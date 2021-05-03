The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from March 4-10. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
3-D Ranch Inc. (a/k/a Three D Ranch Inc.) to Metropolitan Housing & CDC Inc.: Lots 8, 9 and 10, Block S, G.E. Moore subdivision, Farmville $120
Bradford E. Brooks to T.S. 1.00 acre (with exception), Gentile LLC: Pitt Street, Grimesland $30
Carlos Ochoa to Carlos Cruz: Lot 3, Jolly Estates, Winterville Township
Mae McMillian to Tommy Hill: parcel, Howell Street, Greenville (one-half undivided interest)
Tommy Hill to Mae Williams: Lot 5 (portion), J.W. Jackson property, Ayden; Lot 6, J.W. Jackson development, Ayden (one-half undivided interest)
{li}Velma G. McLawhorn to Howell Claxton McLawhorn, Jonathan Lyn McLawhorn, Daniel Christy McLawhorn, Cristina M. Briliey, Alisa M. Sinquefield: 5.79 acres, Grifton Township; 55.16 acres, Grifton Township; 0.94 acre, N.C.S.R. 1108 and N.C.S.R. 1900
Velma G. McLawhorn to Howell Claxton McLawhorn, Alisa M. Sinquefield: 2.75 acres, Ayden Township
Velma G. McLawhorn to Howell Claxton McLawhorn, V. Cristina M. Briley: 2.75 acres, Ayden Township
Velma G. McLawhorn to Howell Claxton McLawhorn, Jonathan Lyn McLawhorn: 1.75 acres, Ayden Township
Velma G. McLawhorn to Howell Claxton McLawhorn, Daniel Christy McLawhorn: 2.75 acres, Ayden Township
ENC Home Solutions LLC to Brandie Lee Long, Christopher Steven Long: Lot 38, Canterbury, Section 3, Winterville Township $510
Jimmie Smith (executor) to Benjamin Taylor Williams, Jeanne Nicole Williams: 4.79 acres $46
Thomas W. Garris Sr. (a/k/a Thomas W. Garris), Virginia Garris to Thomas W. Garris Jr.: 2 acres quitclaim
The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Feb. 25-March 3. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Jack L. O’Dell, Hanna O’Dell to Studio Azeem LLC: Lot 27, Block B, Windsor subdivision, Section III, Winterville Township $390
Lionel Dorismond, Myriame Augustin (a/k/a Myriam Augustin) to Lionel Dorismond (trustee), Myriame Augustin (trustee): Unit 601-G, Lot 2, Spring Forest Condominiums, Phase 2
Glenda Haddock May to Marian Nelson McLawhorn: Lot 3, Salem Village, Grifton Township $29
ar River Preservation LP to Ian Staten, Lindsay Staten: Lots 19 and 20, Lexington Farms, Phase 2, Falkland Township $420
Theresa Ann Cole (a/k/a Theresa Ann Archer), Melissa J. Jones (individually and as executrix), James E. Jones, Angela Cole Privitere (a/k/a Angela J. Privitere), Philip A. Privitere to Natondra Edwards: Lot 5, Block C, Edwards Acres, Grimesland Township $280
Kuhn Homes LLC to William R. Winstead, Ann O. Winstead: Lot 10, Savannah Place subdivision, Section 2, Phase I $776
Melrose Respess Moore, Ronald J. Moore, Jane Ferguson Moore, Melvin Lee Moore, Brenda May Moore, Glenn Edward Moore, Deborah Marks Moore to David Ahlschlager, Julia Ahlschlager: 1.00 acre and 0.112 acre, Winterville Township $450
Kevin J. Sowers, Laurie W. Sowers to Marques Goodwin, Jenny Goodwin: Lot 60, Brandy Creek subdivision, Section 3 $720
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Rodney Emery, Heather Emery: Lot 356, Langston West, Phase 11, Section 1 $682
Rex Taylor Raiford, Ann Glover Raiford to Rachel Raiford Gauvin, Jesse Adrian Gauvin: 1.1873 acres
Jason Allen Ainsley, Wendy K. Ainsley to Glenn A. Ainsley: Unit I-101-F-2-2BR, Lot 2A, Breezewood Condominiums, Winterville Township gift