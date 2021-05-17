The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from April 15-21:

Kenneth Stuart Lee, Cynthia Anderson Lee to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $377,000

Kenneth Stuart Lee, Cynthia Anderson Lee to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $100,000

Richard H. Evans Jr., Mary French H. Evans to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $200,000

Miguel Vega-Herrera, Tiffany Vega to JPMorgan Chase Bank NA $237,500

William Benjamin Cochran to Better Mortgage Corporation ISAOA $119,215

Marcus A. Jones to State Employees’ Credit Union $166,500

Evans Farm & Rental LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $125,208

Jonathan R. Johnson, Ashley Johnson to Quicken Loans LLC $156,288

Heather Joy Arling, Jeffery W. Arling to Wells Fargo Bank NA $194,400

John David Pereira III, Kymberly Marie Ferrell Pereira to Wells Fargo Bank NA $245,075

Keith R. Wagoner, Victoria A. Wagoner to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $255,883

Haley Mackenzie Moore, Taylor Lee Moore to TowneBank Mortgage $232,750

Preston Wayne Elks to State Employees’ Credit Union $100,000

Thaddeus L. Walker to State Employees’ Credit Union $161,200

Inez Selena Black, Lamont Donte Black to All Western Mortgage Inc. $250,381

Gerald Martin Fox III (a/t/a Gerald Fox), Heather A. Fox to Better Mortgage Corporation ISAOA $222,735

James Carroll Jones, Sandra Lassiter Jones to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $156,750

Charles Edward Jahrsdorfer, Daniel Nicholas Jahrsdorfer to American Financing Corporation $189,600

Jeremy Morgan Perry, Jayme Beacham Perry to loandepot.com LLC $258,200

Elizabeth Bolt, Trevor James Bolt to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $206,000

Kevin Ayers, Brittany Ayers to Quicken Loans LLC $298,984

Edward Charles Pilgreen, Brenda Kaye Pilgreen to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $140,200

Jaya Krishna Naggarapu, Harshini Areti to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $106,400

Bobby D. Damouth II, Tina A. Damouth to State Employees’ Credit Union $136,000

The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from April 8-14:

Emily K. Perry to State Employees’ Credit Union $102,000

Christopher Eugene Brown, Martha Sparks Brown to State Employees’ Credit Union $156,000

Hal Ferman Pruitt Jr., Kimberly M. Pruitt to State Employees’ Credit Union $125,000

Jeffrey A. Wells, Laura A. Wells to Nationstar Mortgage LLC (d/b/a Mr. Cooper) $137,500


Christopher E. Cribari, Dawn Boyd-Cribari to loandepot.com LLC $200,000

Kathleen C. Evans to Mutual of Omaha Mortgage Inc. $252,000

Zoila Elizabeth Tello Lopez, Julio Cesar Burgos Aguilar to Quicken Loans LLC $165,078

Reginald E. Roundtree to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $152,685

Javier Y. Castillo, Paola A. Castillo to Magnolia Bank Inc. $110,000

Melvin Phillips, Cynthia Phillips to New Day Financial LLC $294,287

Jason Bradley Dulworth, Courtney Maye Dulworth to On Q Financial Inc. $331,533

Randall Scott Draper, Hoornaz Kuklan Draper to Quicken Loans LLC $331,216

Jennifer L. Adema to Roger L. Adema, Gretchen M. Adema: $229,900

William Blackley to Hometown Lenders Inc. $166,920

Charles R. Dimbo (a/k/a Charles Dimbo), Valencia Dimbo to Bank of America NA $161,000

Debra S. Mills, Rebecca Dawn Mills to Wells Fargo Bank NA $164,310

Lesley W. Albritton, Harry H. Albritton Jr. to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $100,000

Randi L. Gerwatosky to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $113,490

Nolan Conyers Cobb, Lindsay Williams Cobb to PNC Bank NA $216,990

General Utility Company Inc., A B J Enterprises Inc., B/T Storage LLC to United Community Bank $3,426,000

Brian Edward Churney, Alison Renee Hafera to Cornerstone Home Lending Inc. $253,516

Michael Dwain Hill, Angela Marie Hill to Truist Bank $150,000

Jonathan Homer Kleckner, Bobbi Jo Cooper Kleckner to State Employees’ Credit Union $242,000

Mark L. Hall, Katrina L. Kane-Hall to Quicken Loans LLC $208,800

Latricia Rachelle Council, Christopher Jerome Council to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. $125,520.93

Cliff Anthony Padilla, Dorothy White Council to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. $107,175.30

Dustin L. Harris to TowneBank Mortgage $162,475

J.A.M. Realty LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $127,600

Dragonfly Management LLC to ABC Subsidiary LLC $350,000

William Rudolph Woolard, April White Johnson to Truist Bank $233,000

Jacob Thomas Hostetler to Quicken Loans LLC $187,085

Bryan K. Dunn, Lou Anne Dunn to EMM Loans LLC $465,000

Jacob Kirkendall, Marissa Kirkendall to TowneBank Mortgage $251,120