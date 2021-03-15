GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Feb. 22 to March 5:
Muter Construction, 500 S. Greene St., commercial addition, $290,000.
R. Richard Miller, 2315 Dickinson Ave. 200, commercial alteration, $162,525.
American Builders Inc., 201 Hickory Branches Circle F28, Winterville, residential garage/carport, $104,350.
Tyler Williams, 2700 Brookridge Circle, Greenville, residential additions, $29,800.
Tyler Williams, 1902 Tottenham Court 459, Winterville, residential addition, $29,000.
Walker/Morrison Builders Inc., 5 Dogwood Court, residential alteration, $20,000.
Krystle Harris, 3901 Pensacola Drive, residential alteration, $33,000.
Johnson Cabinet Co. Inc., 510 Guilder Lane, residential alteration, $45,000.
Kuhn Homes LLC, 3816 Oglethorpe Drive, Winterville, residential single-family, $265,350.
D.R. Horton Inc., 3605 Corinth Drive, residential single-family, $186,600.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 800 Knoll Circle, residential single-family, $252,900.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2416 Charity Lane, Winterville, residential single-family, $253,350.
Dillard Wallace Construction Co., 617 Megan Drive, residential single-family, $290,000.
Dillard Wallace Construction Co., 109 Blackwater Drive, Winterville, residential single-family, $320,000.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 361 Sequoia Drive, residential single-family, $239,400.
D.R. Horton Inc., 3601 Corinth Drive, residential single-family, $247,725.
D.R. Horton Inc., 3600 Corinth Drive, residential single-family, $198,525.
Home Builders Supply Co., 2631 Cypress View Drive C52, residential storage/accessory structure, $18,600.
BMS Builders, 2032 Sedbrook Lane, residential storage/accessory structure, $16,000.
Pool Pros of Greenville LLC, 2105 Kelham Court, residential swimming pool, $55,000.
Keystone Management Co., 106 Paul Circle A, commercial alteration, $11,665.
T.D. Goodwin Construction LLC, 600 S.E. Greenville Blvd., commercial alteration, $384,985.
P. West Company Inc. (d/b/a Custom Building Company), 425 S.E. Greenville Blvd, commercial alteration, $1,541,375.
Pirates Place Dot Com LLC, 503 E. Third St. 0, commercial multi-family alteration, $49,500.
Baker & Baker Realty, 1130 S.W. Greenville Blvd. A, commercial multi-family alteration, $474,980.
Peak Foster Home, 2140 Cherrytree Lane, Winterville, residential alteration, $132,000.
Power Home Solar LLC, 2121 Cove Court, Winterville, residential alteration, $42,328.
Strictly Business Builders LLC, 3313 Dortches Court, residential alteration, $51,700.
Quality Roofing and Restoration, 1519 Broad St., residential alteration, $73,260.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2137 Moxie Lane, residential single-family, $359,250.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 5812 Ivan Drive, residential single-family, $194,400.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 3821 E. Baywood Lane, residential single-family, $201,150.
WINTERVILLE
The Town of Winterville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Feb. 22 to March 5:
Randall Fox, 465 Castleford Drive, swimming pool, $56,200.
Cooper Island Development, 582 Norberry Drive, single-family addition, $17,500.
Chetia St. John, 2706 Ramblewood Court, single-family addition, $17,000.
Carolina Eastern Homes LLC, 413 Holly Grove Drive, single-family dwelling, $233,000.
Carolina Eastern Homes LLC, 385 Holly Grove Drive, single-family dwelling, $197,000.
Carolina Eastern Homes LLC, 386 Holly Grove Drive, single-family dwelling, $263,000.
Cooper Island Development, 403 Castleford Drive, single-family dwelling, $172,130.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 519 Norberry Drive, single-family dwelling, $169,730.
JC Hazelton Builders LLC, 1912 Cornerstone Drive, single-family dwelling, $240,000.
Kareen Tripp, 2803 Verbena Way, single-family alterations, $12,000.
Hertford Moore, 748 Addington Drive, single-family alterations, $7,800.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Feb. 10-16:
Jessica Nobles, 5372 Stantonsburg Road, Farmville, residential storage building, no estimate.
Benjamin Paul Gibson, 3392 Mills Road, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $237,240.
Darryl Earl Thompson, 697 Edwards Lane, Greenville, residential bedroom addition, $20,000.
Harry & Larry LLC, 2172 Page Road, Greenville, residential renovation, $86,880.
Hunter Grey Dixon, 3272 Brick Kiln Road, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $274,280.
Jarrod A. Roberson, 3048 Fernleaf Drive, Greenville, Lot 27, detached residential accessory, no estimate.
NSD Company Inc., 474 Sandcastle St., Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $214,480.
NSD Company Inc., 514 Flip Flop Lane, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $221,440.
Bonnetta K. Lake, 1448 Adams Lane, Stokes, detached residential accessory, no estimate.
Happy Trail Farms LLC, 1712 Happy Trail Court, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $159,680.
Lenita Shantel Umstead, 1521 Westmont Drive, Greenville, residential renovation, no estimate.
R/C Manufactured Homes Inc., 1700 English Colony Place, Washington, single-family modular residence, $185,840.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 2063 Lawrence Run Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $201,440.
Town of Ayden, 4354 Lee St., Ayden, commercial gymnasium, $350,000.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 984 Whiskey Court, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $263,560.
Brian A. Thompson, 2379 Plumosa Drive, Grimesland, detached residential accessory, $20,000.
Bruce Edward Farmer, 3083 N.C. 903 North, Stokes, cell tower and accoutrements, no estimate.
Fred C. Sieber, 6000 W.W. Gaskins Road, Ayden, residential garage, no estimate.
Richard Wayne Hren, 3934 Dunn Road, Fountain, residential workshop without plumbing, no estimate.
Wayne Gary Bridges, 5766 Marvin Taylor Road, Ayden, residential deck, no estimate.
CMH Homes Inc., 3282 Staton Mill Road, Robersonville, single-family modular residence, $170,240.
Nancy M. Dignard, 811 Sutters Place Drive, Winterville, storage building, $28,560.