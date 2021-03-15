The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from Feb. 11-17:
Rebecca Gillespie to TowneBank $193,000
Razel Holdings LLC to Banner Trust $400,000
RBRE LP to Banner Trust $400,000
Veronica Terko White to Truist Bank $248,412
Eric W. Messer to American Financing Corporation $151,256
Nelson Richard Ehly, Hallie A. Ehly to Quicken Loans LLC $174,250
P & D Property Management Group LLC to Business Expansion Funding Corporation $2,117,000
Brandon J. Butler, Keri Smithwick to Quicken Loans LLC $220,300
Kristopher L. Toler, Darcy W. Toler to Cardinal Financial Company LP $260,200
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $175,000
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $150,000
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $175,000
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $150,000
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $175,000
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $175,000
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $150,000
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $175,000
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $150,000
Cheyanne Nicole Brandt, Robert Ervin Smith III to Truist Bank $341,962
First Colony Construction Co. to Truist Bank $202,949
First Colony Construction Co. to Truist Bank $213,905
Randy Stokes, Veronica O. Stokes to Quicken Loans LLC $180,799
William Paul Kraus Jr., Andrea Hope Kraus to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $215,000
Morris Gerald Bogan, Cynthia Ann De La Fontaine to Wells Fargo Bank NA $170,000
Tonya Yvette Mial to Quicken Loans LLC $227,606
Nicole Cox, Tarrick Cox to Truist Bank $258,600
Matthew Lanier Jr. to Truist Bank $162,657
James J. Busuito, Allison A. Busuito to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $290,000
The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from Feb. 4-10:
William A. Anderson Jr., Deborah A. Anderson to Truist Bank $124,000
Justin M. Cole, Amy R. Cole to State Employees’ Credit Union $230,000
Charles Hamilton (a/k/a Charles William Hamilton Jr.), Heather M. Hamilton to Quicken Loans LLC $181,724
Mark W. Rieman, Carolyn L. Rieman to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $207,860
Bernice Adabasu Dodor to Homeside Financial LLC (d/b/a Lower) $184,100
Joseph Ray Davidson, Jacqueline Nicole Davidson to Truist Bank $250,500
Michael Gladson, Linda Gladson to TowneBank Mortgage $205,000
Anastasiya Reshetnikova, Yelena Reshetnikova to Premier Lending Inc. $192,000
Milton Tyson, Alicia Faircloth to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $214,646
Lyndsey Odom to On Q Financial Inc. $150,228
Rodney C. Glover, Linda R. Glover to State Employees’ Credit Union $285,000
Steven R. Jones, Jennifer B. Jones to Wells Fargo Bank NA $493,400
Avis A. Berry to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $480,000
Michael Sawyer, Elsie Sawyer to Village Capital & Investment LLC $185,184
Phillip R. Dixon to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $405,000
Thomas M. Futrell Jr., India Shonte Futrell to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $171,000
Denise Koger Maxey, Donald James Atherton Maxey to Truist Bank $179,900
Wyatt M. Fountain, Raetta B. Fountain to Ameris Bank $334,950
Jordan M. Cormany to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $182,631
Matthew W. Steed, Kimberly C. Steed to Ameris Bank $244,000
Thomas S. Delaney, Dianne R. Delaney to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $273,187
Trung Nguyen, Anh Dang to Truist Bank $111,000
Louise Ann Rown, Chad E. Rown to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $150,105
Kenneth Andrew Jones, Sophia Simms Jones to Village Capital & Investment LLC $221,778
MQ Construction Inc. to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $162,720