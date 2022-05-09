The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from March 24-30:
Robert W. McDonald, Suzanne M. McDonald to State Employees’ Credit Union $230,000
Christin J. Gauquie, Heather R. Gauquie to Affiliated Mortgage Services $1,500,000
Jose Baro IV to Truist Bank $102,000
Heather R. Wurtele to State Employees’ Credit Union $207,600
Michel R. Turner to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $137,572
Rocky Russell Builders Inc. to First Bank $331,200
John Martin Bowling, Callie Dellano to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $289,900
Rocky Russell Builders Inc. to First Bank $329,600
Giridhar Ashok Hegde, Aparna Purushotham to Corporate Investors Mortgage Group Inc. $172,500
Quadrel Carrington, Datriona M. Carrington to Movement Mortgage LLC $445,005
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Co. of Greenville to Truist Bank $1,000,000 (amendment)
Joseph Grif Harrison to Alcova Mortgage LLC $100,000
Lannis Smith Jr., Jessica Smith to State Employees’ Credit Union $131,000
Wanda R. Veasey to State Employees’ Credit Union $197,000
Manolo B. Bay, Maricel de Vera Bay to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $570,000
Savannah Marie Wade, Edward Eugene Colburn III to Local Government Federal Credit Union $279,000
Cindy B. Proctor to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $134,310
Deann Anita Espinoza, Jacob Espinoza to Alcova Mortgage LLC $100,000
Craft Revocable Living Trust to Citizens Bank NA $350,000
Feng Chen to Truist Bank $218,000
William Tollison, Lisa Tollison to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $347,060
Evelyn Allison Faulkner to State Employees’ Credit Union $204,200
Wang Property LLC to United Bank $425,000
Yolander Maurice Armstrong to Thrive Mortgage LLC $256,664
Johnathan P. Earp, Julia C. Earp to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $1,080,000
Larry C. Wilson, Stephanie N. Wilson to Newrez LLC $350,996
Kenneth G. Yoakum, Lucile Yoakum to Bank of America NA $100,000
Jamia Wilson to Reliance First Capital LLC $213,000
Matthew Grace Construction Inc. to Union Bank $326,100
Kristie B. Stox, Thomas A. Dear to Alcova Mortgage LLC $309,294
Khalelah Angela Shackleford to Cardinal Financial Company LP $126,663
Byron Taylor to LendSure Mortgage Corp. $150,000
Christine Freeman Dempsey, Arthur Wayne Dempsey to State Employees’ Credit Union $109,000
Cynthia Renee Mayo, Jason Lloyd Mayo to State Employees’ Credit Union $172,000
Gentry Edwin Porter, Bonnie Hahn Porter to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $397,500
Karen Denise Owens, Michael Christopher Owens to CMG Mortgage Inc. (d/b/a CMG Financial) $309,949
Brian Garrett Frazier, Sierra L. Frazier to Truist Bank $128,000
Jayson Ryan Eldridge, Lori Ann Eldridge to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $272,944
Darrick T. Evans to Mortgage Research Center LLC (Veterans United Home Loans) $347,000
Robert Hartshorn, Kristen Hartshorn to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $200,500
Rito Rodriguez to Bank of America NA $108,100
Benjamin McCullough, Katie McCullough to USAA Federal Savings Bank $300,000
Jeffery Taylor Coltrain to Truist Bank $130,099
Kimberly Howell to State Employees’ Credit Union $223,000
Jordan R. Baker, Morgan Hopley Baker to State Employees’ Credit Union $472,500