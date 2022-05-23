GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for May 2-6:
BluSky Restoration, 700 Spring Forest Road, commercial repair, $123,223.
Vision Contractors Inc., 111 Red Banks Road, commercial renovations, $257,755.
Justice Home Improvements Inc., 1627 Longwood Drive, residential repair, $9,480.
No contractor listed, 112 Tyson St., residential renovation, $15,000.
Encor Solar LLC, 1048 Ellery Drive, residential alteration, $13,100.
JES Tarheel LLC, 4240 Williamsbrook Lane B, residential repair and installation, $1,200.
The Meeks Group Inc., 101 Laura Lane, commercial re-roofing, $61,800.
Service Roofing & Sheet Metal Co., 1240 Sugg Parkway, commercial roofing, $243,351.
Service Roofing & Sheet Metal Co., 310 Staton Road, commercial roofing, $53,781.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 3804 Alma Lee Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $243,300.
No contractor listed, 202 Courtney Place, residential storage building, $5,335.
Global Technical Solutions LLC, 701 Moye Bvd., commercial charging station, $100,000.
Premier Pools and Spas, 2604 Dakota Drive, residential in-ground pool, $76,130.50.
Pool Pros of Greenville LLC, 2609 Camille Drive, Winterville, residential above-ground pool, $24,750.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for April 27-May 3:
Henry Eldridge Newkirk, 1277 Windbrooke Drive, Grimesland, detached residential accessory, $98,000.
James B. Barnes, 1447 Canter Way, Ayden, deck, $7,000.
Terry Wayne Willets, 3767 Brittwood Drive, Grimesland, detached residential accessory, $50,000.
Cherry Construction Company Inc., 2516 Ella Bell Run, Winterville, single-family house with attached garage, $273,760.
Daniel Christopher Tyson, 3627 Ayden Golf Club Road, Winterville, single-family house with attached garage, $211,280.
Ernest Bridges, 1932 King Drive, Greenville, residential alteration, $8,000.
GRE Construction LLC, 3733 Mobleys Bridge Road, Grimesland, Lot 24, single-family house with attached garage, $289,520.
Jesse N. Slate, 2018 Mercury Drive, Greenville, pool, $58,500.
Laurie Nelson Adams, 3549 N.C. 903 South, Winterville, single-family house with attached garage, $213,520.
Wesley Taylor, 2610 Eastman Road, Greenville, Lot 9, detached residential accessory, $5,000.
April J. Ehlert, 1502 Fox Hollow Drive, Ayden, Lot 36, single-family house with attached garage, $441,840.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2935 Landon Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $195,120.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2999 Landon Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $238,040.
William W. Bosse, 880 Country Club Drive, Ayden, foundation repair, no estimate.
Joseph M. Jordan, 3547 N.C. 903 South, Winterville, single-family house with attached garage, $284,040.
Michael B. Weinberg, 1568 Bunch Lane, Greenville, re-roofing, no estimate.
Ruben Rojas Herrera, 569 Second St., Ayden, garage with plumbing, $50,000.
Travis Bridges, 4450 Sheppard Mill Road, Stokes, single-family house with attached garage, $220,280.
Branch Bank & Trust Co., 121 Third St., Ayden, sign, no estimate.
Bryan O. Arp, 2330 Waverly Hill Drive, Greenville, residential pool, no estimate.
Daniel Hill, 486 Seashore St., Grimesland, pool, $10,000.
Milbert G. Moore, 2343 Allpine-Taylor Road, Greenville, miscellaneous project, $50,000.
Thomas L. Markle, 947 Fairway Road, Ayden, residential alteration, $9,600.