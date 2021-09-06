Tailgate Classics, a retro style boutique, recently relocated its retail store within Greenville's Uptown District.
The old-school boutique has seen an increase in foot traffic at their new location, 304 Evans Street, according to its owner.
In 2016, Cameron Higley opened Tailgate Classics as an online boutique. After gaining a significant online presence, Higley decided to take his clicks to bricks, opening his first retail location in 2019.
Tailgate Classics is the only boutique in Pitt County that offers exclusive vintage clothing from the 1980s and '90s. Higley came up with the name Tailgate Classics after he began selling the vintage wear at ECU tailgates during his freshman year of college.
Tailgate Classics has a variety of items for everyone including street tees, hats, jackets and more.
“We specialize in everything retro; I love the '80s and '90s style and discovered quickly that many others do as well,” Higley said.
