The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Sept. 30-Oct. 6:

Jason P. Creech, Heather C. Creech to State Employees’ Credit Union $212,000

Brandon James House to State Employees’ Credit Union $165,000

Eugene Whitlock Jr. to State Employees’ Credit Union $184,000

Carsha C. Stromas, April Crayton-Stromas to Flagstar Bank FSB $149,200

Jamie Carraway, Christopher Carraway to State Employees’ Credit Union $213,500

Christy L. Shivers to State Employees’ Credit Union $112,000

Elizabeth Kempton McGrath to DPD Properties II LLC $125,000

Dean C. Picot, Regina W. Picot to Wells Fargo Bank NA $160,000

ENC Home Solutions LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $100,000

Tricia L. Hearns to State Employees’ Credit Union $102,000

Ann C. Jones to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $128,000

Kelly D. Boyd to American Financing Corporation $137,362

Rodney Brumbaugh, Theresa Brumbaugh to Wells Fargo Bank NA $212,888

Roger Earl Shirley to Titan Mutual Lending Inc. $147,000

Kevin Jennings Cheifer, Katie Hoffman Atmatzidis to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $232,392

Scott Michael Cole, Tammy Sue Cole to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $122,500

Julie Anne Murphy, Brian Murphy to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $255,920.

Linda Ballard to PrimeLending, A PlainsCapital Company $241,414

Bob Louis Chaudoin II to Wells Fargo Bank NA $150,000

Roxanna Eugenia Kehew, Nathan James Simeone to Mutual of Omaha Mortgage Inc. $177,025

Katlyn Moore Cutler (a/k/a Katlyn Cutler), Joshua Cutler to Truist Bank $218,500

Rhonda Ferebee Debruhl to State Employees’ Credit Union $225,000

Haley Elizabeth Moore to Alcova Mortgage LLC $119,191

Brian Windell White, Laura Ayers White to On Q Financial Inc. $340,000

Robyn Victoria Bond to Fair Way Lending LLC $326,968

Joseph S. Sutton, Tina S. Sutton to United Wholesale Mortgage LLC $151,210

Sanjay Mehra, Bhavna Aneja to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $880,000

Mary Rose Robert, Scott M. Robert to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $151,905

Charles Donald Wroten Jr., Stephanie J. Wroten to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $326,236

Austin Luke Bishop to American Security Mortgage Corp. $293,900

Brandy G. Grady to Alcova Mortgage LLC $289,750

Byron Murphy, Leah Murphy to Movement Mortgage LLC $506,250

Andy Ramirez to Amerisave Mortgage Corporation $192,000

Bleau & Associates Inc. to Union Bank $216,000

Alexandra Davic, Nicholas Davic to TowneBank Mortgage $435,000

Transitions Behavioral Healthcare Inc. to Union Bank $216,000

William Lee Compton, Kristan Brie Compton to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $170,000

Deniece Nicole Gray, Adrian Gray to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $323,924

Eric Remiesiewicz, Benedicte Kelley to Cardinal Financial Company LP $143,000

Strictly Business Builders LLC to LendingHome Funding Corporation $103,500

Chandler D. Harrell to State Employees’ Credit Union $140,000

Thi Kim Duyen Ho, Trang M. Nguyen to TowneBank Mortgage $112,400

Christopher G. Gorni, Bonnie L. Gorni to Lower LLC (d/b/a Homeside Financial) $104,000

Rebekah Miller, Calvin Miller to State Employees’ Credit Union $165,000

Christy H. Jones to Guaranteed Rate Inc. $117,826

Christine Davis Wilson, William S. Wilson to Local Government Federal Credit Union $166,900

Mary Dunn, Norman Dunn to State Employees’ Credit Union $341,096

The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Sept. 23-29:

John H. Pierpont, Barbara R. Pierpont to State Employees’ Credit Union $100,000

Aaron Edward Smith, April Demetris Smith to State Employees’ Credit Union $190,000

Andrew Markee Bryant, Tasha J. Bryant to State Employees’ Credit Union $258,000

Stephanie Brady, James Alan Brady to Local Government Federal Credit Union $150,000

Matthew J. Brady, Ashley Brady to Local Government Federal Credit Union $190,000

Georgia L. Brewington to State Employees’ Credit Union $189,000

Thomas E. Key Jr., Lisha Key to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $286,919

J Core Holdings LLC to Union Bank $740,000

Eric Michael Daniels to Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland $148,700

Anna Stephen, Craig Stewart Stephen to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $179,353


Haley B. Mills to State Employees’ Credit Union $131,000

Mitesh S. Patel, Nayna Patel to Truist Bank $425,000

Lynn Watson Evans, Kristen Lanier Evans to United Bank $325,000

Jennifer Leigh Floyd, Matthew Michael Floyd to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $120,000

Eric A. Deigan, Melinda Phillips Deigan to Prime Choice Funding Inc. $459,510

Beverly R. Broadwell to Farmers & Merchants Bank (a/k/a F & M Bank) $219,100

Blue Leaf Homes LLC, Price Properties LLC to First Federal Bank $161,500

Daniel T. Reese, Morgan Reese to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $360,352

Steven Lee Coxe II (a/k/a Steven Coxe), Melissa Hope Coxe (a/k/a Melissa R. Coxe) to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $146,575

Christopher L. Cowen to 21AHE123A Trust $5,000,000

James Harper, Joyce Harper to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $259,739

Noemi P. Jimenez to Better Mortgage Corporation ISAOA $118,178

Bella Homes LLC to First Bank $525,000

Alan Norman Payne, Amy Payne to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $173,626

Urusla Marie Marable to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $292,990

Eric Peter Knight to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $294,566

Jerome Williams Jr., Monica Denise Williams to State Employees’ Credit Union $130,000

Kimberly Sutton, James Maurice Sutton to State Employees’ Credit Union $180,000

Octavio Flores Jr., Emily S. Flores to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $186,301

Betty Moore Smith to Lakeview Community Capital LLC $147,110

James & Remey LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $132,710

Rodney L. McNeill, Gerald C. McNeill to State Employees’ Credit Union $270,000

Dustin M. Gertsch, Lauren A. Nickson to Truist Bank $278,000

Influx of Wealth LLC to Arlington Mortgage Trust $165,000

Paul A. Boucher, Lauren J. Boucher to Churchill Mortgage Corporation $375,000

Jonathan M. Phillips, Kristie T. Phillips to TowneBank Mortgage $335,822

E & S Homes LLC to Union Bank $185,000

Candes Ritter to Cardinal Financial Company LP $131,135

Conley S. Rudisill to Sovereign Lending Group Inc. $150,220

Mark Williams to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $166,505

Philip Cartwright to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $116,161

Jennifer Marie Comer to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $160,000

Tolbert M. Hewitt, Noreen N. Hewitt to American Security Mortgage Corp. $277,000

Epic Living Real Estate Services LLC to Nicole A. Halbreiner $125,000

Jonathan O’Quinn, Kelly O’Quinn to Newrez LLC $212,200

Mildred Anne Grimes to Southern Bank and Trust Company $160,000

Dennis Chadwick Sanders to United Bank $100,000

Mary S. Stroud to State Employees’ Credit Union $135,000

Cherryl Maddox to Cardinal Financial Company LP $195,000

Robert T. Beeker to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $131,981

Bradley M. Swinson, Stacey C. Swinson to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $914,375

Mary Thompson, John F. Thompson III to TowneBank-Consumer $101,000

Derrick L. Barrett to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC $174,500

Linda Sullivan to Navy Federal Credit Union $106,000

Ashley Overton Salter, Adam Glenn Salter to State Employees’ Credit Union $159,500

Tyrone Spinks, Crystal Ward Spinks to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $145,232

NaQuon Becton to State Employees’ Credit Union $369,900

DD Wood Properties LLC to Union Bank $150,000

Leonard L. Little, Hilda J. Boyd to TowneBank Mortgage $657,000

Kiesha Baker Chavis to Guaranteed Rate Inc. $161,300

Matthew Hoynes to State Employees’ Credit Union $105,000

Virginia L. Lassiter, Charlie Robert Lassiter III to State Employees’ Credit Union $150,000

Ruth Ann McCarter Cook to State Employees’ Credit Union $147,000

Jeffrey D. Cabaniss, Stefanie Keen Cabaniss to State Employees’ Credit Union $131,200

Bryan Hartsfield Cooley Jr., McKayla Kylie Walker to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $161,020

Stephanie P. Powers, Bradley C. Powers to State Employees’ Credit Union $162,000

Diana Truc Mai Huynh to Movement Mortgage LLC $288,000

Amanda Cannon, Chris Hardison to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $128,000