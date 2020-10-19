The NCWorks Career Centers in Pitt, Beaufort, Hertford and Martin counties have reopened to the public.
To protect the health and safety of staff, job seekers and employers, the centers have reopened with a phased approach.
On Oct. 12, the centers opened to the public in an “appointment only” phase. Appointments will be no longer than 30 minutes to maintain social distancing requirements, and individuals will be asked to remain in their vehicle until their appointment time.
Customers will need to come to their appointment alone, to reduce the number of individuals in the center at any given time.
During this initial phase, the lobby and computer resources areas will remain closed. The centers also will be offering “curbside” service, weather permitting, to answer basic questions and schedule appointments.
Job seekers can call or text the center once they arrive and request curbside assistance. Free WiFi access is available in the parking lot of each center.
On or about Nov. 9, all centers will be opened to walk-in traffic, with a reduced capacity. Once a center reaches its limited capacity, a staff member will be outside to greet customers and schedule appointments.
Visitors are asked to keep in mind that the centers will have limited staff, so wait times may be long for walk-in appointments. All job seekers are encouraged to call or text to schedule an appointment.
Individuals entering the centers will be asked to wear a mask. Hand sanitizer is available throughout the centers. Signage is posted as a reminder to maintain appropriate social distancing requirements and everyone is asked to follow those guidelines.
If you or someone in your family is not feeling well or has potentially been exposed to any illness, it is asked that you do not visit the centers. Services will be continue to be provided by phone, text, chat or virtually for those who are not able to visit us in person.
Center contact information is listed below:
Pitt: Call 355-9067, text APPT to 549-4545, email ncworks.4100@nccommerce.com
Beaufort: Call 940-0900, text APPT to 494-962, email ncworks.0520@nccommerce.com
Hertford: Call 862-1257, text APPT to 506-8781 Email ncworks.1400@nccommerce.com
Martin: Call 792-7816, text APPT to 618-0606 email ncworks.9400@nccommerce.com
As monitoring continues in each county, any changes to center openings will be posted on riverseastwdb.org.
Job seekers are asked to be understanding and patient as the centers try to serve as many people as possible, safely.
“We are excited to be able to reopen our centers and begin to see customers again,” said Jennie Bowen, workforce development director. “We have added many new virtual service options during this pandemic, and will continue offering those services to better assist our customers who may not be able to visit us in person. We appreciate the patience from our staff and our communities as we all have adapted to a new normal. We look forward to seeing you in our centers soon.”