The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed Jan. 9-13 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:.
Amaya Investments LLC, agent Alexy Roberto Amaya Flores, 1914 Rosemont Drive Apt. 23, Greenville.
B & G Cleaning Services LLC, agent Blanca Magdalena Avalos, 1346 Whichard Cherry Lane, Greenville.
BBIG Fleet LLC, agent Kevin I. Davis, 955 Sycamore St., Rocky Mount.
B-Co 5-Mast LLC, agent Hyman J. Brody, 530 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Ste. 200, Greenville.
Big Hearts Outreach, nonprofit, agent Ashley Danielle Revels, 2006 John Small Ave., Washington.
Blessed Ones Trucking LLC, agent Lisa Coffey, 2454 Pinetops Drive, Winterville.
Bottoms Anesthesia, PA, agent Paige Bottoms, 110 Cardinal Drive, Greenville.
Brandon’s Sleigh LLC, agent Brandon Lavon McNeil, 2960 Tripp Lane, Greenville.
Burkett Resellers LLC, agent Brett Aaron Burkett, 311 Lancelot Drive, Greenville.
Bwell Management LLC, agent Roseline A. Blackwell, 127 Trent Circle, Greenville.
C. Monet Mindscapes LLC, agent Chequeth Monet Porter Jones, 4025B Lucerne Court, Winterville.
Carolina Lily Properties LLC, agent Sanela Titmus, 4010B Elkin Ridge Drive, Greenville.
DanBar Trucking LLC, agent Dante Barrett, 1744 Blackjack-Simpson Road, Greenville.
DKJ Outreach Ministry Inc., nonprofit, agent Terrell Taft, 3425 Rounding Bend Road, Winterville.
Doctor Octavia LLC, agent Octavia Miller, 200 Fosbury Way Unit A, Greenville.
Dr. Duck Family Medicine PLLC, agent Pamela Megathlin Scheurich, 6487 N.C. Highway 11 North, Bethel.
Finally Me Counseling PLLC, agent Amy Lavelle Barnwell, 732 Megan Drive, Greenville.
HaulAround Trucking LLC, agent Kelvin Donta Taft, 1509 Bunch Lane, Greenville.
J and L Assets LLC, agent Lyle Rollins, 1623 Gum Swamp Church Road, Greenville.
J Ceres Consulting LLC, agent Joanne T. Ceres, 4801 Trevvett Circle, Winterville.
Jade Construction LLC, agent Zong Qin Wu, 700 S. Memorial Drive, Greenville.
KSL Performance Nutrition LLC, agent Kimberly Smith Lukhard, 2706 E. Third St., Greenville.
Landscape Marketing Group LLC, agent Willie Smith, 2120 E. Fire Tower Road Ste. 107 PMB 7, Greenville.
Lee Brothers Construction LLC, agent Jacob D. Lee, 302 Williams St., Greenville.
MasterPeace Massage & Bodywork LLC, agent Alyssa Julia Bell, 3309 Moseley Drive Unit B, Greenville.
Muffin Ma’am Baking Co. LLC, agent Arran Elizabeth Wright, 1809 E. Fifth St. Apt. 15, Greenville.
iche Clothing Co. LLC, agent Elizabeth P. Taylor, 2604 Coopers Point Drive, Winterville.
No Limitz Social Club, nonprofit, agent Shanice D. Silver, 570 S. Square Drive Apt. 6, Winterville.
Nostalgia Newsstand LLC, agent Juan F. Lopez, 511 Crestline Blvd., Greenville.
OurWealth LLC, agent Kamron Hopkins, 148 W. Gum Road, Greenville.
Own That Tag LLC, agent Semaj Zxavion Mitchell, 613 Martin Drive, Princeville.
Patricia Ann Morton Foundation Inc., nonprofit, agent ReGina R. Smithwick, 4210 J Dudley’s Grant Drive, Winterville.
Province Life Insurance LLC, agent Trivia Danyelle Knight, 430 Barrus Construction Road, Greenville.
Radford Family Enterprises LLC, agent Kelly Lynn Radford, 1929 Corbett Town Road, Snow Hill.
Revamp MTZ LLC, agent Roberto Martinez Gomez, 639 Huff Drive, Winterville.
Ryanne Interiors LLC, agent Ryanne Hilliard Bunting, 3509 Devereux Lane, Greenville.
Seaboard Farms LLC, agent John Michael Howell Jr., 3356 Planter’s Way Drive, Farmville.
Seahawk Amusement LLC, agent Roberto Concepcion, 1380 Frankie Coburn Road, Greenville.
Shymon Artistry LLC, agent Krystal Roebuck, 1996 Hyde Drive Apt. A, Greenville.
StatonRidge LLC, agent Jessie R. Staton, 2367 Franklin Drive, Winterville.
TayVia LLC, agent Tonja Koonce Wells, 4117 River Chase Drive, Greenville.
TG Auto Sales LLC, agent Gregory Pieck, 1509 Ashmoor Lane, Winterville.
The Beauty Lab LLC, agent Wanwipha Saengthian, 2044 B Cambria Drive, Greenville.
The Royal Quest LLC, agent Dutchess Sweet Shoppe LLC, 4125 B Old Tar Road, Winterville.
TIPP MC LLC, agent Joseph Bernard Dupree II, 123 W. Third St., Greenville.
Triple B 34 Grand-Mast LLC, agent Hyman J. Brody, 530 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Ste. 200, Greenville.
Women That Are Called To Stand, nonprofit, agent Roselyn Michell McCoy, 3826 Sterling Pointe Drive Unit N6, Winterville.
Tammy Girl LLC, agent Latasha Nicole King, 3208 Summer Place Apt. C4, Greenville.
The Cottages at Swift Creek Homeowners Association Inc., nonprofit, agent Kenneth H. Smith, 112 W. Fire Tower Road, Winterville.
VanNamen Logistics Inc., agent Eric VanNamen, 331 Lake Road, Greenville.
Wild Olive Property Management LLC, agent Stephanie Lynn Kand, 115 W. Third St., Greenville.
Wild Olive Realty LLC, agent Stephanie Lynn Kand, 115 W. Third St., Greenville.
Williams Properties LLC, agent Robert Earl Williams Jr., 627 Legacy Court Apt. 216, Winterville.