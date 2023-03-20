The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Dec. 1-7:
Alpha Care One RE LLC to The Bancorp Bank NA $1,740,050
Alpha Care One RE LLC to The Bancorp Bank NA $1,205,119
Dramora J. Foskey, Randy Donnell Foskey Jr. to Celebrity Home Loans LLC $243,508
Melanie Marie Kyle, Brandon Nicholas Kyle to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $339,920
Salvador Lopez Jr., Alondra Lopez to NFM Inc. (d/b/a NFM Lending) $304,000
Oak Tree Provisions LLC to Lima One Capital LLC $130,350
Josalyn B. Bryant, Cortez M. Bryant to Celebrity Home Loans LLC $319,014
David Bryan O’Geary, Bobbie Cannon O’Geary to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $445,500
Jonathan G. Brooks, Anne L. Brooks to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $136,700
Marvin Joshua Cobb, Torian Adams Cobb to Go Mortgage LLC $234,025
Cinthia Dayanara Pineda, Jose Alfredo Pineda to Carolina Small Business Development Fund $118,000
Tracy Deanna Jones, Larry Donald Jones to Navy Federal Credit Union $272,000
J & S Firetower Property LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $5,000,000
Unshakable Builders Inc. to First Bank $176,250
Unshakable Builders Inc. to First Bank $176,250
Unshakable Builders Inc. to First Bank $176,250
Jillian Rombold to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $319,556
Danielle Bryant-Stokes, Randy R. Stokes to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company $336,688
Addison C. Taylor, Emily D. Taylor to TowneBank Mortgage $277,000
Scott Alan Kendrick, Dawn B. Kendrick to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $254,100
Corey Scott Mills, Teresa Michelle Mills to AgCarolina Farm Credit ACA $200,000
Rachel Mary Stevenson, Aaron Stevenson to Cornerstone Home Lending $356,250
Wyman Landon III, Kristin Landon to State Employees’ Credit Union $207,000
Mercedes Karina Romero to State Employees Credit Union $160,000
David Norman, Marie Norman to Rocket Mortgage LLC $125,000
Suman Kirti to Homebridge Financial Services Inc. $109,250
Lawquara Smith, David Smith to Local Government Federal Credit Union $171,000
Raymond M. Titus Jr., Ruth N. Titus to Movement Mortgage LLC $143,734
Jerry Randy Cox Jr., Kathleen T. Cox to Southern Bank and Trust Company $350,000
HB Wireless LLC to United Bank $500,000
Katie McCarter, Jack Alexander McCarter to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $195,360
Sheila Shelton Carlo to Academy Mortgage Corporation $156,250
Self Storage Brothers LLC to Union Bank $319,348
Marvin Haddock Jr. to State Employees’ Credit Union $180,000
Herixdaniel Gonzalez, Ana R. Maldonado to State Employees’ Credit Union $110,500
Ciara Gabrielle Caine to State Employees’ Credit Union $261,000
Ross E. Woodall, Shannon E. Woodall to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $100,000
Curico Artis to State Employees’ Credit Union $284,000
Shawn Jones to Wells Fargo Bank NA $271,303
The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Nov. 24-30:
Miles James OBrien, Lorelei Marie OBrien to Rocket Mortgage LLC $162,433
Holley Real Estate LLC to William Keith Holley, Janet Myers Holley $310,000
Patti Sanders-Smith to Nationstar Mortgage LLC (d/b/a Mr. Cooper) $200,244
Gary Barrett to loandepot.com LLC $195,360
Austin Harris to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $28,000
Timothy R. Crumpler, Kristen S. Crumpler to Southern Bank and Trust Company $100,000
Vikram Singh Bhinder, Sumra Safdar Ali to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $423,000
Danny Ray Bosley, Diane Marie Bosley to Truist Bank $130,000
Carolyn J. Lagrone to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $272,468
Benjamin Davis, Michelle Davis to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $248,077
Ruby 9 LLC to Finance of America Mortgage LLC $702,000
Alonza Mitchell, Tanesha L. Mitchell to Go Mortgage LLC $161,000
Robert Allen Smith, Sherry Icard Smith to Truist Bank $130,000
Jihoun An to Truist Bank $130,000
Charles Clay Brunson Jr., Amber Nicole Gobble to Hometown Lenders Inc. $145,319
Justin Lane to United Bank $280,000
Dalton Blake Bailey, Whitney Banks Bailey to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $200,000
Manish Chhotabhai Patani, Pikansi Manish Patani to The Federal Savings Bank $214,800
Rocky Russell Builders Inc. to First Bank $329,600
Rocky Russell Builders Inc. to First Bank $329,600
Rocky Russell Builders Inc. to First Bank $329,600
Beryalai Angar, Homa Angar to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $168,890
Rochelle A. Dimick, Darien Staats to Wells Fargo Bank NA $134,345
Gary N. Jackson, Sandra Evans Jackson to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $160,000
Chaitanya Yarabati, Bhargavi Keshanagari to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $303,746
Joseph Elmer Griffin Jr., Linda Lee Griffin to New Day Financial LLC $290,699
Omar Simpson, Cassandra Lavertue to eMortgage Funding LLC $175,010
Crystal Van Scoy Cherry, Steven Craig Cherry to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $100,000
Senthil Murugan Venkatasubban, Aishwarya Pandurangan to Truist Bank $142,160
Jimmy A. Booth, Sharon Y. Booth to State Employees’ Credit Union $294,550
MD Kombos LLC to Union Bank $100,000
Sohan Gyawali, Anuradha Adhikari to State Employees’ Credit Union $312,000
Izcander Flores Luviano to State Employees’ Credit Union $184,000
Terence Thompson to United Trust Bank $357,000
EWT 90 LLC to Bangor Savings Bank $18,000,000
Jeffrey Keith Byrd, Mitzi Lee Byrd to Alcova Mortgage LLC $700,000
Christopher Gustavo Lawrence, Kimberly Amarillas Lawrence to Alcova Mortgage LLC $228,665
Tambosha Holdings LLC to First Bank $800,000
Sandra R. Nabors to American Advisors Group $282,000
Sandra R. Nabors to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development $282,000
Noemi Planas Jimenez to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $225,490
Stephen Thomas Wiggins, Madison Rowell Wiggins to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company $369,375
Billy M. Raynor Sr., Gwendolyn B. Raynor to Local Government Federal Credit Union $136,000
Reginald Tyrek Williams to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $212,000
Alyssa Ann Ruffini to Truist Bank $196,425
Robert Louis Proietto, Laura Proietto to Wells Fargo Bank NA $137,441
Sarah E. Bradsher, Andrew W. Faulkner to State Employees’ Credit Union $300,000
Stacy Bova to Towne Mortgage of the Carolinas $263,920
Bishak Adukkath, Chitra Varma to Truist Bank $110,000
Margaret Chikwana to Local Government Federal Credit Union $396,550
Plank Property Holdings LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $204,000
Trevor M. Grames, Iris A. Grames to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $380,000
Benjamin Gurganus, Jessica Gurganus to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $257,254
Dail Farm Limited LLC to Agcarolina Farm Credit ACA $350,000
E & D Realty LLC to Groundfloor Real Estate 1 LLC $161,650
Corniche IV Investments LLC to North State Bank $140,250
Mildred Anne Grimes to Southern Bank and Trust Company $457,000