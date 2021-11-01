The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Sept. 30-Oct. 6:
Jason P. Creech, Heather C. Creech to State Employees’ Credit Union $212,000
Brandon James House to State Employees’ Credit Union $165,000
Eugene Whitlock Jr. to State Employees’ Credit Union $184,000
Carsha C. Stromas, April Crayton-Stromas to Flagstar Bank FSB $149,200
Jamie Carraway, Christopher Carraway to State Employees’ Credit Union $213,500
Christy L. Shivers to State Employees’ Credit Union $112,000
Elizabeth Kempton McGrath to DPD Properties II LLC $125,000
Dean C. Picot, Regina W. Picot to Wells Fargo Bank NA $160,000
ENC Home Solutions LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $100,000
Tricia L. Hearns to State Employees’ Credit Union $102,000
Ann C. Jones to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $128,000
Kelly D. Boyd to American Financing Corporation $137,362
Rodney Brumbaugh, Theresa Brumbaugh to Wells Fargo Bank NA $212,888
Roger Earl Shirley to Titan Mutual Lending Inc. $147,000
Kevin Jennings Cheifer, Katie Hoffman Atmatzidis to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $232,392
Scott Michael Cole, Tammy Sue Cole to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $122,500
Julie Anne Murphy, Brian Murphy to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $255,920.
Linda Ballard to PrimeLending, A PlainsCapital Company $241,414
Bob Louis Chaudoin II to Wells Fargo Bank NA $150,000
Roxanna Eugenia Kehew, Nathan James Simeone to Mutual of Omaha Mortgage Inc. $177,025
Katlyn Moore Cutler (a/k/a Katlyn Cutler), Joshua Cutler to Truist Bank $218,500
Rhonda Ferebee Debruhl to State Employees’ Credit Union $225,000
Haley Elizabeth Moore to Alcova Mortgage LLC $119,191
Brian Windell White, Laura Ayers White to On Q Financial Inc. $340,000
Robyn Victoria Bond to Fair Way Lending LLC $326,968
Joseph S. Sutton, Tina S. Sutton to United Wholesale Mortgage LLC $151,210
Sanjay Mehra, Bhavna Aneja to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $880,000
Mary Rose Robert, Scott M. Robert to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $151,905
Charles Donald Wroten Jr., Stephanie J. Wroten to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $326,236
Austin Luke Bishop to American Security Mortgage Corp. $293,900
Brandy G. Grady to Alcova Mortgage LLC $289,750
Byron Murphy, Leah Murphy to Movement Mortgage LLC $506,250
Andy Ramirez to Amerisave Mortgage Corporation $192,000
Bleau & Associates Inc. to Union Bank $216,000
Alexandra Davic, Nicholas Davic to TowneBank Mortgage $435,000
Transitions Behavioral Healthcare Inc. to Union Bank $216,000
William Lee Compton, Kristan Brie Compton to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $170,000
Deniece Nicole Gray, Adrian Gray to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $323,924
Eric Remiesiewicz, Benedicte Kelley to Cardinal Financial Company LP $143,000
Strictly Business Builders LLC to LendingHome Funding Corporation $103,500
Chandler D. Harrell to State Employees’ Credit Union $140,000
Thi Kim Duyen Ho, Trang M. Nguyen to TowneBank Mortgage $112,400
Christopher G. Gorni, Bonnie L. Gorni to Lower LLC (d/b/a Homeside Financial) $104,000
Rebekah Miller, Calvin Miller to State Employees’ Credit Union $165,000
Christy H. Jones to Guaranteed Rate Inc. $117,826
Christine Davis Wilson, William S. Wilson to Local Government Federal Credit Union $166,900
Mary Dunn, Norman Dunn to State Employees’ Credit Union $341,096
The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Sept. 23-29:
John H. Pierpont, Barbara R. Pierpont to State Employees’ Credit Union $100,000
Aaron Edward Smith, April Demetris Smith to State Employees’ Credit Union $190,000
Andrew Markee Bryant, Tasha J. Bryant to State Employees’ Credit Union $258,000
Stephanie Brady, James Alan Brady to Local Government Federal Credit Union $150,000
Matthew J. Brady, Ashley Brady to Local Government Federal Credit Union $190,000
Georgia L. Brewington to State Employees’ Credit Union $189,000
Thomas E. Key Jr., Lisha Key to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $286,919
J Core Holdings LLC to Union Bank $740,000
Eric Michael Daniels to Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland $148,700
Anna Stephen, Craig Stewart Stephen to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $179,353
Haley B. Mills to State Employees’ Credit Union $131,000
Mitesh S. Patel, Nayna Patel to Truist Bank $425,000
Lynn Watson Evans, Kristen Lanier Evans to United Bank $325,000
Jennifer Leigh Floyd, Matthew Michael Floyd to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $120,000
Eric A. Deigan, Melinda Phillips Deigan to Prime Choice Funding Inc. $459,510
Beverly R. Broadwell to Farmers & Merchants Bank (a/k/a F & M Bank) $219,100
Blue Leaf Homes LLC, Price Properties LLC to First Federal Bank $161,500
Daniel T. Reese, Morgan Reese to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $360,352
Steven Lee Coxe II (a/k/a Steven Coxe), Melissa Hope Coxe (a/k/a Melissa R. Coxe) to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $146,575
Christopher L. Cowen to 21AHE123A Trust $5,000,000
James Harper, Joyce Harper to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $259,739
Noemi P. Jimenez to Better Mortgage Corporation ISAOA $118,178
Bella Homes LLC to First Bank $525,000
Alan Norman Payne, Amy Payne to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $173,626
Urusla Marie Marable to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $292,990
Eric Peter Knight to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $294,566
Jerome Williams Jr., Monica Denise Williams to State Employees’ Credit Union $130,000
Kimberly Sutton, James Maurice Sutton to State Employees’ Credit Union $180,000
Octavio Flores Jr., Emily S. Flores to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $186,301
Betty Moore Smith to Lakeview Community Capital LLC $147,110
James & Remey LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $132,710
Rodney L. McNeill, Gerald C. McNeill to State Employees’ Credit Union $270,000
Dustin M. Gertsch, Lauren A. Nickson to Truist Bank $278,000
Influx of Wealth LLC to Arlington Mortgage Trust $165,000
Paul A. Boucher, Lauren J. Boucher to Churchill Mortgage Corporation $375,000
Jonathan M. Phillips, Kristie T. Phillips to TowneBank Mortgage $335,822
E & S Homes LLC to Union Bank $185,000
Candes Ritter to Cardinal Financial Company LP $131,135
Conley S. Rudisill to Sovereign Lending Group Inc. $150,220
Mark Williams to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $166,505
Philip Cartwright to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $116,161
Jennifer Marie Comer to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $160,000
Tolbert M. Hewitt, Noreen N. Hewitt to American Security Mortgage Corp. $277,000
Epic Living Real Estate Services LLC to Nicole A. Halbreiner $125,000
Jonathan O’Quinn, Kelly O’Quinn to Newrez LLC $212,200
Mildred Anne Grimes to Southern Bank and Trust Company $160,000
Dennis Chadwick Sanders to United Bank $100,000
Mary S. Stroud to State Employees’ Credit Union $135,000
Cherryl Maddox to Cardinal Financial Company LP $195,000
Robert T. Beeker to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $131,981
Bradley M. Swinson, Stacey C. Swinson to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $914,375
Mary Thompson, John F. Thompson III to TowneBank-Consumer $101,000
Derrick L. Barrett to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC $174,500
Linda Sullivan to Navy Federal Credit Union $106,000
Ashley Overton Salter, Adam Glenn Salter to State Employees’ Credit Union $159,500
Tyrone Spinks, Crystal Ward Spinks to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $145,232
NaQuon Becton to State Employees’ Credit Union $369,900
DD Wood Properties LLC to Union Bank $150,000
Leonard L. Little, Hilda J. Boyd to TowneBank Mortgage $657,000
Kiesha Baker Chavis to Guaranteed Rate Inc. $161,300
Matthew Hoynes to State Employees’ Credit Union $105,000
Virginia L. Lassiter, Charlie Robert Lassiter III to State Employees’ Credit Union $150,000
Ruth Ann McCarter Cook to State Employees’ Credit Union $147,000
Jeffrey D. Cabaniss, Stefanie Keen Cabaniss to State Employees’ Credit Union $131,200
Bryan Hartsfield Cooley Jr., McKayla Kylie Walker to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $161,020
Stephanie P. Powers, Bradley C. Powers to State Employees’ Credit Union $162,000
Diana Truc Mai Huynh to Movement Mortgage LLC $288,000
Amanda Cannon, Chris Hardison to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $128,000