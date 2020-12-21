Throughout the 2020 fall college football season, Food Lion Feeds partnered with eight colleges and universities to help nourish neighbors in need.
During the season, for every quarterback sack made by the participating college, Food Lion Feeds donated 1,000 meals to the school’s local food bank through the Sack to Give Back program.
“At Food Lion, we care about nourishing our neighbors in need, and we were cheering on each school to rack up as many sacks as they could this football season,” said Jennifer Blanchard, director of community relations for Food Lion. “We’re proud of the hard work these student athletes did on the field to ensure our neighbors do not have to worry about where their next meal will come from this holiday season.”
The participating colleges and the number of meals donated through their team’s sack totals are:
- East Carolina University: (15 sacks), 15,000 Meals Donated to Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina
- Appalachian State: (23 sacks), 23,000 Meals Donated to Second Harvest of Northwest NC Food Bank
- Clemson University: (30 sacks), 30,000 Meals Donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
- Liberty University: (26 sacks), 26,000 Meals Donated to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
- North Carolina State University: (30 sacks), 30,000 Meals Donated to Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill: (30 sacks), 30,000 Meals Donated to Inter-Faith Food Shuttle
- Virginia Tech: (30 sacks), 30,000 Meals Donated to Feeding Southwest Virginia
- Wake Forest University: (17 sacks), 17,000 Meals Donated to Second Harvest of Northwest NC Food Bank
Learn more on Food Lion’s commitment to end hunger in the towns and cities it serves through Food Lion Feeds.
Food Lion, based in Salisbury since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 77,000 associates.