, agent Darren E. Warren Sr., 313 Sanders Drive, Rocky Mount.
Elizabeth City Multifamily Investments LLC, agent Frankie Cash-Langley, 631 Dickinson Ave., Greenville.
Fast Lane Xpress LLC, agent Aaron Blockmon, 173 Keys Court Apt. 6, Greenville.
Foremost Fixing LLC, agent Carl Phipps, 317 Wooten Road, Macclesfield.
Gentle Drinker LLC, agent Jeremy Lee Coggins, 1108 Cypress St., Tarboro.
Gingerly Home Care Inc., agent Ginger P. Green, 4748 Old Stantonsburg Road, Greenville.
Girls N Guns LLC, agent Elizabeth Gurkin Silverthorne, 1051 Clayton Court, Williamston.
GM JR Enterprises LLC, agent Gabriel Martinez Trejo, 3622 Eugene James Road, Tarboro.
GN Wynn Farms LLC, agent Billy G. Wynn, 3643 Everetts Road, Williamston.
Greenville Appliance Repair LLC, agent Jonathan Rains, 215 Sumrell St., Greenville.
Guided Phases LLC, agent Gwendolyn Goddard, 502 E. Simmons Ave., Williamston.
Hands Changing Hearts LLC, agent Shanqua L. Staton, 3013 N.C. 122 North, Tarboro.
Hill’s Innovations LLC, agent Larry Darnell Hill, 2600 S. Church St., Rocky Mount.
Hinton Rentals LLC, agent J. Chad Hinton, 210 E. St. James St., Tarboro.
Jay’s Cupcakes LLC, agent Jennifer L. Sessoms, 2329-B Sadler Drive, Winterville.
Katrina’s Tutoring Inc., nonprofit, agent Katrina Keyes, 916 Old Village Road, Greenville.
Kingdom Builders Property Management Group LLC, agent Antonio Blow, 28 Greenacres Road, Snow Hill.
La’tresses LLC, agent Nikki Brown Hewlin, 612 Norris St., Greenville.
LeQuart Holdings LLC, agent David H. Lever, 106 Regency Blvd., Greenville.
Let’s Keep It Clean LLC, agent Admad Savage, 3995 Sterling Pointe Drive Unit 2 KKK, Winterville.
Ling Bamboo Garden Inc., agent Ling Ling Zhang, 1914 Turnbury Drive Ste. 3#, Greenville.
M & J Associates LLC, agent Melvin Hall, 104 Ravenwood Drive, Greenville.
M Johnson Renovation LLC, agent Morris Johnson, 437 Vail Drive, Greenville.
MCB LLC, agent David M. Steele, 1020 Red Banks Road Ste. 201, Greenville.
Naias Family Kitchen LLC, agent Zenaia Danielle Champion, 3246 Moseley Drive Apt. Q, Greenville.
Needless Toys and Collectibles LLC, agent Jason Bradley Pittman, 1121A Price Drive, Greenville.
Nova Garments LLC, agent Bryan Alcantara, 128 Rockland Drive, Greenville.
Partners for Bertie County Public Schools (p/l/n Teacher Housing for Bertie County Schools), agent Ronald Dean Wesson, 134 Ward Road, Windsor.
PATTOM Investments LLC, agent James Thomas Price, 2903 Groveland Drive, Greenville.
Pentecostal Outpour Center and Fellowship, nonprofit, agent Samuel Yates Jr., 408 Lee St., Greenville.
Primo Marketing Group LLC, agent Willie Smith, 2120 E. Fire Tower Road Ste. 107 PMB 7, Greenville.
Queen of Paradise LLC, agent Teleria R. Daugherty, 300 Verdant Drive Apt. D2, Greenville.
River of Jordan Crossings, nonprofit, agent Cartrena A. Sharp, 312 Daisy Lane, Winterville.
Royal Real Estate LLC, agent Ahsan Shafi, 2753 E. 10th St., Greenville.
S & J Generator Services LLC, agent Elijah Anthony, 2437 Radford Lane, Greenville.
SACL Properties LLC, agent Scott S. Senatore, 4103 Cornwall Court, Greenville.
Sheeno Enterprises Inc., agent Scott Steeno, 200 Granville Drive, Washington.
Sheik and Empress “S & E” LLC, agent Mona Epps Gilliam, 111 Greenfield Blvd., Greenville.
Sisters Healing Hearts Inc., nonprofit, agent Phyllis Markland, 2120 E. Fire Tower Road Ste. 11, Greenville.
Sophisticated Styles By Tina Marie LLC, agent Tina A. Manning, 2423 A Winter Village Drive, Winterville.
Speckled Daisy Boutique LLC, agent Meredith Franklin Jefferson, 2346 Springhill Road, Greenville.
Spill the Beans Wine & Coffee LLC, agent Roland E. Stewart Sr., 4282 Lee St., Ayden.
The Law Office of Sherika S. Miller LLC, agent Sherika Miller, 116 W. Victoria Court Apt. F, Greenville.
Truth Medical Staffing LLC, agent Demeka Vines Paramore, 19 D Merry Lane, Greenville.
T’s Kreative Portraits LLC, agent Tyler L. Pulley, 3305 E. 10th St. 3285-103B, Greenville.
Unchartered Wealth Development Fund, nonprofit, agent Eveangel H. Savage, 1212 Red Banks Road D4, Greenville.
Washington Mecanic Inc., agent Jose Antonio Flores, 2024 W. Fifth St., Washington.
WED Sales Inc., agent Wilfredo J. Esponda Diaz, 800 Heath St. Apt. 60, Greenville.
Wholistic Life & Growth LLC, agent Katrina Phillips, 2121 Ione St. Unit 112, Greenville.
Wilder Lee Consulting LLC, agent Lindsay W. Lee, 300 S. Englewood Drive, Rocky Mount.