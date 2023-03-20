The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Sept. 21-27. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Buen Terra LLC to Eckwarner Robins LLC: 0.85 acres, Greenville $6,264
Mavis L. Greenwaldt to Stephen Grant Whetstone, Lafayette Menthia Whetstone: parcel $120
Jason Jones to Sandpiper Ventures LLC: Lot 16A, Block A, Paladin Place subdivision, Section Three $120
Patricia J. Macon to Arrrgh! Properties LLC: Lot 5, Unit 113-B-1-2BR, Breezewood Condominiums, Phase 3, Winterville Township $186
Johnnie Lee Brown, Tracy Nichole Brown to Erik Philip Anderlini, Sunny Rae McQuillin: Lot 5, Macon’s Crossing subdivision, Phase 3, Chicod Township $1,000
Nicholas Gates Noble to Victoria Letteriello: Lot 3-D, Block A, Treetops subdivision, Section II $304
Patsy J. Spain to Ocean Reef Investments LLC: parcel, Arthur Township $190
William C. Monk Jr. (co-trustee), Molly Gwynn Monk (co-trustee) to PALCO Investments LLC: two tracts (with exceptions), Farmville $50
Richard Philip Rizzuti, Meridith Banks Rizzuti to Reno1932 LLC: parcel, Greenville
Adams Homes AEC LLC to Rodel Sinacsi, Shashe Sinacsi: Lot 115, Villa Grande, Phase Two, Winterville Township $840
Bettie Boyer-Williams (a/k/a Bettie Boeyer), Reginald Williams (a/k/a Reginald Eugene Williams) to Bettie Boyer-Williams: Lot 4, Mill Run subdivision; Lot 116A, Brook Hollow, Section Two, Greenville; Lot 159-A, Brook Hollow, Section Three, Greenville correction
Dennis L. Weir, Ashleigh E. Weir to Restore 2 More LLC: Lot 3, Jones Farm subdivision $100
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Ebonie Murphy, Kelvin Murphy: Lot 281, Colony Woods South subdivision $618
Pair Investments LLC to Pair Properties LLC: Lot 6, Block P, Oakmont-Drexelbrook quitclaim
Judith Carson Smith, Joseph R. Smith II to Blue Heron Property Management LLC: Lot 1, Block L, Chatham Circle subdivision, Greenville $310
Ted Allan Minton, Tracey Minton to Timothy Eugene Everette: 1.37 acres $38
Jessica B. Brooks to CLH Faith LLC: Lot 37, Windy Ridge, Section 2 $200
Lynn Watson Evans, Mary Kristen Lanier-Evans to Boyd NC LLC: Lots 7 and 8, Block A, Park West, Arthur Township $420
Sherry Wallace (administrator CTA) to Thomas Watkins Barker: Lot 8, Suite C, Spring Forest Flex Condominiums, Section 7 $319
James D. Manning to Michelle L. Manning: 11.3363 acres, quitclaim
James D. Manning to Michelle L. Manning: 7.12 acres, Ayden Township quitclaim
Karen M. Chiancone, Jeremy Clayton King to Benjamin David Schultz: Lot 1, L.B. Kinlaw property $396
Lois R. Girdharry to Lois Reeves Girdharry (trustee): Lot 1, Block I, Lake Ellsworth subdivision, Section II
Carolyn S. Boyd, Cecil E. Boyd Jr. to Cecil E. Boyd Jr.: 12.70 acres; 25.4 acres (with exception) quitclaim
Harry Teel Sr., LaTonya Martin, Wayne Preston Martin, Melanie T. Little, Kenneth Ray Little, Moses Teel Jr., Pauline G. Teel, William Teel, Ivory Teel, Larry Teel, Jeanette W. Teel to Maximo Gabriel Gabriel: Lot 21, Teel’s Estates, Section 3 $44
Harry Teel Sr., LaTonya Martin, Wayne Preston Martin, Melanie T. Little, Kenneth Ray Little, Moses Teel Jr., Pauline G. Teel, William Teel, Ivory Teel, Larry Teel, Jeanette W. Teel to Miguel Angel Carreon Canseco: Lot 17, Teel’s Estates, Section 3 $50
Harry Teel Sr., LaTonya Martin, Wayne Preston Martin, Melanie T. Little, Kenneth Ray Little, Moses Teel Jr., Pauline G. Teel, William Teel, Ivory Teel, Larry Teel, Jeanette W. Teel to Sebastian Arcos Mendez: Lot 16, Teel’s Estates, Section 3 $56
Jewel Arielle Braswell to Sonia M. Winborne: Lot 25, Block C, Westhaven subdivision, Section 9, Phase 1, Winterville Township $860
Michael C. Hays, Anne Marie Guyton (attorney-in-fact) to William Ray Smith, Margie Lynn Grant: parcel, Ayden $30
Kim LaFevers, Scott Olen LaFevers, Jessica LaFevers, Steven LaFevers to JK Properties of Pitt County LLC: 17.899 and 16.472 acres, Belvoir Township; 18.96 acres, Belvoir Township
Luke Stavish to Jewel Braswell: 1.949 acres, Grifton Township $700
Mary Tyson Williams, Ernest Williams, Jasper Lee Tyson, Gloria M. Tyson to Jasper Lee Tyson, Gloria M. Tyson: parcel $8
Syene Jasmin to SJTT Enterprises LLC: Lot 6, C.T. Jackson subdivision
James R. Atwell Sr. to Jonathan Van Williams, Ashley Atwell Williams: lot, Greenville Township; 0.5453 acre, Greenville Township $330
BLVDW NC LLC to CIG 242 BW LLC: Lots 1 and 2, Tucker Farms Development, Phase 2, Section 2, Winterville Township; Lots 3A and 3B, Tucker Farms Development, Phase 2, Section 2, Winterville Township; Lots 3C and 3D, Tucker Farms Development, Phase 2, Section 2, Winterville Township; Lots 3E, 3F and 3G, Tucker Farms Development, Phase 2, Section 2, Winterville Township; Lot 3H, Tucker Farms Development, Phase 2, Section 2, Winterville Township $48,000
Trey Baker to Jesus Antonio Pena: Lot 12-B, Deans Meadows, Section 2 $190
Tyresia P. French (co-trustee), William J. French (co-trustee) to Christopher A. Childers, Jada L. Bluford: Lot 7, Ralph Pollard Estates subdivision, Belvoir Township $490
Christopher Jesse Cannon to Susana Paulin Santiago: Lot 10, Charleston Place, Section 2, Greenville $220
Nathan Alexander Smith, Amber N. Smith to Christine Laplante, Raymond Laplante: Lot 28, Brandy Creek South, Section 2, Phase 2 $850
Buffalo Creek Investments to CMH Homes Inc.: Lot 67, Tara Plantation, Section Four, Phase 2, Greenville $30
Laura Marie Stancil (a/t/a Laura Marie Murray), Brandon Stancil to Keion Crossen: Lot 72, Canterbury, Section 4 $566
Geoffrey K.J. Uhle (a/t/a Geoffery K.J. Uhle), Connie S. Uhle to Brandon Eugene Stancil, Laura Marie Stancil: Lot 49, Denali, Section 1 $700
Rebecca Wise Anderson (f/k/a Rebecca Renee Serek), Brent Anderson to Kamran Sartipi, Noshin Miraliakbari: Lot 184-B, Brook Hollow subdivision, Section 2 $460
Charlie Howell III, Rhoshanda Howell to Bennett Creasman, Leah Creasman: Lot 1B, Irish Creek subdivision, Section 3 $670
Robert E. West, Jessica D. West to Michael Allsbrooks, Brooke Turnage: Lot 9, Block A, J.H. Harrell-Anderson subdivision, Addition 1 $330
Ganesh V. Prabhu, Shaila Prabhu to Patricia Adams Worthington: Lot 59A, Brook Hollow, Section One, Greenville Township $499
Peggy Ann Rogers to Matthew Carl Hines: Lot 80, Quail Ridge, Section 4, Winterville Township $390
Carrie McGlothlin, Kenneth McGlothlin, Anna Mullins (t/t/a Anna Raquel McGlothlin), Anthony Mullins to Austin Tyler Alexander: Lot 10, Devenwood subdivision $336
Christopher Jesse Cannon, Tina Cannon to Susana Paulin Santiago: Lot 10, Charleston Place, Section 2, Greenville
Michael D. Baker, Shameese R. Baker to Peggy Ann Rogers: Lot 221-B, Brook Hollow, Section One, Greenville Township $435
MTV Holdings LLC to Troy Holland: Unit 122-F, Willoughby Park Condominium, Section 15 $216
Justin Mosley, Tiffany Mosley to Tarish Aggarwal, Shilpa Khandelwal: Unit 6, Building D, The Vineyards, Winterville Township $154
1241 Westpointe Drive LLC to Hampton Stanton LLC: 3.202 acres, Stanton Pointe Apartment Complex, Section 6, Phase Three $10,320
1397 Westpointe Drive LLC to Hampton Stanton LLC: Lots 3A, 3B, 3C and 3D, Westpointe Apartments $11,008
Chunguang Li, Yuangdong Ji (agent), Yuandong Ji to Denise Diane Klier: Lot 48, Block M, Westhaven subdivision, Section 8, Phase II, Winterville Township $560
Donald G. Lang, Tamelia D. Lang to 2020 Global Investments LLC: Lot 6, Block A, Strawberry Banks subdivision, Ayden Township $174
Marian Faye Evans to Trevaton Eugene Evans: Lots 45, 46, 47, 48 and 49 (portions), Block C, West Haven Annex property, Ayden
James Daryl Williams to Carolina Rental Properties & Management LLC: parcel, Robersonville Township
Waseem A. Rahman, Sara Eladl to Mohamed Abdel Rahman: Lot 112, Planter’s Trail, Section II $615
Matthew Turner, Rebecca Fallaize to James Stolz, Tracey Masterson-Stolz: Lot 47, Juniper Landing, Section 4, Phase I quitclaim
Lynne W. Braxton to Wendell Lee Austin: Lot 38, Providence Place, Section 2 $520
J Core Holdings LLC, Eastern Investments LLC to Charles Joseph Black (trustee), Michelle Lenee Black (trustee): Lot 8, Lakeview Industrial Park $2,000
Debra Hodges Chandler to Jesse Cole Brantley, Alyssa Liegh Ann Hilts Brantley: Lot 3, Block B, Candlewick Estates, Section 1 $540
Andrew W. King, Heather L. King to Andrew W. King, Heather L. King: Lot 42, Brandy Creek South, Section 2, Phase 3, Chicod Township
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Debra Hodges Chandler: Lot 125, Davenport Farms at Emerald Park, Phase 6 $570
Barbara Maria Snuggs to Concorde I LLC: Unit 8, Block B, Westhills Townhomes, Section 1, Falkland Township $114
Believers Christian Fellowship Inc. to Clifton H. Edwards IV: Lot 20, Block G, Lynndale subdivision, Section III, Greenville $1,000
Clifton Hugh Edwards IV to HMW Properties LLC: Lot 18 (with exception), W.G. Dunn subdivision
D.R. Horton Inc. to Karen Keyes Davis, Floyd Dock Davis III: Lot 115, River Bend, Section 2 $632
Brad Allen Lima, Amy Beth Lima to Sew Real LLC: Lot 67, Brookfield, Section 1, Winterville Township $650
Badih Antonio Kabchi Jitani to Phillip M. Wilson: Lot 20, Block C, Lynndale East subdivision, Section 1, Greenville Township $900
Aaron Robert Turner, Wendy Wilson Turner to John Benjamin Purvis, Megan Renee Purvis: Lot 119, Ironwood cluster subdivision, Phase IV, Falkland Township $1,120
Gary Francis Clark (individually and as executor), Vilma Cecilia Clark to Mike Buys Houses NC LLC: Lot 248, West Haven subdivision, Section II $260
Ruben E. Soto Terron, Marisol Gonzalez Mena to Jacalyn K. Nusbaum, Robert W. Nusbaum: Lot 25, Brookfield, Section Three $690