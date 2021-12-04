The Farmville Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for Rising Stars of Farmville Childcare.
The business at 3444 Bynum Drive is the second location for the company, which started in Wilmington. It is licensed for children 6 weeks to 12 years of age, with the ability to care for up to 60 children.
Farmville has needed a business like Rising Stars for a long time, Mayor John Moore said during the Nov. 16 event.
“Thank you for choosing Farmville, and I promise you will not regret it” he said.
Owner Lynda Kachman said she was excited to open the center in the town.
“We’re thankful to be in Farmville,” she said. “I love children, and I’ve been working with children for a long time. Being able to bring this here to our community is a blessing.”
Chamber Director Lori Drake said many parents in town that need childcare and daycare and the business is a great addition.
“We’re really pleased that they’re here, and we’re excited to be a part of their grand opening and getting the word out that we have a new business in our business community and a new childcare center here in Farmville,” she said.
The business follows enhanced standards and guidelines established by the Division of Child Development for North Carolina, according to its website, risingstarsofwilm.com/farmville-location.
Teachers are trained and have earned Early Childhood Credentials up to four-year degrees and certified through the North Carolina Institute of Early Childhood.
The facility works with the non-standard schedules and provides infant care, preschool care and full and part-time pre-kindergarten care as well as programs for school age children.