The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed March 22-26 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
113 Adventures LLC, agent Romualdo Velez Talento, 1503 Reins Court, Greenville.
214 Roof LLC, agent Emily Ann Langley, 1020 S.W. Greenville Blvd., Greenville.
4ever Wealthy LLC, agent Carlina Whiting, 2940 Mulberry Lane Unit A, Greenville.
A Monyae The Brand LLC, agent Anyah Monyae Harris, 162 Martin Sasser Drive, Rocky Mount.
A Queen’z Palace LLC, agent Brittany La’shae Atkinson, 3412 Evans St. Apt. E, Greenville.
Be Unique Designz LLC, agent Angela L. Pender, 3261 Stocks McLawhorn Road, Grifton.
Beamon Jones NC LLC, agent Jarrette M. Pittman, 3099 Edmondson Road, Oak City.
Best Foot PLLC, agent Eve Dickson, 800 Tiffany Blvd. Ste. 101, Rocky Mount.
Build Survive Win Enterprise LLC, agent Douglas Moore, 2631 Jasmine Drive, Winterville.
Carolina Counseling PLLC, agent Crystal Garman, 710 Cromwell Drive Ste. F, Greenville.
Centrella’s LLC, agent Montressa Jacobs, 250 Wooten Road, Macclesfield.
Chris’ Peanuts & Candy Co. LLC, agent Entity Solutions LLC, 108 S. Pitt St., Greenville.
Cleaning At It’s Best of ENC LLC, agent Patrick Best, 101 Carmon Circle, Greenville.
Collins & Sons Trucking LLC, agent Tracie Abril Collins, 2055 Fishpond Road, Greenville.
Commissary Properties LLC, agent Gary D. Wilson, 48 E. River Acres Road, Washington.
Concrete Technology Inc., agent Sheldon Stoll, 6119 Wall Road, Ayden.
Corin’s Family Care LLC, agent Todre Daniels, 3691 Highland Drive, Ayden.
Cosmic Fleur Co. LLC, agent Alexis Nicole Miller, 145 Boyd St., Winterville.
D Lee Trucking LLC, agent Dameyon D. Lee, 118 Bryant Lane, Aulander.
DanHickway Enterprise LLC, agent Renee Hicks, 740 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Ste. 400-168, Greenville.
Day One Transportation LLC, agent Mardavean Alfred Eakins, 2513 Bluff View Court #B, Greenville.
Dependable Appliance Repair LLC, agent Davonne Barkman, 6203 Whaley Road, Grifton.
Envisionary Pictures LLC, agent Jasmine Jamar Alston, 1309 Proctor St., Rocky Mount.
FMJ Restorations LLC, agent Martin Mendoza Dominguez, 159 Siesta Lane, Walstonburg.
G & S Logging LLC, agent Glenn Steiner, 24471 N.C. 903, Robersonville.
G19 Properties LLC, agent Jonathan S. Gavigan, 921 Charlton Place, Greenville.
Gilliam Homes and Properties LLC, agent Tevin Gilliam, 3400 Frontgate Drive Apt. 7, Greenville.
Gray Ash & Co. LLC, agent Amber Turner, 1529 Pine Brook Court Apt. A7, Greenville.
H & J Roofing LLC, agent Daniel Talbott Langley, 1020 S.W. Greenville Blvd., Greenville.
Happy Hands LLC, agent Kevin M. Sayed, 1698 E. Arlington Blvd., Greenville.
Harvest Time Fellowship Center Inc., nonprofit, agent Stacy T. Barrett, 4016B Lucerne Court, Winterville.
Hatrack Publishing LLC, agent Micah D. Ball, 1698 E. Arlington Blvd., Greenville.
Higher Level Freight LLC, agent Allysia Parker, 3709 Live Oak Lane, Greenville.
Highway 42 Property Owners Association Inc., nonprofit, agent David S. Brody, 530 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Ste. 200, Greenville.
HouseOfTTP Productions LLC, agent Qortez Williams, 515 Spring Forest Road Apt. A, Greenville.
HustlemanBrand LLC, agent Daonte Rockia Peartree, 7414 Pitt St., Grimesland.
Jonathan Cobb Insurance Services Inc., agent Jonathan Cobb, 104 Seventh St., Pinetops.
Just Right Bookkeeping And Grant Writing Services LLC, agent Tanisha Fenderson, 1102 Turtle Creek Drive Apt. A, Greenville.
K Dolce Cupcakes & Gourmet Treats LLC, agent Darvetta Kay Patrick, 509 A Hillshade Court, Winterville.
K-Black Mobile Detailing LLC, agent Kendricks Bunch, 106 Cooper Lane, Windsor.
Ki & Sons LLC, agent Micah Jahee Perkins, 308 Horseshoe Drive Apt. D, Greenville.
KMK Enterprise LLC, agent Tonyetta Lee, 1935 B N.C. 45 North, Colerain.
Kraft’n Kreationz By Keira LLC, agent Jeikeira Cherry, 347 Doc Baker Road, Colerain.
Labor Techz Painting and Cleaning LLC, agent Robert Jordan, 1306 Duran St., Greenville.
Langley Roofing LLC, agent Emily Ann Langley, 1020 S.W. Greenville Blvd., Greenville.
Legal Hustle LLC, agent Johnnie Rascoe Jr., 412 U.S. 13-17 South, Windsor.
Lodelust LLC, agent Latisha Tashima McWilliams, 113 Larkin Lane #5, Greenville.
Lonardelli Holdings LLC, agent Scott Lonardelli, 3841 Speight Seed Farm Road, Winterville.
MaxAnna Properties LLC, agent Matt G. Mason, 308 Hastings Court, Greenville.
Mezher LLC, agent Tariq Mezher, 2213 Remington Court Apt. B, Greenville.
Nail’d Mpressions LLC, agent Monteria J. Wallace, 302 E. Hanrahan Road, Grifton.
NC Struggle Baby LLC, agent Dominique Brimley, 110 Front St., Kelford.
NRB Contracting LLC, agent Noah Ray Bonds Jr., 1380 Bear Trap Road, Williamston.
Only Organics LLC, agent Ticarra Alania Gilliam, 204 Pin Oak Court, Greenville.
Paws and All Feline Rescue, nonprofit, agent Robin Tant, 2302 Summerfield Drive, Tarboro.
Phlo Florishes LLC, agent Flora Barrett, 512 Dexter St. Apt. 15, Greenville.
Picture Me Tripping LLC, agent Vanessa Moore, 2120 E. Fire Tower Road Ste. 107, Greenville.
Prestige Limousine and Chauffeur Services LLC, agent Quinten J. {a}Hll, 103 E. Third St., Washington.
Properties and Pearls LLC, agent Kahlilla Randolph, 2619 Wakelon Road, Colerain.
Quartersea NC 3 LLC, agent James Cox, 527 W. Main St., Washington.
Queen B Logistics LLC, agent Bashema Juanita Outlar, 117 Crestview Road, Rocky Mount.
R & Z Logistics LLC, agent Gevon Owens, 1232 Allen Road Apt. C, Greenville.
R.H. Griffin Co. LLC, agent Roy H. Griffin, 1115 W. Main St., Williamston.
R.I.C.H. Legacy Boutique LLC, agent Ticarra Alania Gilliam, 1530 Evans St. Ste. 211, Greenville.
Reliable Enterprise LLC, agent Leyli Yamir Mandujano, 406 Drexel Lane, Winterville.
RiverBend Cultural Arts Center LLC, agent Colleen S. Williams, 664 E. Main St., Belhaven.
Santiece Jewelry LLC, agent Courtney Wilkinson, 2944 Sussex St. Apt. 9, Greenville.
Secureway Logistics LLC, agent Milton Williams Jr., 327 Clairmont Circle, Greenville.
Simply Brown Sugar Boutique LLC, agent Jasmine Danae Corbin, 1044 Stokes St., Rocky Mount.
Sparkel And Shine LLC, agent Quiemisha Lawanda Chavis, 700 Circle Drive, Greenville.
Sunshine & Sparkles LLC, agent Patches Mariah Manka, 106 Arbor Drive, Greenville.
Sweet Heat LLC, agent Erica Malloy, 4128 Bridge Court A, Winterville.
Tan Wind Down LLC, agent Tynickka Johnson, 723 Eastern Ave., Rocky Mount.
TC Amusements Inc., agent Torsten Liebich, 720 Cotton Farm Road, Pinetops.
TDee’s Soul Provisions LLC, agent Tonicia D. Williams, 4255 Anderson Ave., Farmville.
The Barrett Consulting Group Services LLC, agent Timothy Paul Barrett, 951 White Horse Drive, Greenville.
Thorough Breed LLC, agent Shayla Denise Cobb, 2205 Gunston Court, Greenville.
Tillman Lawn Service LLC, agent Jeffery O. Tillman, 7032 Church St. Grifton.
Trajectory Changers LLC, agent Lotroy Whitehead, 201 N. Sylvan Drive, Greenville.
Truu Fashion LLC, agent Jasmine Jamar Alston, 1309 Proctor St., Rocky Mount.
TS Topnotch Home Care Agency LLC, agent Taylor Graziano, 605 Howell St., Greenville.
Tucker Hill Farms LLC, agent Kenneth Fisher, 1700 E. Arlington Blvd. Ste. D, Greenville.
Van Essendelft Marketing LLC, agent Theodore J. Van Essendelft Sr., 24503 U.S. Highway 264 East, Pantego.
We Want Wingz LLC, agent Briana Monet Smith, 3980-201 Bostic Drive, Greenville.
Wizard Clean LLC, agent Sywanda R. Barrett, 1900 Rosemont Drive Apt. 5, Greenville.
The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed March 15-19 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
A Sweet Connection LLC, agent Tyreek Anthony, 408 Winslow Pointe Drive Unit 100, Greenville.
Alashwal LLC, agent Najib Abdo Alashwal, 2128 Flagstone Court Apt. G2, Greenville.
All Purpose Flooring & Cleaning Service LLC, agent Melissa Parmelee, 409 Sedgefield Drive, Greenville.
AmazingLifeStyle LLC, agent Kevin M. Sayed, 1698 E. Arlington Blvd., Greenville.
AtoneyAgostinoCo LLC, agent Thomas A. Williams, 2248 University Suites Drive, Greenville.
AP Detailing LLC, agent Nickelas Collins, 200 Slade St., Williamston.
Arv7Cuisines LLC, agent Jayla Anderson, 4100 Hillard Lane, Greenville.
B.W. & Sons Trucking LLC, agent Brandon K. Wiggins, 106 B Washington St., Lewiston Woodville.
Beyond Balloon Art Co. LLC, agent Diamond Whitley, 1225 Fred Harrison Road, Snow Hill.
Black Dog Blossoms LLC, agent Melanie Irene Hames, 530 Chicod St., Grimesland.
Boyd Plumbing & Heating LLC, agent John Krohn, 1360 Lennoxville Road, Beaufort.
Boys United Inc., nonprofit, agent Immanuel Taylor, 510 Pittman Drive, Greenville.
Braidz and Thangz by Shontell Monique LLC, agent Shontell Monique Paige, 300 E. Roundtree Drive, Greenville.
Cables Electric LLC, agent Christopher Dean Ables, 1490 Adams Lane, Stokes.
Carde’cae LLC, agent Enam Jordan, 1021 S. Howard Circle, Tarboro.
Cherry Transportation Services LLC, agent Rodney L. Cherry, 515 Goldleaf St., Rocky Mount.
Chimney Sweet LLP, agent Antonio D. Wilder, 2618 Jefferson Drive, Greenville.
Clean Green Landscaping LLC, agent Tony E. Lopez, 206 W. Gum Road, Greenville.
CLH Faith LLC, agent Shannon Hodges, 1708 E. Arlington Blvd., Greenville.
Coastal Backyard Solutions LLC, agent Tomee Lee Jones, 3978 U.S. Highway 264 West, Washington.
Cozy Cottage Properties LLC, agent Courtney Saunders, 4146 N.C. Highway 43 North, Greenville.
Creative Business Initiatives LLC, agent Marvin Outlaw, 1144 Nicklaus Drive Unit B, Greenville.
Drain Pro Plumbing LLC, agent Gregory Terris Redman, 410 Dowd St., Tarboro.
Dreams To Reality Media LLC, agent Nikita McCray, 304 Brighton Park Drive Apt. 11, Greenville.
Effective Faith Property Management LLC, agent Tonya Smallwood, 2120 E. Fire Tower Road, Greenville.
Fallon’s Sweet Treats LLC, agent Fallon Latasha Davis, 100 Maraschino Drive, Greenville.
G & R Empire Trucking LLC, agent Richelle Jessie Price, 6053 Stantonsburg Road, Farmville.
Gaulding Cay Properties LLC, agent Eric Scott Simmons, 501 Lasitter Road, Snow Hill.
Good Shepherd Reformed Fellowship, nonprofit, agent Amy Alston Wells, 498 Red Banks Road, Greenville.
Gray Solutions LLC, agent Keisha Gray, 1041 Ellery Drive, Greenville.
Greenville Express Delivery Co., agent William F. Hill, 708 Cromwell Drive Ste. D, Greenville.
Hot Everything NC LLC, agent Anthony Dinkins, 2428 Camp Leach Road, Washington.
Hyde Gun Club LLC, agent Richard C. Anderson, 179 N.C. 97 East, Tarboro.
Ideal Physique by Nishia LLC, agent Shawnishia Camilia Sessoms, 2805 Flow St., Greenville.
Imani Darne’a Slay LLC, agent Imani Darne’a Smith, 718 Vestal Road, Rocky Mount.
J & K’s Home Improvement and Repairs LLC, agent Justin Leggett, 308 Pridgen Road, Snow Hill.
Jay’s Mobile Maintenance & Mechanics LLC, agent Jarian Knight, 635 Holland Road, Greenville.
Jess Drink Up LLC, agent Jessica McGuire, 316 Lexington St. Apt. C, Rocky Mount.
JG’s Customs Name Rings LLC, agent Juan Antonio Grimes, 18821 N.C. Highway 33 East, Edward.
Just Balanced Candle Company LLC, agent Donice Bynum, 1205 Waterloo Drive, Rocky Mount.
Just In Tyme Hair Salon LLC, agent Sophia Staton, 105-C E. Victoria Court, Greenville.
K Sandwiches Inc., agent Huyen Nguyen, 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd. #0034, Greenville.
Killa Customzzz LLC, agent Dasheon Williams, 3526 Urban Estates, Grifton.
LadyBug’s Sweets Vending Machine LLC, agent Zimbreah Pride, 3329 E. 10th St. Apt. 202, Greenville.
LeFever Farms Inc., agent Christopher T. LeFever, 1484 C Canal Road, Pantego.
Lillie’s and Lace Bridal Boutique LLC, agent Candace James, 464 Melton Road, Rocky Mount.
Lion Heart Truckin LLC, agent Fran Britt, 3960 Bostic Drive Apt. 102, Greenville.
Love in Action Ministry Inc., nonprofit, agent Kathy Howard, 1220 Dorothy Lane, Greenville.
Marabella Washington Inc., agent Salvatore Passalacqua, 511G Red Banks Road, Greenville.
Mazumas Enterprises LLC, agent Latravion Daniels, 301 Cadillac St., Greenville.
Origins Counseling & Wellness PLLC, agent Leah Riddell, 2806 Edwards Drive #44, Simpson.
Our Legacy Scholarship Program, nonprofit, agent Jaimie Lanier, 2010 Fred Harrison Road, Snow Hill.
Paquesha’s Plustique LLC, agent Paquesha J’nai Reid, 3021 Clubway Drive Apt. 101, Greenville.
Paradise Property Maintenance LLC, agent Gary Edward VanOver Jr., 8284 Red Oak Battleboro Road, Battleboro.
Platinum Trucking LLC, agent Christopher Woods, 304 Quinn Court, Winterville.
PoseidonXZeus LLC, agent Auhmein Dametria Green, 200 Lindbeth Drive #A, Greenville.
Pridgen ATM Services LLC, agent Terrell Pridgen, 108 Stratford Road, Greenville.
Q & J Transport LLC, agent Linda Livingston, 132 Sunset Harbour Lane, Rocky Mount.
RDM Transport LLC, agent Rolando Morris, 100 Hunter Hill Road Apt. 4E, Tarboro.
Riggs Enterprises Inc., agent Aaron Matthew Riggs Jr., 6651 Howard Ave. Extension, Rocky Mount.
Royalty Notary Solutions LLC, agent Mega Home Investing LLC, agent 93 Autumn Flame Road, Walstonburg.
Sanderlin Furniture LLC, agent Julette M. Sanderlin, 815 East Blvd., Williamston.
Sarsour’s LLC, agent Kevin M. Sayed, 1690 E. Arlington Blvd., Greenville.
Sinclair by Steve LLC, agent Stephen Williams, 114 W. Victoria Court, Greenville.
Stretch of Greenville NC Inc., agent Susan Black, 1909 E. Fire Tower Road Ste. G, Greenville.
Taylor Warren Properties LLC, agent Kimberly Warren, 321 N. Market St., Washington.
Teressa’s Beauty Care LLC, agent Teressa Lynette Nimons, 415 Crimson Drive, Winterville.
The Aven Group LLC, agent Erica Ingram, 558 VOA Site C Road, Greenville.
The Black Runway LLC, agent Shaneeka Grimes, 1530 Evans St., Greenville.
The Porter House Grill & Catering LLC, agent Hose Porter Jr., 1021 Grimes Road, Robersonville.