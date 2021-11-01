GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Sept. 22-Oct. 1:
Security Vault Works, 4420 E. 10th St. Atm., commercial building, $51,593.
Hudson Brothers Construction Co., 1201 E. Arlington Blvd., commercial conversion, $60,000.
P. West Company Inc. (d/b/a Custom Building Company), 726 S. Memorial Drive, commercial repair, $50,000.
CareMaster LLC, 1100 Ward St., commercial alterations, $13,000.
Tozer Builders Inc., 501 Evans St., commercial interior alteration, $300,000.
The Overton Group, 1725 W. Arlington Blvd. 104, commercial alterations, $80,000.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1233 Cross Creek Circle 6, commercial multi-family unit, $101,603.49.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1228 Cross Creek Circle 8, commercial multi-family unit, $101,603.48.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1240 Cross Creek Circle 8, commercial multi-family unit, $101,603.49.
Matt Aldridge Construction Inc., 2100 Bloomsbury Road 25, residential sunroom, $300,000.
Tyler Williams Builders LLC, 3704 Tucker Drive, residential porch, $27,000.
No contractor listed, 800 Foxchase Lane 248, Winterville, residential solar panel installation, $66,360.
No contractor listed, 119 Lee St., residential solar panel installation, $60,600.
Dudley Construction Inc., 1216 Davenport St., residential bathroom remodel, $23,986.
No contractor listed, 1715 Forest Hill Drive, residential kitchen remodel, $40,000.
No contractor listed, 3301 Taberna Drive, residential conversion, $8,000.
Designco Construction Inc., 4405 Oaksong Drive 36, residential interior alterations, $420,000.
Service Roofing & Sheet Metal Co., 703 S.E. Greenville Blvd., commercial roof, $115,500.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2336 Charity Lane, Winterville, residential single-family dwelling, $214,125.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2529 Charity Lane, Winterville, residential single-family dwelling, $218,475.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1300 W. Gum Road, residential single-family dwelling, $150,000.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2404 Charity Lane, Winterville, residential single-family dwelling, $202,200.
Cherry Construction Company, 412 Wade Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $580,000.
Cherry Construction Company, 420 Wade Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $500,000.
Greenville Pool & Supply Co., 2205 Brook Fields Drive, residential in-ground pool, $83,350.
Bedrock Pools & Landscape LLC, 302 Prince Road, residential in-ground pool, $54,000.
Bedrock Pools & Landscape LLC, 2045 Sedbrook Lane, residential in-ground pool, $66,000.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Sept. 29-Oct. 12:
Dennis L. Rothgeb, 3847 Bess Farm Road, Greenville, residential garage, no estimate.
ENC Home Solutions LLC, 362 W. Washington St., Bethel, residential renovation, $75,000.
Thomas Bird, 468 Sandcastle St., Grimesland, pool, $23,040.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1704 Happy Trail Court, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $186,240.
John D. Ennis, 361 Queen St., Grifton, detached residential accessory, no estimate.
Michael W. Slentz, 3846 Abby Lynn Drive, Greenville, pool, $18,000.
Winterville Rountree LLC, 4412 Rountree Road, Winterville, house renovation, $26,000.
Jerry Wayne Jones, 1236 Windsong Drive, Greenville, residential shelter, $22,000.
Robert J. Shalayda, 618 Patsy Drive, Greenville, storage building, no estimate.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville, 2224 Three Oaks Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $316,160.
DR Horton Inc., 4431 Martha’s Village Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $218,120.
DR Horton Inc., 4438 Martha’s Village Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $218,120.
DR Horton Inc., 4425 Martha’s Village Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $244,920.
DR Horton Inc., 4413 Martha’s Village Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $192,880.
DR Horton Inc., 4449 Martha’s Village Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $162,360.
DR Horton Inc., 4419 Martha’s Village Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $244,920.
DR Horton Inc., 4443 Martha’s Village Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $218,120.
DR Horton Inc., 4420 Martha’s Village Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $244,920.
DR Horton Inc., 4426 Martha’s Village Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $213,720.
DR Horton Inc., 4414 Martha’s Village Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $171,240.
DR Horton Inc., 4410 Martha’s Village Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $192,880.
DR Horton Inc., 4432 Martha’s Village Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $201,320.
Michael Gerald Letchworth, 1453 Fox Hollow Drive, Ayden, pool, $16,800.
Bryan Kitch, 1425 Fox Hollow Drive, Ayden, Lot 26, detached residential accessory, no estimate.
Eddie C. Stallings, 2016 B Stokes Road, Greenville, utility, no estimate.
Matthew Carl Mollison, 2368 Waverly Hill Drive, Greenville, pool, $18,000.
Thomas Gildon Wright, 1115 Twisting Creek Road, Greenville, re-roofing, no estimate.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 998 Whiskey Court, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $314,080.
Greene River Commercial Park LLC, 4747-B N.C. 33 East, Greenville, commercial alteration, $18,000.
Mary Yuen, 4141 East Ave., Ayden, residential addition, $59,120.
Rickey Lee Abbott, 2314 Plumosa Drive, Grimesland, Lot 74, utility, $53,895.
Hilda J. Boyd, 5039 Toddy Road, Farmville, single-family house with attached garage, $381,560.
Jose David Perez Gomez, 213 Snow Hill St., Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $239,240.
Kenneth Dean Daberko, 1066 N.C. 118, Grifton, single-family house with attached garage, $278,240.
ABI Investments LLC, 1048 Montevallo Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $239,000.
ABI Investments LLC, 1038 Montevallo Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $215,120.
ABI Investments LLC, 1056 Montevallo Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $192,440.
Leon Raymond Hardee, 1443 Autumn Lakes Drive, Grimesland, Lot 69, single-family house with attached garage, $336,160.