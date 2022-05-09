The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed March 28-April 1 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
37 Bits Inc., agent William Thomas Edwards II, 100 Tanglewood Drive, Greenville.
633 Living LLC, agent Christy Harris, 1737 Staton House Road, Greenville.
A & B Innovations LLC, agent Altrick Antwon Dodd, 4006 Whitebridge Drive Apt. 14, Winterville.
All National Talent LLC, agent Anthony Carroll, 1301 W. Third St., Greenville.
Atkinson’s Power Washing Company LLC, agent Kemp Lamont Atkinson III, 3559 S. George St., Farmville.
Belgrimmar LLC, agent Jesse James Krippes, 320 Meadow Drive, Ayden.
Big Fellas LLC, agent Rashon Mitchell, 2372 Wedgewood Drive, Winterville.
BreadBox Outreach Ministries Inc., nonprofit, agent Patricia B. Cox, 1124 W. Fifth St., Greenville.
Bretagne LLC, agent Travis W. Albea, 401 W. First St., Greenville.
Broc Ventures LLC, agent Christopher Charles Brockway, 502 Kensington Drive, Greenville.
Charles-N-Charge Landscaping & Pressure Washing LLC, agent Charles Martin Goldson Jr., 3742 Dover Drive, Ayden.
Coppedge Incorporated LLC, agent Robinette Shonte Coppedge, 3900 Elkin Ridge Drive Apt. H, Greenville.
D & M Good Sauce LLC, agent Stephen F. Horne III, 300 Cotanche St., Greenville.
Demiah and Company LLC, agent Demiah Keonna Johnson, 3519 Old River Road, Greenville.
Dew Rentals LLC, agent Thomas D. Dew, 5467 Creek Road, Grifton.
Elevate and Delegate LLC, agent Bryant Daniel Suellentrop, 315 Evans St. Apt. C, Greenville.
Empire Professionals LLC, agent Annette R. Hart, 4411 Williams St., Ayden.
Five Star Motors LLC, agent Eric Uhlenbrock, 4432 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville.
FrontMan Bail Bondsman Agency LLC, agent Jerome Hilliard, 4525 Southlea Drive, Winterville.
Girls Desire Toys LLC, agent Ebony Alexis Williams, 203 E. Roundtree Drive Apt. B, Greenville.
Greaver LLC, agent John B. Tate III, 685 N.C. 33 East Unit A, Chocowinity.
HalfWayTay Trucking LLC, agent Lamichael Gardner, 104 Kenwood Lane, Greenville.
Handy Mike LLC, agent Michael Wayne Reid Jr., 429 Tar Heel Drive, Greenville.
Hawk Feather Photography LLC, agent Tobias Antoine Muse, 323 Primrose Lane, Winterville.
Imperial E Exquisite Events LLC, agent Valencia Elena Brantley, 1208A Masters Lane, Greenville.
Inclusive Support Services LLC, agent Brittany Sutton, 253 Magnolia Drive, Winterville.
J & E Consulting & Admin Solutions LLC, agent Teresa Bell, 684 Hill Road Circle, Ayden.
Jacqueline Davis Events & Designs LLC, agent Jacqueline Nicole Davis, 1640 McLawhorn Farm Road, Greenville.
J’adore Yours LLC, agent Jeda Keyontae Travette Barnes, 1704 Ofarrell Ave., Greenville.
Jmarr’s Trucking LLC, agent Jamarr Antwon Hardt, 3306 Evans St. A7, Greenville.
Johnnie J’s Mobile Cafe LLC, agent Johnnie Denise Johnson, 1817 Staton Mill Road, Bethel.
Longs Services LLC, agent Timothy Kyle Long, 2816 Bells Fork Road, Greenville.
M & M Trucking of Greenville LLC, agent Marvin McClamy, 4107 Bridge Court, Greenville.
Ma’at Hair Studio LLC, agent Towanda Maxine Holden, 213 Harbor Pointe Lane Apt. D, Greenville.
MJM Yachts LLC, agent Peter Johnstone, 230 Clarks Neck Road, Washington.
National Society of Solutions Consultants LLC, agent Gary Joseph Williams, 3019 Major Smith Road, Greenville.
Ohana Logistics LLC, agent Dane Blackmore, 67 Bryan Drive, Farmville.
Paper Financial Wellness LLC, agent Rachel Woolard Anthony, 125 Essex Drive, Winterville.
PLUG Construction Co. LLC, agent Marie U. Peedin, 128 E. Second St., Washington.
Premier Logistics and Transport LLC, agent Tameka Rachedia Frazier, 2808 Stantonsburg Road Apt. 3G, Greenville.
Scott’s Home Improvement Services LLC, agent Scott Farmer, 3366 Brick Kiln Road, Greenville.
Smith’s Tours LLC, agent Tyrance Smith, 613 Stepps Lane, Grimesland.
Stallings & Stallings LLC, agent Jimmy R. Stallings Jr., 112 Oxford Road, Greenville.
Taft Dickinson 1031 LLC, agent Thomas F. Taft Jr., 631 Dickinson Ave., Greenville.
Three Beaches and a Bum LLC, agent Elizabeth Glisson, 331 Bright Acres Road, Washington.
Tyson Street Community Outreach Resource Center LLC, agent Lindsey Dawson, 201 Tyson St., Greenville.
Vanessa R. Byrd Ministries, nonprofit, agent Vanessa R. Byrd, 3808 Oglethorpe Drive, Winterville.
Walbro Academy LLC, agent Larry Walker, 636 Legacy Court Unit 4, Winterville.
WILPower Inc., nonprofit, agent Danielle Palmer, 339 Tar Heel Drive, Greenville.