The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed Jan. 2-6 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:.
252 Realty LLC, agent Brandon M. Williams, 3317 Camille Drive, Winterville.
3 T’s Electrical and Plumbing LLC, agent Michael T. Tice, 1101 Mumford Road, Greenville.
All In Liquidation LLC, agent Austin Joseph Price, 3464 Rounding Bend Road, Winterville.
Alligood LLC, agent Thomas Evan Alligood, 813 Chesapeake Place, Greenville.
Bloom and Share LLC, agent Angelique Youssef Cordahi, 2803 Sweetgum Court Apt. A, Greenville.
Commercial Drone Services LLC, agent Dwight Douglas Young, 2209 E. Fifth St., Greenville.
Concrete Cowboyz LLC, agent William Scott Beaman, 6942 N.C. 222, Fountain.
Damarji Enterprises LLC, agent David Wade Lawrence, 2713 Bluff View Drive Unit A, Greenville.
Delta Air Systems LLC, agent Paul Steven Rogers Bryant, 1359 Tucker Road, Grimesland.
DemersCo LLC, agent Brandon Demers, 109 Loudon Court, Greenville.
Dynamik Creations Medical Couriers LLC, agent Robert Ruffin, 3628 Corinth Drive, Greenville.
E & B Welding Services LLC, agent Eduardo Momaca Valenzuela, 3801 Grifton Hugo Road, Grifton.
Effinity Non-Medical Transport LLC, agent Tonya Evette Brooks, 113 W. Fire Tower Road Ste. J, Winterville.
Elevation Empire LLC, agent Jehovany Martinez Valazquez, 4920 Gum Swamp Road, Ayden.
EP6 LLC, agent Austin M. Hoggard, 2106 B Stokes Road, Greenville.
Exquisite Auto Sales and Services LLC, agent Darrell Exum, 1164 Mimosa Lane, Greenville.
F.C. Vintage and Kicks LLC, agent Josiah Williams, 2309 E. 10th St. Apt. 3304, Greenville.
Garcias Total Lawn Care LLC, agent Jossafatt Tellez Garcia, 4790 Highway 13 South, Greenville.
Gods Will and Axel Corporation, nonprofit, agent Amber Rodgers, 2248 Kay Road, Greenville.
Good Times Cleaning Company, agent Tom Garofalo, 453 Stone Gate Drive, Greenville.
Gridlink Global LLC, agent Ivan Huhtala, 111 King George Road, Greenville.
Healing Hearts Healthcare Training LLC, agent Shantaisa Zanneqqua Ward, 3740 S. Evans St. Ste. C, Greenville.
Healthmed Transport Services LLC, agent Josette Moore, 2120 E. Fire Tower Road, Greenville.
J.E.M.S. Marine Services LLC, agent James E. Smith, 200 Verdant Drive Apt. E1, Greenville.
Klutzy Clothing LLC, agent Kamari Everett, 2629 Rhinestone Drive, Winterville.
Laura Bauza Designs LLC, agent Laura Nicole Bauza Davila, 1714 Forest Hill Drive, Greenville.
Life Changing Credit Consulting LLC, agent Meshia Shcona Stiger, 2120 E. Fire Tower Road, Greenville.
Mackey’s Enterprises LLC, agent Maurice Lionel Mackey Sr., 1228 Twisting Creek Road, Greenville.
Nailed It Home Builders LLC, agent Thomas M. Jarman, 3208 Charles Blvd., Greenville.
Olympic Investments LLC, agent Trevor Peters, 1805 Gretna Drive, Greenville.
Rowe-Man Empire LLC, agent Derrick Rudolph Rowe, 2523 Lance Drive, Greenville.
SCC Greenville LLC, agent Ahmad Aboshie, 3150 Evans St. Ste. P, Greenville.
Studio 2313 LLC, agent Nana H. Harris, 108 Lakewood Drive, Greenville.
Tammy Girl LLC, agent Latasha Nicole King, 3208 Summer Place Apt. C4, Greenville.
The Cottages at Swift Creek Homeowners Association Inc., nonprofit, agent Kenneth H. Smith, 112 W. Fire Tower Road, Winterville.
VanNamen Logistics Inc., agent Eric VanNamen, 331 Lake Road, Greenville.
Wild Olive Property Management LLC, agent Stephanie Lynn Kand, 115 W. Third St., Greenville.
Wild Olive Realty LLC, agent Stephanie Lynn Kand, 115 W. Third St., Greenville.
Williams Properties LLC, agent Robert Earl Williams Jr., 627 Legacy Court Apt. 216, Winterville.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.