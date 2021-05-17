The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from April 15-21:
Kenneth Stuart Lee, Cynthia Anderson Lee to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $377,000
Kenneth Stuart Lee, Cynthia Anderson Lee to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $100,000
Richard H. Evans Jr., Mary French H. Evans to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $200,000
Miguel Vega-Herrera, Tiffany Vega to JPMorgan Chase Bank NA $237,500
William Benjamin Cochran to Better Mortgage Corporation ISAOA $119,215
Marcus A. Jones to State Employees’ Credit Union $166,500
Evans Farm & Rental LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $125,208
Jonathan R. Johnson, Ashley Johnson to Quicken Loans LLC $156,288
Heather Joy Arling, Jeffery W. Arling to Wells Fargo Bank NA $194,400
John David Pereira III, Kymberly Marie Ferrell Pereira to Wells Fargo Bank NA $245,075
Keith R. Wagoner, Victoria A. Wagoner to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $255,883
Haley Mackenzie Moore, Taylor Lee Moore to TowneBank Mortgage $232,750
Preston Wayne Elks to State Employees’ Credit Union $100,000
Thaddeus L. Walker to State Employees’ Credit Union $161,200
Inez Selena Black, Lamont Donte Black to All Western Mortgage Inc. $250,381
Gerald Martin Fox III (a/t/a Gerald Fox), Heather A. Fox to Better Mortgage Corporation ISAOA $222,735
James Carroll Jones, Sandra Lassiter Jones to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $156,750
Charles Edward Jahrsdorfer, Daniel Nicholas Jahrsdorfer to American Financing Corporation $189,600
Jeremy Morgan Perry, Jayme Beacham Perry to loandepot.com LLC $258,200
Elizabeth Bolt, Trevor James Bolt to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $206,000
Kevin Ayers, Brittany Ayers to Quicken Loans LLC $298,984
Edward Charles Pilgreen, Brenda Kaye Pilgreen to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $140,200
Jaya Krishna Naggarapu, Harshini Areti to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $106,400
Bobby D. Damouth II, Tina A. Damouth to State Employees’ Credit Union $136,000
The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from April 8-14:
Emily K. Perry to State Employees’ Credit Union $102,000
Christopher Eugene Brown, Martha Sparks Brown to State Employees’ Credit Union $156,000
Hal Ferman Pruitt Jr., Kimberly M. Pruitt to State Employees’ Credit Union $125,000
Jeffrey A. Wells, Laura A. Wells to Nationstar Mortgage LLC (d/b/a Mr. Cooper) $137,500
Christopher E. Cribari, Dawn Boyd-Cribari to loandepot.com LLC $200,000
Kathleen C. Evans to Mutual of Omaha Mortgage Inc. $252,000
Zoila Elizabeth Tello Lopez, Julio Cesar Burgos Aguilar to Quicken Loans LLC $165,078
Reginald E. Roundtree to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $152,685
Javier Y. Castillo, Paola A. Castillo to Magnolia Bank Inc. $110,000
Melvin Phillips, Cynthia Phillips to New Day Financial LLC $294,287
Jason Bradley Dulworth, Courtney Maye Dulworth to On Q Financial Inc. $331,533
Randall Scott Draper, Hoornaz Kuklan Draper to Quicken Loans LLC $331,216
Jennifer L. Adema to Roger L. Adema, Gretchen M. Adema: $229,900
William Blackley to Hometown Lenders Inc. $166,920
Charles R. Dimbo (a/k/a Charles Dimbo), Valencia Dimbo to Bank of America NA $161,000
Debra S. Mills, Rebecca Dawn Mills to Wells Fargo Bank NA $164,310
Lesley W. Albritton, Harry H. Albritton Jr. to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $100,000
Randi L. Gerwatosky to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $113,490
Nolan Conyers Cobb, Lindsay Williams Cobb to PNC Bank NA $216,990
General Utility Company Inc., A B J Enterprises Inc., B/T Storage LLC to United Community Bank $3,426,000
Brian Edward Churney, Alison Renee Hafera to Cornerstone Home Lending Inc. $253,516
Michael Dwain Hill, Angela Marie Hill to Truist Bank $150,000
Jonathan Homer Kleckner, Bobbi Jo Cooper Kleckner to State Employees’ Credit Union $242,000
Mark L. Hall, Katrina L. Kane-Hall to Quicken Loans LLC $208,800
Latricia Rachelle Council, Christopher Jerome Council to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. $125,520.93
Cliff Anthony Padilla, Dorothy White Council to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. $107,175.30
Dustin L. Harris to TowneBank Mortgage $162,475
J.A.M. Realty LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $127,600
Dragonfly Management LLC to ABC Subsidiary LLC $350,000
William Rudolph Woolard, April White Johnson to Truist Bank $233,000
Jacob Thomas Hostetler to Quicken Loans LLC $187,085
Bryan K. Dunn, Lou Anne Dunn to EMM Loans LLC $465,000
Jacob Kirkendall, Marissa Kirkendall to TowneBank Mortgage $251,120