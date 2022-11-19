The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed Sept. 19-23 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
Outcomes Counseling and Treatment Services PLLC, agent LaTina G. Williams, 104 W. Fire Tower Road Ste. B, Winterville.
Pharaoh Education Services LLC, agent Ke’Von Jonye’ Lee, 1012 Old Village Road, Greenville.
R & B Restoration S Corp. (p/l/n R & B Restoration LLC), agent Gladys Marie Roberson-Bell, 381 Farmingwood Road, Greenville.
Robyn Anne Photography LLC, agent Robyn Barnes, 3205 Rounding Bend Road, Winterville.
Steppin LLC, agent Tariq Small, 1095 Cheyenne Court Apt. D, Greenville.
The Montessori Journey LLC, agent Erica Santana, 2554 Doc Loftin Road, Ayden.
Topp Dogg Services LLC, agent Ronald Daniels, 3005A Porter Town, Greenville.
Trifecta Training Solutions Inc., agent Kandie D. Smith, 1015 600 E. Greenville Blvd. Ste. H, Greenville.
Wetherington Family Holdings LLC, agent Deanna Brooke Wetherington, 909 Nottingham Road, Greenville.
The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed Sept. 26-30 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
Glory Cloud LLC, agent April Adams, 4569 Felix Hardison Road, Grifton.
Indigo Hair Salon LLC, agent Leigh A. Harris, 1010 Vicksburg Drive, Winterville.
JKV Properties LLC, agent Amy Wells, 498 Red Banks Road, Greenville.
Johnson Estates LLC, agent Toney Johnson, 371 Stone Gate Drive, Greenville.
La’ Bleu Paradise Boutique LLC, agent La’Sha B. Daniel, 1306 Drum Ave., Greenville.
M H Trim LLC, agent Fabian Martinez Hernandez, 1343 Ellison Court, Greenville.
MVC Investments LLC, agent Travis W. Albea, 401 W. First St., Greenville.
MW Reel Estate LLC, agent Michael Johnson Whitehead, 1404 Paramore Drive, Greenville.
Nelson’s Realty Group LLC, agent Gloria Crandell-Nelson, 331 Barrel Drive, Winterville.
One Faith Cleaning Services LLC, agent Latoya Teshara Brown, 434 Tar Heel Drive, Greenville.
Recover Business Solutions LLC, agent Chad Beauchamp, 447 Coggins Road, Walstonburg.
Remembrance Cups LLC, agent Philip Lyon, 3401 Brayden Court, Greenville.
Shri Ganesh Properties LLC, agent Mahesh Verma, 2100 Starnes Court, Greenville.
Spy Healing LLC, agent Emily Ann Krall, 206 E. 12th St. #B, Greenville.
Stormy LLC, agent James William Pittman Jr., 229 Country Club Drive, Greenville.
Techniques Disco Sound LLC, agent Domingo Medina, 4327 W. Pine St., Farmville.
Terry Jordan Enterprises LLC, agent Terry Orlando Jordan Jr., 2120 Oak Bend Drive Unit B, Greenville.
Tiesha’s Transportation Service LLC, agent Tiesha Council, 4100 Killarney Drive, Winterville.
Triple Bliss Trucking Co., agent Dyasia Henigan, 2602 Jackson Drive, Greenville.
Tru Vixxn Pheromone Infused Hair & Co. LLC, agent LaShonda Yvette Spencer, 647 Holland Road, Greenville.
Ward’s Premium Auto Sales LLC, agent Keomne Ward Jr., 936 Highway 258 North, Snow Hill.
YLH Properties LLC, agent Robert E. McArthur Jr., 507 Hollywood Terrace, Snow Hill.
Yummy Sweets Bakery LLC, agent Lawquara T. Smith, 460 Gayle Blvd., Winterville.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.
