GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for April 19-30:
B & M Roofing Contractors, 603 S.E. Greenville Blvd., commercial building, $96,224.77.
Marand Builders Inc., 514 S.E. Greenville Blvd., commercial alteration, $172,407.
Marand Builders Inc., 1424 E. Fire Tower Road, commercial alteration, $253,302.
Quarters, 1011 Charles Blvd. F, commercial alteration, $15,000.
Stocks & Taylor Construction, 1940 S.E. Greenville Blvd., commercial alteration, $260,000.
Farrior & Sons Inc., 2465 Emerald Place 11, commercial alteration, $50,000.
Tipton Builders, 617 Vassar Road, residential garage/carport addition, $50,000.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 3616 Chesson Court, Winterville, residential single-family, $195,525.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2328 Charity Lane, residential single-family, $200,175.
First Colony Construction Co., 3928 Colony Woods Drive, residential single-family, $272,100.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2324 Charity Lane, Winterville, residential single-family, $239,400.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 3829 E. Baywood Lane, residential single-family, $191,400.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 3830 E. Baywood Lane, residential single-family, $191,625.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 3832 E. Baywood Lane, residential single-family, $216,600.
BMS Builders, 2225 Brook Fields Drive, residential single-family, $485,000.
Thomas W. Harris General Contractor, 709 Vanderbilt Lane A, residential single-family, $108,000.
Jeremy T. Morris, 1026 Forlines Road, residential storage/accessory structure, $14,400.
Brandee Long, 2204 Cherrytree Lane, Winterville, residential storage/accessory structure, $4,200.
Turn-Key Contractors of Rocky Mount Inc., 2275 Stantonsburg Road, commercial addition, $270,000.
JH Batten Inc., 103 Trade St., commercial alteration, $581,240.
Domtar Personal Care, 1029 Old Creek Road, commercial industry alteration, $1,960,000.
Tyler Williams, 2220 Birch Hollow Drive, residential addition, $15,000.
New Worth Remodeling, 3500 Wyneston Road, residential alteration, $253,660.
AG’s Home Solutions LLC, 103 Lamont Road, residential alteration, $68,500.
Service Roofing & Sheet Metal Co., 104 W. Fire Tower Road A, Winterville, commercial roofing, $181,500.
Baker Roofing, 708 Cromwell Drive A, commercial roofing, $616,000.
Ayanna L. Gibbs, 1207 W. Third St., residential roofing, $63,195.
Curtis Construction Co. Inc., 545 Westminster Circle, residential roofing, $330,000.
Matt Aldridge Construction Inc., 1304 W. Third St., residential single-family, $100,800.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 3823 E. Baywood Lane, residential single-family, $236,625.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 3828 E. Baywood Lane, residential single-family, $236,625.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2250 Birch Hollow Drive, residential single-family, $261,150.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 3805 Alma Lee Drive, residential single-family, $225,675.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1020 Josh Court, residential single-family, $186,675.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 3819 E. Baywood Lane, residential single-family, $208,350.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 3814 Alma Lee Drive, residential single-family, $183,750.
GRE Construction LLC, 626 Megan Drive, residential single-family, $245,000.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 3824 E. Baywood Lane, residential single-family, $217,950.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 616 Knoll Circle, residential single-family, $252,075.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 3806 Alma Lee Drive, residential single-family, $183,750.
D.R. Horton Inc., 4549 Sandstone Drive, residential single-family, $197,550.
D.R. Horton Inc., 4565 Sandstone Drive, residential single-family, $197,700.
D.R. Horton Inc., 4552 Sandstone Drive, residential single-family, $228,750.
D.R. Horton Inc., 4545 Sandstone Drive, residential single-family, $236,100.
D.R. Horton Inc., 4557 Sandstone Drive, residential single-family, $197,550.
D.R. Horton Inc., 4561 Sandstone Drive, residential single-family, $236,100.
D.R. Horton Inc., 4569 Sandstone Drive, residential single-family, $228,750.
D.R. Horton Inc., 4544 Sandstone Drive, residential single-family, $197,550.
D.R. Horton Inc., 4548 Sandstone Drive, residential single-family, $172,125.
D.R. Horton Inc., 4553 Sandstone Drive, residential single-family, $219,675.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 3818 E. Baywood Lane, residential single-family, $209,925.
Designco Construction Inc., 3450 Blue Heron Drive, commercial storage/accessory structure, $368,793.
Greenville Pool & Supply Co., 3440 Rounding Bend Road, Winterville, residential swimming pool, $48,600.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for April 7-20:
Deborah D. Fleming, 2267 Kay Road, Greenville, pool, $68,640.
Eastern Pines Fire Rescue Inc., 5473 Eastern Pines Road, Greenville, commercial business, $1,345,600.
JOSUB LLC, 745 McDonald St., Simpson, commercial renovation, $360,000.
Danny Wayne Smith, 5725 Whichard Road, Stokes, detached residential accessory, $22,000.
Natasha Ann Ebron, 748 Old Snow Hill Road, Ayden, porch, no estimate.
Sheila R. Vincent, 934 Briley Road, Greenville, residential house alteration, $72,080.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1134 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $241,600.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1140 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $238,040.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, 210 Turner Run Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $235,200.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, 200 Turner Run Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $269,600.
SECURE Inc., 6807 Gordon St., Grifton, residential renovation, $12,877.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 3077 Avon Road, Greenville, Lot 18, single-family house with attached garage, $233,920.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 3115 Bessemer Drive, Greenville, Lot 24, single-family house with attached garage, $9,000.
Happy Trail Farms LLC, 2177 Briley Road, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $117,200.
Heidi McDunnah, 305 Gilman Court, Greenville, residential storage building, no estimate.
Michael A. Kachman, 9402 Stantonsburg Road, Walstonburg, detached residential accessory, $25,000.
Ross M. Smith, 1764 Doolittle Court, Winterville, pool, $43,000.
Vickie B. Hanna, 526 Wellington Road, Ayden, foundation/slabs, no estimate.
Alyce Melissa Stotts, 4328 Thomas Trail Lane, Ayden, porch, $18,000.
Town of Ayden, 337 Roberta Drive, Ayden, residential alteration, no estimate.
Casey L. Sumerlin, 10697 County Home Road, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $183,440.
Happy Trail Farms LLC, 2163 Briley Road, Greenville, single-family house, $119,040.
John H. Acklin, 5041 N.C. 11 North, Bethel, detached residential accessory, no estimate.
Tony R. Andrews, 2834 Latham Road, Bethel, utility, no estimate.
Matthew Grace, 420 Alton Village Drive, Greenville, Lot 36, residential alteration, $2,300.
No owner listed, 203 Contentnea Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, $58,960.
No owner listed, 201 Contentnea Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, $80,000.
Alvin R. Gammon, 1860 Rock Road, Grifton, single-family house with attached garage, $195,040.
Kenneth K. Howard, 2320 Waterview Road, Greenville, pool, $25,600.