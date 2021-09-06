Clear skies, fall-like air, free snacks and a cool film brought a lot of folks out to enjoy the two-night Movie Under the Stars event at the Pitt County Fairgrounds
The shows drew near-capacity crowds to the fairgrounds Friday and Saturday with about 130 carloads each night. Families and friends, in some cases sitting atop their vehicles or in their truck beds, got comfy and enjoyed Shrek and Donkey making new friends and defeating new foes in “Shrek 2.”
“Lots of families came out,” said Hope Honour, local marketing manager for UScellular. Some of them were repeats from last October, when the company showed the original Shrek. Some families came out both nights, she said.
Parents were happy to be able to share a drive-in movie experience with their children like their parents shared with them before drive-ins fell out of fashion, Honour said.
The movie played on a custom 52-foot screen, and parking spots were mapped to ensure social distancing and good viewing angles. The sound system broadcasted the movie audio via an FM radio frequency.
“People came prepared,” said Honour. “They had chairs and blankets and picnics — one family brought beach balls and everyone was bouncing them around. They all came prepared and had a ball.”
It is the second year UScellular brought the program to Greenville. It held free movie nights in 10 cities across the country in 2020, providing a fun and safe experience for nearly 9,000 participants. More than 1,500 attended last weekend’s shows.
Drive-in movie events, which allow folks to simultaneously space out and be together, are one positive that grew from the pandemic, said Jeremy Taylor, director of sales in eastern North Carolina. USCellular was excited to bring that experience back to Greenville again, he said.
The cool temperatures and Saturday’s beautiful pink sunset, along with the Pirate popcorn and picnics, put smiles on every face, Honour said.
“Everybody was just in a good mood,” she said.