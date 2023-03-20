GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Feb. 11-24:
Carolina Foundation Repairs Inc., 1400 W. Fifth St., commercial foundation repair, $27,200.
The Overton Group LLC, 1710 Sassafras Court, residential alterations, $5,000.
Carolina Foundation Repairs Inc., 1408 Myrtle St., residential crawlspace repair, $39,590.
Carolina Foundation Repairs Inc., 2880 W. Fifth St., residential foundation repair, $17,900.
Bedrock Pools & Landscape LLC, 129 Berkshire Drive, Winterville, residential in-ground swimming pool, $60,000.
Windle Construction Co., 3700 S. Memorial Drive B, commercial remodel, $515,083.
Windle Construction Co., 2460 Stantonsburg Road, commercial remodel, $578,800.
Centerpointe Construction Corp., 930 Cross Wind St., commercial hotel, $12,538,000.
Hudson Brothers Construction Co., 5121 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, commercial industry alterations, $100,000.
Titan Solar Power NC Inc., 2300 Sawgrass Drive 88, Winterville, residential solar panel installation, $6,892.68.
365 Solar Energy, 305 Terrace Court, residential solar panel installation, $25,800.
Hillard Construction, 305 Oakenshaw St., residential remodel, $75,000.
Tipton Builders, 613 Vassar Road, residential conversion, $29,000.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1809 Dew Meadow Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $311,500.
Home Builders & Supply Co., 3800 Belfair Drive, Winterville, residential single-family dwelling, $250,000.
Kuhn Homes LLC, 425 Southbridge Court, Greenville, residential single-family dwelling, $403,100.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 223 Sequoia Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $204,600.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 235 Sequoia Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $219,200.
Kuhn Homes LLC, 501 Southbridge Court, residential single-family dwelling, $390,800.
Elite Pools Spas & Hardscapes Inc., 905 Rupert Drive, residential in-ground pool, $85,346.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Feb. 1-14:
Alice J. George, 5272 N.C. 11 North, Bethel, residential alteration, $63,000.
E & D Realty LLC, 4017 Pitt St., Ayden, single-family house, $151,680.
Grimes Built Construction LLC, 523 Workhorse Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $153,760.
Grimes Built Construction LLC, 507 Workhorse Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $176,920.
Grimes Built Construction LLC, 515 Workhorse Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $178,760.
P & CHC LLC, 1887 Waylen Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $175,200.
Warren M. Smith, 414 Olive Branch Blvd., Grifton, utility, no estimate.
Alan Michael Jerome, 999 Holland Road, Greenville, detached residential accessory, $11,500.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1010 Larson Drive, Greenville, single-family house and garage with apartment, $204,400.
Christopher Ryan Godwin, no address listed, residential storage building, no estimate.
Clayton William King, 1036 Peaceful Lane, Winterville, utility, no estimate.
Eric Hoyer, 2699 Beddard Road, Grimesland, residential renovation, $3,360.
Gregory Cagle, 4672 Oakley Road, Stokes, detached residential accessory, $7,508.
Gregory Cagle, 4672 Oakley Road, Stokes, detached residential accessory, no estimate.
Gregory Cagle, 4672 Oakley Road, Stokes, detached residential accessory, $10,583.
Gregory Cagle, 4672 Oakley Road, Stokes, detached residential accessory, $4,862.
Eric R. Howell, 2195 Lexington Farms Court, Greenville, Lot 21, pool, $32,000.
First Benchmark Properties Inc., 4325 N.C. 903 South, Winterville, residential renovation, no estimate.
Loan Thi Nguyen, 3468 Autumn Breeze Court, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $377,120.
Minges Bottling Group Inc., 127 Pepsi Way, Ayden, modular office, $104,560.
Long Ridge Investments LLC, 182 N.C. 102 West, Ayden, commercial renovation, $1,203,360.
Travis Bridges, 4450 Sheppard Mill Road, Stokes, single-family house with attached garage, $232,840.
United Quest Care Services LLC, 4571 Brown Road, Ayden, residential renovation, $15,000.
C Edwards Properties LLC, 6737-B Short St., Grifton, residential renovation, $25,000.
Reggie Spain Homes LLC, 411 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, Lot 4, single-family house with attached garage, $229,840.
Remas of Tarboro LLC, 7742 N.C. 11 Business, Bethel, residential pool house, no estimate.
Marvin Colon Baldree, 4246 Wildwood Drive, Ayden, foundation, no estimate.
Bryan Kitch, 1425 Fox Hollow Drive, Ayden, Lot 26, pool, $25,600.
Cynthia M. Ross, 3576 Brick Kiln Road, Greenville, cell tower and accoutrements, no estimate.
Kenneth A. Sims, 475 W. Railroad St., Bethel, house foundation, $107,440.
Solaide Akintade, 735 Pinepoint Road, Greenville, residential renovation, no estimate.
Stewart Edward Warren, 6191 N.C. 43 South, Greenville, residential storage building, no estimate.
North Highland Properties Inc., 309-B Jackson St., Ayden, residential renovation, $112,000.
North Highland Properties Inc., 305-A Jackson St., Ayden, residential renovation, no estimate.
Scott McIntyre, 317 Third St., Ayden, residential alteration, $64,000.