As the COVID-19 crisis continues to threaten the health and well-being of North Carolina senior citizens, SECU Foundation has provided another round of disaster relief assistance to Meals on Wheels North Carolina.
A second $500,000 grant from the foundation will both help the organization replace lost revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic and support the growing need for food deliveries to over 43,000 homebound senior adults through a network of programs in all 100 North Carolina counties.
SECU Foundation awarded a $500,000 grant to Meals on Wheels in April. This grant reduced the meal delivery waiting list, which was populated by 4,000 senior adults statewide, by 63%.
According to Meals on Wheels, more than 1,400 individuals statewide remain on a waiting list for meal delivery service, and it is estimated that 400,000 senior adults in the state are food insecure.
“The pandemic continues to spread disease and economic hardship, experienced by an increasing number of the people of North Carolina,” said Jo Anne Sanford, SECU Foundation Board chairwoman. “SECU Foundation remains a dedicated supporter of a range of non-profits serving the most vulnerable citizens in our state.
“As resources are increasingly strained, we are here to help organizations like Meals on Wheels North Carolina persevere through this difficult time so they can focus on doing what they do best — providing vital food services to individuals and families facing financial challenges during this crisis,” Sanford said.
“Senior adults across the state continue to remain vulnerable to the consequences of COVID-19. Meals on Wheels programs statewide are experiencing increased requests for food and we support those programs in meeting their requests,” said Alan Winstead, executive director of Meals on Wheels of Wake County.
“Continued support from the SECU Foundation greatly impacts Meals on Wheels of North Carolina’s ability to help local programs provide nutritious meals and add new participants,” he said. “We are very grateful for this substantial gift that benefits our senior neighbors across the state.”
A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 83 years.