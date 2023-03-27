GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Feb. 25-March 3:
Ashland Construction Co., 1826 E. Arlington Blvd., commercial remodel, $3,000,000.
WIMCO, 120 W. Fire Tower Road, Winterville, commercial renovations, $1,694,957.
East Point Homes LLC, 2345 E. Fire Tower Road, commercial multi-family, $8,282,800.
CareMaster LLC, 2715 Dickinson Ave., commercial multi-family repairs, $43,671.41.
Dixon Builders, 305 Horseshoe Drive 12, commercial multi-family repair, $45,000.
Tyler Williams, 2101 Charity Lane, Winterville, residential addition, $28,500.
No contractor listed, 101 S. Library St., residential conversion, $20,000.
Tesla Energy Operations Inc., 101 Fox Run Circle, residential solar panel installation, $5,700.
United Quest Care Services LLC, residential remodel, $15,000.
24Restore, 105 N. Elm St., residential repair, $28,000.
Curtis Construction Co., 426 W. Longmeadow Road, residential re-roofing, $30,000.
Red Ladder Residential, 5 Dogwood Court, residential detached garage, $55,000.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Feb. 15-21:
C. Edwards Properties LLC, 6737-B Short St., Grifton, residential renovation, $25,000.
David Perez, 4108 Westhaven Ave., Ayden, utility, no estimate.
Hickory Grove FWB Church, 5547 N.C. 30, Robersonville, church, $43,550.
Robert W. Moore, 4336 Juanita Ave., Ayden, foundation, $14,500.
AH Builders LLC, 4289 Stanfield Court, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $162,360.
AH Builders LLC, 4272 Stanfield Court, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $162,360.
AH Builders LLC, 4277 Stanfield Court, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $162,360.
AH Builders LLC, 4283 Stanfield Court, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $192,000.
AH Builders LLC, 4225 Stanfield Court, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $162,360.
AH Builders LLC, 4222 Stanfield Court, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $219,320.
AH Builders LLC, 4218 Stanfield Court, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $192,000.
Charles Mason Askew, 3190 John Fleming Road, Stokes, residential addition, $94,240.
Clifton Todd Bess, 4055 Charlie O. Williams Road, Grimesland, residential storage building, no estimate.
D.R. Horton Inc., 4226 Stanfield Court, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $192,000.
Jessie L. Wilson, 4405 Reaves Road, Ayden, single-family modular residence, $170,360.
Kings Crossroads FWB Church, 2058 Seven Pines Road, Fountain, sign, no estimate.
Stanley Melvin, 2075 Steinbrook Drive, Greenville, Lot 18, patio with roof, $28,500.
Brian Christopher Little, 5188 N.C. 33 West, Tarboro, single-family modular residence, $164,960.
Jeffery Bernard Roberson, 1976 Tull Road, Greenville, utility, no estimate.