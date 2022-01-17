People throughout Eastern North Carolina will have a chance to hop on board a new career as the North Carolina Ferry Division teams up with NC Works to host a series of four career fairs to find qualified applicants to staff its ferries, terminals and shipyard.
The career fairs will be held at the following times and locations:
- Jan. 26: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., NC Works Career Center, 111 Jordan Plaza, Elizabeth City.
- Feb. 2: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., NC Works Career Center, 3813 Arendell St., Morehead City.
- Feb. 9: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., NC Works Career Center, 3101 Bismark St., Greenville.
- Feb. 16: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Brunswick County Career Center, 5300-7 Main St., Shallotte.
To see jobs currently available with the Ferry Division, visit the state jobs website and search “Ferry.” Continue to visit the site, as new ferry jobs are added regularly. For more information, call 423-5100.