The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from March 18-24. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Dennis Dale Kitchin, Billie Luck Kitchin to Dawn Anne Cox: 0.6725 acre and two tracts $430
Paul D. Dilda, Irma Jones Dilda to Paul D. Dilda (99 percent undivided interest), Milton D. Dilda and Stephen W. Dilda (one percent undivided interest): Lot 2-A, Benjamin Dilda division; 14.58 acres; Lot 2-D, Benjamin Dilda division $2
Boyd M. Beasley Jr. (trustee), Darcy B. Adee (trustee), Lauren B. Cooper (trustee) to Boyd M. Beasley Jr., Darcy B. Adee, Lauren B. Cooper: Lot 56, Langston Farms, Phase 1, Section 1
POHL LLC to Metro Fibernet LLC: Lot 5, North Creek Commercial Park $240
Ryan P. Moss to Heather R. Moss: Unit 10, Building BBB, Sterling Pointe Townhomes, Section Four, Phase 2, Winterville Township quitclaim
Kuhn Construction Inc. to Kuhn Homes LLC: Lot 11, Savannah Place subdivision, Section 2, Phase I $72
Holly Rhodes (t/t/a Holly Coble), Christopher Rhodes to Ashlea Christine Tievy: Lot 145-B, Augusta Trails, Section 3, Winterville Township $196
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Co., Caviness & Cates Building and Development Co. of Greenville to Victor Bradley, Donna M. Bradley: Lot 22, Turner Run subdivision $674
Ann G. Sutton, James Edwin Sutton Jr., Jane G. Wheeler, Geoffrey Lentz Wheeler to Dennis D. Kitchin, Billie L. Kitchin: Lot 93, Yorkshire cluster development, Section 4 $440
Nathaniel Bryan, Rosario Bryan to James Edward Gill Jr., Linda Anderson Gill: Lot 9, Block O, Tucker Estates subdivision, Section 8 $770
Linda M. Campbell to GYS LLC: Lot 3, College Park, Ayden $176
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville to Jennifer Brantley Hammond, John Robert Hammond: Lot 8, Turner Run subdivision $812
Brian Howard Agnew, Margaret Van Buuren Agnew to Alvaro Ovando Ramirez: 0.25 acre, Ayden $50
Bradley Allen Proctor, Hope New Proctor to Abubakr Saleh Mobarez: Lot 39, Tyson Farms, Section 1, Phase 2 $390
Linda Halstead Dixon, Wayne Dixon to Trudy Haldstead: 1.25 acres, Swift Creek Township; 36 acres, Swift Creek Township; tract (with exception), Swift Creek Township $83
Timothy Ray Wilson to Clifton Hannah Jr.: 0.7883 acre, Grimesland Township $100
Stephen D. Smith, Aaron Benjamin Smith, Amanda Smith to Phillip Harrod, Jenifer Harrod: Lot 2, S.R. 1751 development $106
The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from March 11-17. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Legacy 12 LLC to Dennis Ray Dail Jr. (one-third undivided interest), Juliana Letchworth Dail (one-third undivided interest), Alice Haddock Dail (one-third undivided interest): 4.412 acres, S.R. 1210, Arthur Township $30
Karen Kingsbury, Richard K. Stephenson to Judith W. Redifer: Lot 249, West Haven, Section II, Winterville Township $285
Brenda L. Killingsworth to Timothy J. Daoust: Lot 381, Windsor subdivision, Section 10, Phase 2, Winterville Township $600
Donald R. Monzingo, Karen S. Mozingo to Hunter James Lilley-Coward, Corey Speller Lilley-Coward: Lot 36, Block D, Clevewood subdivision, Section II, Phase I, Winterville Township $396
Joco Investments LLC, Rolling Tide Properties LLC to CCI Greenville LLC: Lot 11, Emerald Place Professional Center, Phase 3 $7,200
Erik Corbin to Charles Jenkins, John Thomas Jenkins: Unit 3, Building F, Dudley’s Grant, Section 3, Winterville Township $242
Robert J. Hursey Jr., Peggy F. Hursey to Laketa Smith: Lot 14, Block I, Eastwood subdivision, Section 6, Greenville $386
Dianne Haddock Barnhill, Edward Earl Barnhill, Lisa Barnhill Coward (f/k/a Lisa Barnhill Hardee), Alan Coward, Kevin Barnhill, Chastity Barnhill to Lauren H. Stancil, Charles B. Stancil: 2.000 acres
Dianne Haddock Barnhill, Edward Earl Barnhill, Lisa Barnhill Coward (f/k/a Lisa Barnhill Hardee), Alan Coward, Kevin Barnhill, Chastity Barnhill to Kevin Barnhill, Chastity Barnhill: 2.481 acres
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Co. of Greenville to Shuana E. Bates, Larry W. Bates: Lot 58, Holly Grove $608
Donald Scott Morton, Deborah M. Morton to Bleau & Associates Inc.: Unit 3320-F, Building 16, Lot 13, Breezewood 2 Condominiums, Section 2, Phase 3, Winterville Township $156
Linwood Earl Tyndall, Crystal Lynn Tyndall to Tierra S. Whitaker, Louise Green: Lot 13, Block A, Pecan Grove Acres, Farmville Township $320
Robin Becker (f/k/a Robin Leslie Wall), Marcus Becker to Freeman’s Investments LLC: Unit 1, Building E, Sterling Pointe Townhomes, Winterville $152
Fred Lee Midgette, Peggy Midgette to Barbie Godley, Bobby Godley, Letisha Bethea: parcel $30
Sweet Hope Free Will Baptist Church to Christ Ministries Whosoever Will Inc.: 0.93 acre, Grimesland Township $250
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville to Jason Matthew Wolfe, Rebecca S. Wolfe: Lot 56, Holly Grove $522