The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from March 3-9. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Chris G. Haddock (a/k/a Christopher Garland Haddock), Natalie Dilda Haddock to Vito Bruno, Eric Anderson, Sean Hennessey, Raymond Lee Hillstrom: 41.668 acres, Chicod Township $86
Jerry T. Gibson, Tonya L. Gibson to Leonard Howard Gibson Sr., Katheryn Reece Gibson: Lot 1 (with exception), E.F. Dennis property, Ayden $60
Royal M. Smith (a/k/a Royal Macleavon Smith), Royal C. Smith, Hazel G. Smith to Corine Moore: Lot 92, Crystal Acres, Section 4, Belvoir Township quitclaim
Edmonson Properties LLC to Houses BPR LLC: Lot 1, Abby Lynn Plantation $50
Atlantic Farm and Ranch LLC to Houses BPR LLC: Lot 2, Abby Lynn Plantation $65
Kelly Hardison, Peggy C. Hardison to Billy Maurice Hardison, Deyna Elizabeth Hardison: parcel, Greenville Township
Forecastle Properties LLC to Capital Properties LLC: Lot 18, Wesley Commons North, Section Three, Greenville Township $560
2020 Global Investments LLC to Spencer Lee Brickhouse, Whitney Brickhouse, Adrian Brickhouse, Laura Dew Brickouse: Lot 9, Block D, Summerfield subdivision, Phase II, Section 2 $480
John L. Watson Jr., Nan H. Watson, Mary W. Banner, Jack L. Banner to Kenneth A. Sims, Cheryl L. Sims: Lots 1, 2 and 3, Mrs. G.M. Watson property, Bethel $46
Terri C. Charles, Michael Scott Charles, Brian Craft, Beverly T. Craft to James L. Tingen II, Susan G. Tingen: three tracts $202
Anna Hromyak, John Hromyak to Anna Hromyak: Lot 70, Charleston Village, Section 3, Winterville Township quitclaim
Julian Lee Sutton to Jacobsen Properties LLC: Lot 13, Block B, Hillsdale subdivision, Greenville $40
Terry Hayes, Kelly Hayes to Regwall Properties LLC: Lots 22 and 23, Hunter’s Run, Section 2 $260
Payton Roberts, Ashton Heath to Amanda Rogers, Christopher Triplett: Lot 9, Block B, Clairmont subdivision $270
D.R. Horton Inc. to Alexander Lee Fleming: Lot 20, Allen Park subdivision, Section 2 $619
Hashem F. Hatu, Yazmin Innab Hatu to Samia M. Hatu: two parcels gift
William Peter Youngson, Louise Carry Youngson to William Peter Youngson (co-trustee), Louise Carry Youngson (co-trustee): Lot 44, South Hall subdivision, Section 2, Winterville Township
Diana Clay Hernandez (t/t/a Diana Clay), Pedro Hernandez to Thierry Jones, Anne Jones: Unit 28, University Condominiums $192
Corey Lee Croegaert, Mackenzie Crogaert to Jody H. Groover: Lot 88, Planter’s Walk subdivision, Phase I $546
Rebecca Corbett Owens to Edwin Clark Owens, Debbie Gowen Owens: 4.43 acres
Jackelyn Rountree (t/t/a Jackelyn Zafra), Brandon Rountree to Jackelyn Rountree, Brandon Rountree: Lot 76, Tyson Farms, Section 2 quitclaim
Dail Farm Limited LLC to Pleasant Plain LLC: 3.79 acres, 19.13 acres and 4.08 acres $420
Addie Russell to Robyn Pizzelli: Unit 1121-B, Building 10, Lot 3, Turtle Creek Condominiums, Greenville Township $280
Christopher Donte Atkinson, Monisha Worsley Atkinson to Evan Lane White, Ellyse Nicole Bochna: Lot 101, Arbor Hills South cluster subdivision, Phase 3 $384
Matthew Michael Soddy, Deborah Pollard Soddy to Dylan Matthew Soddy: 6.501 acres gift
Don Raymond Hill, Pamela Hill to Angela Toews: 3.880 acres, Swift Creek Township $56
Don Raymond Hill, Pamela Hill to Craig W. Toews, Lyndsey G. Toews: 3.062 acres, Swift Creek Township $44
Michael Thomas Bowen, Judy Dail Bowen to Michael Thomas Bowen (co-trustee), Judy Dail Bowen (co-trustee): 1.000 acre, Winterville Township
Madison G. Bailey (trustee) to Madison G. Bailey: Lots 85 and 86 (portions), Brook Valley subdivision; Lots 20A and 20B, Augusta Trails, Section 2, Greenville; Lot 2A, Cobblestone, Phase Two Revised
Virgil T. Hatch, Susan C. Hatch, Van D. Hatch, Kelley W. Hatch, Anthony S. Hatch, Cheryl J. Hatch to RD Holdings LLC: Lot 20, Block K, Harrington-Williams subdivision, Addition II, Greenville Township $324