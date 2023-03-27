The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Sept. 28-Oct. 4. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Joshua Blaine Worthington, Pamela Worthington to Marc Berson, Lauren Berson: Lot 74B, Carroll Crossing, Section 2 $324
Sherry Spain to Danielle Staats (trustee): parcel quitclaim
Michael Scott Emory, Marian Jones Emory to Tracy Ann Renwick, Michael Paul Renwick: Lot 3, 7.7906 acres, Stokes Farm subdivision, Swift Creek Township $740
Susan Stocks Draper, Matthew H. Draper, Crystal Stocks Lewis, William H. Lewis to Betty Rice Langston (trustee): Lot 90, Willow Run subdivision, Section 3, Grimesland Township $650
Jacobsen Properties LLC to Martha Santiago, Susana Paulin Santiago: Lot 33, Quail Ridge subdivision, Section 1, Belvoir Township $140
Adams Homes AEC LLC to Oduware Obasohan, Joy Iguobadia: Lot 29, Villa Grande, Phase Two, Winterville Township $761
Chamm LLC, AAV Properties LLC, The New Market Investment Group LLC to RF Storage LLC: Lot 30, Fire Tower Commercial Park, Winterville Township $515
Homayoun Pournik to Jasmine Cheyenne Butler, Robert Butler II: Lot 8, South Hall subdivision, Section II, Winterville Township $1,500
Jason D. Briley, Melissa C. Briley to Donald L. Jackson, Johnette A. Jackson: Lot 20, Charlestowne, Bradford Creek, Section 1, Phase 1 $66
Marlene F. Aldridge to Robert A. Oliver Jr.: Unit 12, Grey Fox Run Condominium, Phase I
Fred Lee Carraway III (individually and as administrator), Michael Glenn Carraway to Allison Paige Haddock: Lot 8, Block B, Pineridge subdivision $250
Douglas P. Hill, Christie L. Hill to Lawrence R. Turner III, Amina Josey Turner: Lot 115, Cherry Oaks subdivision, Section II, Winterville Township $510
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Lavon Everett: Lot 123, Davenport Farms at Emerald Park, Phase 6 $530
Byron G. Bateman, Nicole Nye Bateman, Harriett Joyner Wilder, Richard B. Wilder, James Hubert Bryan Joyner Jr. to Byron G. Bateman: 249 acres (with exceptions) $166
Byron G. Bateman, Nicole Nye Bateman, Harriett Joyner Wilder, Richard B. Wilder, James Hubert Bryan Joyner Jr. to Harriett Joyner Wilder, James Hubert Bryan Joyner Jr.: 0.919 acre
Byron G. Bateman, Nicole Nye Bateman, Harriett Joyner Wilder, Richard B. Wilder, James Hubert Bryan Joyner Jr. to Harriett Joyner Wilder, James Hubert Bryan Joyner Jr.: 52.62 acres, Farmville Township
Byron G. Bateman, Nicole Nye Bateman, Harriett Joyner Wilder, Richard B. Wilder, James Hubert Bryan Joyner Jr. to Bryon G. Bateman: 1.9 acres
Michael Wayne Norris, Candace H. Norris to Alejandro Bello: Lot 8, Shady Acres subdivision, Winterville Township $68{
Willie C. Bass to Solo Ventures LLC: 0.359 acre $20
J.C. Hazelton Builders LLC to Rui Lan Ni, Jia Hua Chen: Lot 45, South Pointe subdivision, Sections 2 & 3 $580
Dewitt Nathaniel Newkirk Jr., Courtney Henderson Newkirk to DMA Facilities LLC: 0.8514 acre
Michael Shalhoub to Joshua L. Worsley, Jennifer Worsley: Lot 20, White Oak Creek, Section One $540
Lauren McTindal, Daniel N. Jahrsdorfer to Terrance D. Hilliard: Lot 62, Laurie Meadows subdivision, Phase 2, Winterville Township $504
Beyond Real Estate LLC to Premier Investment Service LLC: Lot 23, Block G, Greenbriar subdivision $160
Gloria Jean Chase Matthews to Alejandro Alvarado Medrano: Lot 8, Tugwell Acres, Farmville $50
Mark Matis, Tammy Matis, Jonathan Wayne Heath, Wilma Jeanette Taylor, Frank N. Taylor to Semenya L. Jordan, Sommer N. Jordan: Lots 22 (portion) and 23, Block A, Pleasant Ridge subdivision, Section 1, Grifton Township $340