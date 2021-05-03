The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from April 1-7:
Michael Lee Billings, Cassie Altman Billings to American Financing Corporation $218,500
County of Pitt, North Carolina to U.S. Bank NA $150,000,000
Matthew P. Johnson, Devon E.S. Johnson to Quicken Loans LLC $230,300
Carlos M. Franco, Angela Patricia Libreros to First Bank $323,000
Lori Willford (f/k/a Lori P. White), Troy G. Willford to Quicken Loans LLC $221,100
NJENG LLC to United Bank $135,200
Richele Lawson Harris to Meadowbrook Financial Mortgage Bankers Corp. $320,000
Tasneem Malik to Alcova Mortgage LLC $102,400
Lefteris James Costakis, Kimberly Y. Costakis to Alcova Mortgage LLC $264,000
Manjunath Markandaya, Kathryn Markandaya to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $500,000
Eric H. Askew, Erica C. Askew to Quicken Loans LLC $251,000
HPI Waterford I LLC, HPI Waterford II & III LLC, HPI Waterford IV LLC to Keybank NA $32,498,000
Eddie W. Gochenour to PNC Bank NA $100,000
Carlton Joyner, Wanda D. Joyner to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $312,580
Andrew Cucinella, Alison Cucinella, Jeremy Cucinella, Kylie Cucinella to Quicken Loans LLC $148,400
Linda Greenwood to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $190,950
Peng Yu, Min Wang to The Loan Store Inc. $285,000
Kyle J. Dolezar to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $132,000
Christopher H. Humphreys, Taylor E. Humphreys, Lauren Taylor Humphreys to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $213,885
Heintzelman LLC to TowneBank $269,900
Luther Jett III, Laura Jean Jett to Wells Fargo Bank NA $189,000
The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from March 25-31:
Garland Wayne Williams, Judy L. Williams: USAA Federal Savings Bank $190,720
Lisa Parrott Douglas (a/k/a Lisa P. Douglas), William Gordon Douglas (a/k/a William G. Douglas) to Truist Bank $254,000
Harold L. Holloman Jr., Blair M. Holloman to Quicken Loans LLC $339,520
Sony Huynh, Quynh Chau Thi Phan (a/k/a Quynh Chan T. Pham, Quynh Chau Phan) to United Bank $350,000
Samuel Lee Speight Jr., Teresa Michelle Speight to State Employees’ Credit Union $223,000
Russell Dwight Allen, Kelly Hill Allen to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $305,000
Robert C. Gerard, Casey Ryan Gerard to Wells Fargo Bank NA $332,500
Shawn Russell White, Jennifer Wilson White to Better Mortgage Corporation $170,000
Latoya M. Foggs to State Employees’ Credit Union $125,000
Katherine A. Swain to Truist Bank $265,819
Lacy R. Blanton Jr., Joan A. Blanton to Bank of America NA $178,300
Karen Ewell Arny, Michael Lea Arny to Quicken Loans LLC $183,100
Hunter Askew, Kelli Alexander to Quicken Loans LLC $178,703
Anita F. Lanier to United Wholesale Mortgage LLC $140,000
Tyree L. Anderson to Janelle Bernard Anderson to Quicken Loans LLC $196,538
Hunter David Nichols, April Hausler Nichols to TowneBank Mortgage $237,500
Fred T. Sauls, Barbara M. Sauls to Quicken Loans LLC $143,500
Lauren C. Cartwright to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $246,905
J.C. Hazelton Builders LLC to First Bank $265,357
William B. Hardy IV, Crystal L. Hardy to Truist Bank $419,700
Joshua Blake Byrum, Alicia Dawn Everett to State Employees’ Credit Union $173,000
Monica S. Edwards to Local Government Federal Credit Union $142,000
Coby A. Greer, Lajontae S. Greer to Wells Fargo Bank NA $166,800
Joshua Edward Harris, Joy Ange Harris to Homeside Financial LLC $207,200
Clayton Perkins Jarrell, Erica S. Jarrell to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $222,050
Kyle Lampkin, Adriane D. Gaffney to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $263,626
Catherine Margarete Jones, Joel Tanner Jones to PrimeLending, A PlainsCapital Company $338,000
Johnathan S. Hardin, Lisa M. Hardin to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $188,000
Kendrick C. Brown to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $260,480
Glenda Haddock May to Intercoastal Mortgage LLC $147,700
Amanda Waters Rogister to Alcova Mortgage LLC $309,294
Rashad Smith to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $179,586
Christopher Todd Smith, Sonya Smith to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $100,000