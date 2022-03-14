GREENVILLE

The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Feb. 28-March 4:

D.C. Ecker Construction Inc., 1880 E. Fire Tower Road, commercial building, $650,000.

Morton Commercial Inc., 1000 S.W. Greenville Blvd., commercial building, $480,000.

No contractor listed, 740 S.E. Greenville Blvd., commercial interior alteration, $20,000.

No contractor listed, 108 Windermere Court, residential alteration, $20,000.

Tierney Construction LLC, 224 Windsor Road, residential alteration, $12,500.

Biggs Construction Inc., 605 Megan Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $300,000.

Kuhn Homes LLC, 401 Southbridge Court, residential single-family dwelling, $289,500.

No contractor listed, 975 Woodridge Park Road A, commercial accessory structure, $35,000.

Designco Construction Inc., 948 Nottingham Road, residential detached garage, $91,000.

PITT COUNTY

The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Feb. 23-March 1:

Blas Elizalde, 1225 Tenderleaf Court, Greenville, carport, $8,000.

Doreen Hardee Haddock, 3569 J.C. Galloway Road, Greenville, detached residential accessory, no estimate.

Frank Dail Farms Inc., 2976 Ballards Crossroads Road, Greenville, mobile home renovation, $57,600.

Grimes Built Construction LLC, 1467 Kelly Circle, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $239,000.


Jennifer Effers Johnson, 1194 Scarlet Oak Drive, Greenville, pool, $19,200.

Matthew M. Swindell, 3702 Hoots Road, Greenville, Lot 1, residential alteration, $88,960.

Ronald William Parkhill, 2158 Copter Court, Greenville, foundation repair, no estimate.

Stacey C. Eastwood, 5361 U.S. 264 East, Greenville, storage building, $25,000.

Ted L. Shoemaker, 1207 Seasons End Lane, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $500,720.

Robert W. McDonald, 3371 Prescott Lane, Greenville, finishing residential bonus room, $65,840.

Mary Jane L. Raines, 607 N.C. 102 West, Ayden, residential addition, $77,520.

William A. Terry, 1013 Derbyshire Lane, Greenville, pool, no estimate.

Chadwick Lee Grimes, 1901 Ida & Mary McLawhorn Road, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $388,400.

Vicus Development LLC, 3676 Bellflower Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $202,000.

K.R. Wooten Heirs Partnership, 699 Seven Pines Road, Fountain, cell tower and accoutrements, no estimate.

Michael Peaden, 924 Northwoods Drive, Greenville, detached residential accessory, $28,950.

Clayton P. Johnston, 2311 Cannon Price Road, Grifton, single-family house with attached garage, $286,480.

Luke Stavish, 6315 Brassie Drive, Grifton, Lot 97, residential renovation, $25,000.

Nicky Charles Powell, 411 Windchime Drive, Greenville, deck, $550.

Steven C. Fuchs, 2734 N.C. 903 North, Stokes, residential addition, $100,800.

Troodon Enterprises LLC, 1473 N.C. 903 North, Greenville, Lot 1, single-family house with attached garage, $461,600.