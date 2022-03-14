The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Jan. 27-Feb. 2:
Chesmont Builders & Development Group LLC to First Bank (d/b/a Select Bank & Trust Company) $198,750
Hetal D. Patel to Wyndham Capital Mortgage Inc. $188,000
Kelly Guard to State Employees’ Credit Union $125,000
Troy L. Clemons, Yvette Grimes to State Employees’ Credit Union $202,000
Richard Coyle, Tandy Coyle to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $164,500
Michael Royce Joyner to SAHA Holdings LLC, SAHAR Holdings LLC, Ajay Jani (trustee), Megan M. Sickles (trustee) $108,000
Saul Horowitz, Elizabeth Horowitz to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $249,490
Brett Allen Nichols, Kaylianna Nichols to Guild Mortgage Company LLC $223,850
Luke Glover, June L. Glover to Movement Mortgage LLC $104,062
Conger Properties LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $206,000
Southern Development Group Inc. to Union Bank $247,500
John B. Southworth, Meredith D. Southworth to Amerisave Mortgage Corporation $422,500
Trenton L. Winfield to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $168,795
Candace Moon to Pentagon Federal Credit Union $168,000
Tag Development East LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $146,000
David Scott Rusevlyan, Ainsley R. Rusevlyan to AgCarolina Farm Credit ACA $525,000
Matthew Bell, Caitlin Bell to On Q Financial Inc. $302,000
Evelyn Allison Faulkner to Southern Bank and Trust Company $115,000
Marlene Fuhr, Kathleen Bunnell to Movement Mortgage LLC $394,400
Taylor Rose Camp, Thomas Wadie Baugher to Mortgage Research Center LLC $137,750
Christian Alyssa Stanley to Alcova Mortgage LLC $218,500
Tanner Benjamin Coble, Hannah Coble to State Employees’ Credit Union $116,000
Barry Lynn Bullock, April Dobson Bullock to Truist Bank $300,000
J. Randall Minton Jr., Ashliegh B. Minton to Truist Bank $100,000
Sarah Sadek to Charlotte Metro Federal Credit Union $144,000
Sandra Register Strickland (a/k/a Sandra Strickland) to Everett Financial Inc. (d/b/a Supreme Lending) $136,000
Xavier P. Lane, Adria Shontell Lane to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $247,500
Gina Smith to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $186,000
Gary Klejmont, Halina Klejmont to Sprout Mortgage LLC $223,200
Brittany Pires, John Pires to State Employees’ Credit Union $373,500
Bridget Lorrena Burch, Tyler Kenneth Kelafant to Wells Fargo Bank NA $219,945
Thomas J. Long III, Deborah R. Long to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $218,500
Stephanie Sykes Wertman, Christopher Earnest Wertman to Truist Bank $479,600
Christopher B. Hodges, Jessica Hope Hodges to Wells Fargo Bank NA $292,000
Thomas E. Jenkins to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $256,712