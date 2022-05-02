The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from March 17-23:
Shalaila A. Salazar, Patrick Salazar to Local Government Federal Credit Union $162,000
Shawn M. Talbott, Stephanie L. Talbott to State Employees’ Credit Union $110,000
Nancy Brown Harris, Dorothy Kathryn Harris to State Employees’ Credit Union $129,000
Cynthia M. Hicks to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $146,520
Chelsea Pencola to Alcova Mortgage LLC $243,434
James E. Walker to Cardinal Financial Company LP $242,250
Charles Oswood Jenkins, Anne W. Jenkins to Southern Bank and Trust Company $140,000
Brianna Long to Truist Bank $236,000
Linda Smith to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $135,000
Phoebe Allana Fireall to TowneBank Mortgage $297,900
Daniel Michael Howe Jr., Alicia Howe to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $429,877
Scott A. Mueller, Carol Winslow Mueller to TowneBank-Consumer $104,700
Jonathan Summers, Carley Summers to Guaranteed Rate Inc. $176,000
Jeffrey S. Scramlin, Denise A. Scramlin to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $342,950
Dmitri Orleanski, Adela Marie Mabala to Alcova Mortgage LLC $309,600
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company to Pinnacle Bank $40,000,000 (amendment)
Stanley Moravcik, Hattie Moravcik to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $260,865
Sim Bell to Local Government Federal Credit Union $100,000
Nury Alejandra Garzon, Carlos Julio Galindo Tunjo to Truist Bank $117,000
Gurpreet Singh, Roopwant Kaur to Rate Rabbit Home Loans $119,800
Michael Wood Stafford, Kristi Lynn Stafford to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $288,000
Rahul Thapar, Mary Laura Papalas to State Employees’ Credit Union $124,000
Rahul Thapar, Mary Laura Papalas to State Employees’ Credit Union $179,800
Rahul Thapar, Mary Laura Papalas to State Employees’ Credit Union $242,400
Rahul Thapar, Mary Laura Papalas to State Employees’ Credit Union $280,000
Rahul Thapar, Mary Laura Papalas to State Employees’ Credit Union $103,000
Scott Powell, Regina F. Powell to Wells Fargo Bank NA $320,000
Keiana A. Corprew, Thomas L. Corprew to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $313,731
Xiao F. Wu, Zheng Mu Zheng to United Wholesale Mortgage LLC $200,000
Angela Crandell (a/k/a Angela Renae Crandell) to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. (d/b/a Silverton Mortgage) $177,766
Janet C. Woolard, Steve Woolard to Alcova Mortgage LLC $101,250
Brent Kristopher Harpe, Katherine Paige Eubank to State Employees’ Credit Union $287,000
Dale Whitehurst to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $120,000
Samuel Todd Adams, Sarah Margaret Adams to Truist Bank $102,000
James Randall Smith, Ann R. Smith to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $100,000
David Ashley Brown, Anita Rogers Brown to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $313,887
William A. Telfair, Bobbie A. Telfair to Mechanics and Farmers Bank $300,000
Terry Lamont Williams, Traci Gibson to United Wholesale Mortgage LLC $180,000
Carolyn Ann Reynolds, Bruce Alexander Reynolds to Evolve Bank & Trust $333,684
Carolyn Ann Reynolds, Bruce Alexander Reynolds to Evolve Bank & Trust $333,684
Cherry Construction Company Inc. to ABC Subsidiary LLC $146,000
Molly S. Davis, Tommie L. Davis to State Employees’ Credit Union $141,500
Crystal Lashannon Clemons, Brian T. Rountree to State Employees’ Credit Union $260,000
Tyrone Artis, Glenda S. Artis to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $207,000
Julie C. Daugherty, Robert M. Daugherty to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $245,000
Thomas Robert Allen, Tonya Denae Allen to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $275,400
Thomas B. Satterfield, Judith M. Satterfield to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $328,000
Tracy Jordan Arnold, Michael Dean Arnold to Embrace Home Loans Inc. $240,130
Shanquita Michelle Jones to State Employees’ Credit Union $137,000
Jonathan Otano to State Employees’ Credit Union $210,950
Ralph D. Jernigan, Laura F. Jernigan to Wells Fargo Bank NA $150,000
Donald A. Butler, Beth L. Butler to Navy Federal Credit Union $259,325
Adam Glenn Thomas, Mary Catherine Thomas to Southern Bank and Trust Company $246,000
Kanamyl Torres, Eliezer Torres to Thrive Mortgage LLC $233,414
Ishaq B. Mohammed, Zil E. Huma to Devon Bank $627,735
Michael Dean Webb, Camy Ann Webb to Southern Bank and Trust Company $175,000
Emily Yeager, Trent Yeager to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $187,700
Leonard Simmons, Mamie Simmons to Wells Fargo Bank NA $150,000
JMCH Properties LLC to Benchmark Community Bank $3,050,000
Sharroll Spruill to Cardinal Financial Company LP $337,866
Richard O. Atencia, Melody M. Atencia to Alcova Mortgage LLC $191,250
Bandeep Singh, Shubraj Singh to Truist Bank $170,000
Pirate Parking LLC to United Bank $342,000
Danielle Castleberry to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $223,250
B. Marsh Properties LLC to TowneBank $725,000
Ridiculous Endeavors LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $200,000
Sonya Blount Edmonds, Calvin Lionel Edmonds Jr. to On Q Financial Inc. $347,888
Nicole N. Lovick to State Employees’ Credit Union $120,600
Richard E. Mabry, Florence B. Mabry to HomeBridge Financial Services Inc. $281,900