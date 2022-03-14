GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Feb. 28-March 4:
D.C. Ecker Construction Inc., 1880 E. Fire Tower Road, commercial building, $650,000.
Morton Commercial Inc., 1000 S.W. Greenville Blvd., commercial building, $480,000.
No contractor listed, 740 S.E. Greenville Blvd., commercial interior alteration, $20,000.
No contractor listed, 108 Windermere Court, residential alteration, $20,000.
Tierney Construction LLC, 224 Windsor Road, residential alteration, $12,500.
Biggs Construction Inc., 605 Megan Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $300,000.
Kuhn Homes LLC, 401 Southbridge Court, residential single-family dwelling, $289,500.
No contractor listed, 975 Woodridge Park Road A, commercial accessory structure, $35,000.
Designco Construction Inc., 948 Nottingham Road, residential detached garage, $91,000.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Feb. 23-March 1:
Blas Elizalde, 1225 Tenderleaf Court, Greenville, carport, $8,000.
Doreen Hardee Haddock, 3569 J.C. Galloway Road, Greenville, detached residential accessory, no estimate.
Frank Dail Farms Inc., 2976 Ballards Crossroads Road, Greenville, mobile home renovation, $57,600.
Grimes Built Construction LLC, 1467 Kelly Circle, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $239,000.
Jennifer Effers Johnson, 1194 Scarlet Oak Drive, Greenville, pool, $19,200.
Matthew M. Swindell, 3702 Hoots Road, Greenville, Lot 1, residential alteration, $88,960.
Ronald William Parkhill, 2158 Copter Court, Greenville, foundation repair, no estimate.
Stacey C. Eastwood, 5361 U.S. 264 East, Greenville, storage building, $25,000.
Ted L. Shoemaker, 1207 Seasons End Lane, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $500,720.
Robert W. McDonald, 3371 Prescott Lane, Greenville, finishing residential bonus room, $65,840.
Mary Jane L. Raines, 607 N.C. 102 West, Ayden, residential addition, $77,520.
William A. Terry, 1013 Derbyshire Lane, Greenville, pool, no estimate.
Chadwick Lee Grimes, 1901 Ida & Mary McLawhorn Road, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $388,400.
Vicus Development LLC, 3676 Bellflower Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $202,000.
K.R. Wooten Heirs Partnership, 699 Seven Pines Road, Fountain, cell tower and accoutrements, no estimate.
Michael Peaden, 924 Northwoods Drive, Greenville, detached residential accessory, $28,950.
Clayton P. Johnston, 2311 Cannon Price Road, Grifton, single-family house with attached garage, $286,480.
Luke Stavish, 6315 Brassie Drive, Grifton, Lot 97, residential renovation, $25,000.
Nicky Charles Powell, 411 Windchime Drive, Greenville, deck, $550.
Steven C. Fuchs, 2734 N.C. 903 North, Stokes, residential addition, $100,800.
Troodon Enterprises LLC, 1473 N.C. 903 North, Greenville, Lot 1, single-family house with attached garage, $461,600.